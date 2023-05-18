Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Left Leg Depot Guide

After players complete the Secret of the Ring Ruins quest, the Guidance from Ages Past quest starts automatically. You must get both the legs and arms to complete the statue and quest. One of the objectives of this quest is Left leg Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You must find and place the left leg correctly to complete the statue.

Completing this objective in Zelda TotK is simple if you know exactly what to do. This guide will help you find the Left Leg of the Mineru Statue in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to access Left Leg Depot in Zelda TotK

To find the Left Leg depot, you must head southeast from Mineru’s statue. Head to the coordinates 0960, -2298, and -0557. Spawn the block you need inside the depot by interacting with the console. Now there is a small puzzle that you need to complete to take the Left Leg to the Statue.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Left Leg Depot puzzle solution

Use the rocket-powered platform to your left to get to the next floor. Here, to your left, is a large pool of water, and there, above the water, you can see the platform you want to get to. This section contains a large crank and a broken bridge controlled by the said crank in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

You need to start lowering the bridge and stop halfway through so that the bridge becomes a ramp for you.

Put the block on the ramp, and use the two rockets lying next to you to fly the block onto the other side of the pool. You can jump down and return the block to the Mineru Statue in Zelda TotK.

Release the Left Leg from the block and place it in the correct orientation in the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom statue. This will complete the Leg Leg Depot objective in your Guidance of the Ages Past quest, bringing you one step closer to the Spirit Temple and Seized Construct boss fight.