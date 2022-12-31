How To Get Wolf School Gear In The Witcher 3

The Wolf School Gear is a medium-type armor set that is designed for fast-paced combat (and movement) in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Wolven gear pieces also grant sign intensity, meaning that Geralt can make quick work of enemies with his swords while sneaking in some powerful signs.

You will need to find all of its diagrams to be able to craft the complete Wolven set. That will be your first step before going on to improve the Wolf School Gear to Enhanced, Superior, Mastercrafted, Grandmaster; all the way to Grandmaster Legendary Wolven gear.

The following guide will tell you how to start the Scavenger Hunt for the Wolf School Gear and where to find all of its diagrams in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to start Scavenger Hunt: Wolf School Gear

There are two ways to start the Wolf School Gear side quest. The first is to get its map fragment from the blacksmith at Lindenvale, directly east of Crow’s Perch in Velen. Read the “slightly torn notes by Hieronymus” in your inventory to start the Scavenging Hunt.

You can also purchase the Wolf School Gear map fragment from master blacksmith Eibhear Hattori in Novigrad and the Kaer Trolde Keep armorer in Skellige.

The second way is to simply find the diagrams (locations mentioned below) without having a map fragment. The side quest will automatically begin when you find the first Wolf School Gear diagram.

Where to find the Wolf School Gear diagrams?

There are a total of six diagrams that you need to find to complete the Wolf School set. That includes four diagrams for four armor pieces, one diagram for the silver sword, and one diagram for the steel sword.

All six diagrams are located around Kaer Morhen, so you will have to reach the point in the game when you can travel back to the school (and sanctuary) of the Witchers. Take note that you can find the diagrams in any order.

Wolven armor diagrams location

The Wolven armor, gauntlets, trousers, and boots are at the Old Signal Tower south of Kaer Morhen. The tower is located on a steep cliff and you will have to go around the cliff to reach the top. There is no direct path.

From the Kaer Morhen signpost, follow the path south and take a right from the crossroads. Keep going west (down the hill) before turning south when the path starts going up to the Old Signal Tower. You will be able to see the ruins from your location, so navigating the cliff will be easy.

When you reach the ruins, climb the scaffolding to open the chest to find a note that explains you have to activate a portal to reach the Wolven armor set.

The portal is located on the northeast side of the tower, near the wooden ladder. However, it needs a Polished Crystal to work as a power cell.

To find the crystal, head inside the tower and through a crack on the right of the exit point. The Polished Crystal will be on a ledge at the end.

Return to the portal and place the crystal in it. Use the Aard sign to activate the portal but you will not be able to go through just yet.

Geralt will note that the portal is still unstable and you will have to activate a second portal on the right. This one already has a Polished Crystal, so just use Aard again to activate the portal.

Go through the portal and a Wraith will spawn right on top of some skeletal remains. Defeat the Wraith and loot the skeletal remains to get the Wolven armor, gauntlets, trousers, and boots diagrams in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Wolven silver sword diagram location

For the Wolven silver sword diagram, you need to travel north from Kaer Morhen to reach a Ruined Watchtower. From the Kaer Morhen signpost, follow the path north until you reach the Lakeside Hut signpost. From there turn left and follow the lake north until you spot the Ruined Watchtower.

Take note that there will be another Wraith here to defeat. Loot the skeletal remains for the Wolven silver sword diagram.

Wolven steel sword diagram location

The last remaining item to complete the Scavenging Hunt: Wolf School Gear side quest is the Wolven steel sword diagram. It can be found directly west of Kaer Morhen in the ruins of the Bastion.

If you are visiting this location for the first time, be prepared to be greeted by several Wraiths, including the Wraith spawned off some skeletal remains inside a wooden hut in the center of the courtyard. Defeat all of the Wraiths and loot the remains for the Wolven steel sword diagram.

How to craft the Wolven armor set

The diagrams you obtain to complete the Scavenger Hunt are for the basic (tier 1) version of the Wolf School Gear set. Hence, you can craft the Wolven armor from any amateur armorer, and the Wolven silver and steel swords from any journeyman blacksmith.

The crafting materials and ingredients required are also pretty basic. You will likely have them in your inventory and the ones you do not can be purchased from the same armorer or blacksmith at cheap rates.