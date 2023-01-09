How To Get Cat School Gear In The Witcher 3

The Cat School Gear, also known as the Feline School Gear, is a lightweight armor set in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that focuses on movement speed, increased stamina, and fast attacks.

Hailing from the School of the Cat in the Witcher lore, the Feline set gives Geralt the agility of a cat to move in and out of combat for quick attacks instead of power. This does mean that there is little protection to be had from the armor set and Geralt must rely on its agility to dodge enemy attacks.

The following guide will tell you how to start the Scavenger Hunt for the Cat School Gear and where to find all of its diagrams in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Do note that this guide is for the base Feline School Gear which can then be improved and upgraded to Enhanced, Superior, and Mastercrafted Feline Gear.

How to start Scavenger Hunt: Cat School Gear

Like the rest of the Scavenger Hunts, you can automatically start the side quest by finding one of the Feline diagrams mentioned below.

You can also find Julia Keynon’s diary in Farcorners, the southern district of Novigrad. The diary is located in one of the houses west of the Portside Gate.

Third and last, you can purchase a map fragment of the basic Feline School Gear to begin the Scavenger Hunt. Head to Blackbough village, located west of Crow’s Perch in Velen, and find the Gwent-playing merchant. He will sell you “Adalbert Kermith’s first map” to get you started.

Where to find the Cat School Gear diagrams?

There are a total of four diagrams that you need to find to complete the basic Cat School Gear. That includes the Feline armor set, the Feline silver and steel swords, and the Feline crossbow.

Feline armor diagrams location

You will find the Cat School armor set diagrams altogether, which include the base armor, boots, gauntlets, and trousers. They are located below the Temple Isle in Novigrad, next to the Electors’ Square. To find the section of the area they are in, you must first find a hidden cave.

If you move alongside the cliff, keeping the ocean to your right, you will find a path leading off of it. Head down the switchback path till you reach a dead end. There is an illusion here that hides the entrance to the cave.

Now, you need to use the Eye of Nehaleni, which is given to Geralt by Keira Metz in the “Wandering in the Dark” main quest. This amulet can be used to dispel illusions. Use it at the end of the path to reveal the entrance to the cave.

Once inside the cave, ahead of you should be 3 different paths. Do note that as you approach the center of the main area, a Golem activates which you would need to take care of.

The door right in front of Geralt, as he enters the cave, is where the armor set diagrams are located but will be locked. The key to open the cave lies ahead of the path to the left.

The path to the right isn’t connected to the armor sets but contains a lore item that you may want to have. If you take the path to the left, you will reach an area with a few statues situated circularly.

Some of the statues will face the center, while others won’t. Each statue has a lever that rotates the statues if interacted with. The solution to this puzzle lies in these levers. You need to use the levers and rotate all of the statues to face the center.

Once that’s done, a pool at the center will be revealed. Dive to the bottom of this pool to find a key. This is the key that you will use to open the locked door you found earlier.

Head back over to the door and use the key to unlock it. Inside, you will encounter Mad Kiyan, a former Witcher from the School of the Cat who was corrupted.

Mad Kiyan means to kill you, but you will have to end his misery, which should be easy enough. Once you kill Mad Kiyan, you will be able to loot the Cat School armor set from his body.

Feline silver sword diagram location

The diagram for the Feline silver sword is located in the ruins of Est Tayiar northeast of Oxenfurt and the Herbalist’s Hut.

At the location, you will find a huge opening in the ground. Enter this opening and move through the tunnel. In this tunnel, there will be a wall to your right which can be destroyed with the Aard sign.

Destroying the wall will reveal another small area with a skeleton, and the diagram for the Feline silver sword right next to it.

Feline steel sword diagram location

The diagram for the Feline steel sword is located in Drahim Castle, directly below Novigrad.

It is very simple to find. All you have to do is to take the ladders to the bottom floor to reach a small room and loot the chest to the left. This chest contains the diagram for the Feline steel sword.

Feline crossbow diagram location

Finding the diagram for the Feline crossbow is much easier than the previous diagram. It lies in a chest on a semi-sunken ship, located just ahead of the western coast of Redenia, which is southwest of Novigrad.

Enter the ship and go below the duck and open the chest that contains the diagram for the Feline crossbow.

How to craft the Feline Gear set