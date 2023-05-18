Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Left Arm Depot Guide

After players complete the Secret of the Ring Ruins quest, they automatically get the Guidance from Ages Past quest. The quest starts as soon as you collect the artifact on Dragonhead Island, and a large beam appears with a voice telling you to follow the light. The first objective to complete this quest is visiting the Left Arm Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

This guide will help you find the Left Arm of the Mineru Statue in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Guidance from Age Past.

How to access Left Arm Depot in Zelda TotK

To find the left arm depot, you must head southwest from Mineru’s statue to the coordinates 0752, -2382, and -0524.

The entrance to the Left Arm Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is easy to spot. Get inside the depot and interact with the first Zonai console you see. This will drop a large block for you and lock the entrance.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Left Arm Depot puzzle solution

Activate the large Zonai wheel on the gate to the console’s left to open it and carry the block through.

Here, you must make a vehicle to cross the lava in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Using the block as the body, detach the wheels from the gate you just opened and place them on the block. There is also a steering wheel in the corner to attach to the vehicle to get proper control.

We still recommend aligning the vehicle in the proper direction before starting it. Drive it across the lava, and then be ready to remake the vehicle. The path ahead is also covered with lava, but two columns limit your path, forcing you to rearrange your vehicle’s setup.

Rearrange the vehicle

Don’t worry; all the parts you’ll need are with you. Now you can change the tire’s position as you want and adjust the direction of the steering wheel. Cross the second lava path in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom with your vehicle rearranged. On the other side, there is another gate with weights on it.

Take the wheels off of your vehicle and use them as gear to open this gate. Enter the new room and bring the large block with you; keep the steering wheel on it. In this new room, there is a sort of a dock. Put the block in the water, and look right next to the gate to find some large blades with fans underneath them.

Get these fans and attack them behind the block to make a boat in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Before you head on, a chest in Zelda TotK is attached to one of the blades, so collect the chest before you progress.

With the chest, progress on the boat to the river’s end and use it to cross the bridge until you can’t flow anymore. This brings you back to the Construct Factory in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Here, carry the block to Mineru Statue, revealing that it contains the Left Arm of the Mineru statue.

To complete this objective, place the Arm with the figure in the correct orientation. Once all the Construct pieces for Mineru statue are in place, you can make your way to the Spirit Temple and go up against the Seized Construct boss.