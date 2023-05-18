Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Right Leg Depot Guide

The Guidance from Ages Past quest will start automatically after players complete the Secret of the Ring Ruins quest. In this quest, one of your objectives is to find the Mineru Statue Right Leg in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and return it to the Construct Factory.

The whole process is not that simple and can confuse you a bit. So we have prepared a guide to help you find the Right Leg of the Mineru Statue in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and bring it back.

How to access Zelda TotK Right Leg Depot

To find the Right Leg depot, you must head northeast from Mineru’s statue. Head to the coordinates 1152, -2084, -0516.

Getting to the Right Leg Depot is a huge problem since it is located atop a cliff in the depths, and you need to climb up to the entrance. To get to the Depot, you need to climb up on a tree and then glide your way to the cliff on which the Depot rests.

Make sure to activate the Lightroot before you attempt this to make it easier for you. Get on the cliff shown, and here get to the ruins atop the ruins using the Ascend ability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Head left and then jumped off the bridge. Glide down to the Depot entrance.

Interact with the Zonai console inside the Depot to drop the right leg block.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Right Leg Depot puzzle solution

As expected, the way out is blocked. There are two platforms to your right. Use them to go up. There is a large metal railing with a C-shaped block hanging on it.

Attach this to your block. There is another one of these hook-like blocks behind the railing. Attach it at a right angle to the last one, and set it up as shown above. Attach a fan from your inventory as well.

Hang the setup on the railing and activate the fan to progress in the Right Leg depot in Zelda TotK. The railing takes you up another floor, where you must ride another moving platform. You can ditch the hooks before you progress.

You reach the platform again, from where you glided down using the Paraglider to the depot entrance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Here, set the block on the slope, and it will fall. Jump down after it and carry it to the Mineru Statue in Construct Factory.

Once the leg is out of the box, set it up in the correct orientation and place it in the statue to complete the Guidance from Ages Past quest objective in Tears of the Wild. After accessing all the depots and collecting parts for Mineru’s construct, you are now ready to enter the Spirit Temple and go up against the Seized Construct boss.