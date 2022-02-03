Pokemon Legends Arceus consists of several side quests called Requests. After talking to an NPC, these quests are assigned to you, giving you an objective to complete. This Pokemon Legends Arceus Requests Guide covers all these missions in detail.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Requests

There are almost 100 requests you’ll get assigned to in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Below, we’ve given all their solutions and the rewards you get for completing these Requests in Pokemon Legends. Most of these requests are pretty simple but we also have individual guides for some requests that require a bit more legwork.

How to Complete All Requests in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Request #1 Wurmple Can Evolve

You’ll find Beauregard near the Galaxy Hall, who requests you to find Wurmple.

Reward: 3x Dazzling Honey

How to Complete: You can find Wurmple at the Obsidian Fields.

Request #2 Adorably Starly

You’ll find Marli near the Galaxy Hall, who requests you to show them the entire Pokedex entry for Starly.

Reward: x10 Pokeball

How to Complete: You can find Starly in the Obsidian Fields map.

Request #3 What Did Shinxs Ears Look Like

You’ll find Toshi near the Galaxy Hall, who will request you to catch a Shinx.

Reward: Potion x3

How to Complete: You can find Shinx at the Obsidian Fields.

Request #4 Big Buizel, Little Buizel

You’ll find Dorian near the Jubilife Village (Southern entrance), who requests you to catch a bigger Buizel.

Reward: 5x Oran Berry, 1x Exp Candy S.

How to Complete: You can find Buizel at the Obsidian Fields near the streams around 2’8 in size.

Request #5 What It Takes To Be Awesome

You’ll find a kid near the craft shop, inside the house. Who will request you to catch a Shinx.

Reward: x3 Grit Dust

How to Complete: Supply 5 Pokeballs

Request #6 Mushroom Cake Marketing

In the Obsidian Fields, you’ll find Morel, who will request you to find Springy Mushrooms.

Reward: 1x Mushroom Cake recipe

How to Complete: You can find Springy Mushrooms on the Obsidian Fields map (South-Eastern side).

Request #7 Playing With Drifloon

You’ll find Miki near the village during the night (Southern entrance), inside the lab on the Job board.

Reward: Stardust x1

How to Complete: Visit Prelude Beach in the Evening to find a boy hiding behind a hit carrying a Drifloon.

Request #8 Bothersome Bidoof

You’ll find Tsumugi near the town (Eastern entrance), inside the lab on the Job board.

Reward: Rare Candy x1

How to Complete: Find and catch three Bidoof.

Request #9 Zubats Eyes

You’ll find Clarissa near the farm at night, inside the lab on the Job board. She requests you to find a Zubat for her.

Reward: Aux Power

How to Complete: Find a Zubat for Clarissa.

Request #10 Wurmples Evolved

You’ll find a man near the Galactic Hall once you give him the Wurmple (Request#1). Soon his Wurmple evolves once you’ve caught a Cascoon, which makes you find and catch a Silcoon to accept his request.

Reward: 1x XP Candy Small

How to Complete: Find and catch a Silcoon.

Request #11 The Timbre Of The Fields

You’ll find Yeo near the camp in Obsidian Fields, who requests you to fill a Pokedex entry for Kricketot

Reward: x3 Vivichoke

How to Complete: You can find Kricketot at the Obsidian Fields.

Request #12 A Perfect Pickling Stone

You’ll find Radisa Inside Galaxy Hall, who requests you to find a Geodude.

Reward: 3x Honey Cake, 1x Small XP Candy

How to Complete: You can find Geodude near the Deertrack Path.

Request #13 Trees That Bear Berries

On the Obsidian Fields map, you’ll find a man who requests you to gather up three Cheri Berries.

Reward: 15x Pokeball

How to Complete: You can use your Pokemon to get the Berriesoff of the tree.

Request #14 Berry Helpful

You’ll find Diamond and Pearl clan leaders in the town. They’ll request you to deliver 5 Oran Berries.

Reward: x3 Revive

How to Complete: You can find Oran Berries in the Obsidian Field to store in your satchel in the storage section.

Request #15 Balloon Race In The Fieldlands

You’ll find a man at the Heights Camp who requests you to complete a mission.

Reward: 1x Rare Candy, 15x Feather Ball

How to Complete: You can use your Pokemon to hit a total of 17 balloons.

Request #16 Strange Happenings At Midnight

You’ll find Sanqua in the town during the night who requests you to explore her house during night time.

Reward: Nanab Berry

How to Complete: head inside her house and check the mirror in the corner, the table with a pot, chair next to the door, furniture on the corner to find Pichu.

Request #17 To Bloom Or Not To Bloom

You’ll find Kichi in Jubilife Village, who requests you to fill a Pokedex entry for Cherrim.

Reward: 5x Vivichoke

How to Complete: head inside her house and check the mirror in the corner, the table with a pot, a chair next to the door, furniture on the corner to find Pichu.

Request #18 Please! Make Me A Pokeshi Doll

You’ll find Anvin outside Galaxy Hall, who requests you to make a crafting recipe via Pokeshi Dolls.

Reward: Pokeshi Doll

How to Complete: Search for wood near Heartwood.

Request #19 A Peculiar Ponyta

You’ll find the board in the professor’s lab located inside the Galaxy building once Ponyta is caught.

Reward: 5x Razz Berry

How to Complete: Visit the farm during the evening to find Yota on the bridge. Go to Horseshoe Plains to find an uncommon Ponyta.

Request #20 The Mysterious Will-o-the-Wisp

You’ll find Paira in the town. Once you’re done talking, visit Windswept Run.

Reward: 2x Small EXP Candy

How to Complete: Investigate a tree to find a Chimchar.

Request #21 Back-Alley Mr.Mime

After catching Mr. Mime, you’ll find Andra in the professor’s lab. Talk to Andra to get the request.

Reward: Aux Guard x2

How to Complete: Follow Mr. Mima towards the Galaxy Hall and work with his light screen.

Request #22 Eerie Apparitions In The Night

You’ll automatically get this request via your story to collect 107 Wisps

Reward: 3x Twice-Spiced Radish

How to Complete: Collect 107 Wisps.

Request #23 Getting Ahold Of New Wares

In the General Store, you’ll find Choy, who requests you to get him some items for his store.

Reward: General Store New Items

How to Complete: Find Hearty Grains from the area near the Crimson Mirelands and bring them to Tao Hua.

Request #24 Inspiration From Hippopotas

You’ll find Anthe in the clothes store who requests you to research for some new clothes.

Reward: New clothing shop items

How to Complete: Visit the Crimson Mirelands to find male and female Hippopotas at the West of Sludge Mound.

Request #25 The Pokemon In The Woodland Photo

You’ll find Dagero outside his house. But, first, you’ll need to take a few pictures inside the photography building, explore the entire map, and head back to Dagero.

Reward: New photography options

How to Complete: Catch a Buneary from Heartwood for Dagero.

Request #26 Aim For The Big Leagues

You’ll find Taggart outside on Canala Avenue

Reward: 15x Great Ball, 1x Nugget

How to Complete: Earn points from the mini-game in the practice field at the Southern part of the village.

Request #27 Help Wanted: Plowing The Fields

You’ll find Miller near the farm who requests a ground-type Pokemon.

Reward: Additional Farming Fields

How to Complete: Catch a Geodude for Miller.

Request #28 Measuring Your Compatibility

You’ll find Belamy near the Pastures, who requests a high friendship Pokemon.

Reward: 1x Rare Candy

How to Complete: Show him your high friendship starter Pokemon.

Request #29 The Search For Bitter Leaves

You’ll find Shinon on Canala Avenue, who requests you to find some herbs.

Reward: 3x Fine Remedy, 5x Hopo Berry

How to Complete: Find Anise in the Galaxy building. Find a Petilil near the Holm of Trials on the Crimson Mirelands map

Request #30 A Beautiful Rose

You’ll find Berra at the Mirelands Camp, who requests you to find Roselia Dex.

Reward: 5x Grain Cake, 2x Small EXP Candy

How to Complete: Complete 10 points from the Dex entry.

Request #31 Setting Up The Bogbound Camp

You’ll find Meldon near Sludge Mound, who requests you to defeat the Stunky’s.

Reward: New base camp.

How to Complete: Defeat the Stunky’s.

Request #32 The Headache-Stricken Psyduck

You’ll find Martia at the Diamond Settlement, who requests you to heal the Psyduck’s headaches.

Reward: 1x Max Revive

How to Complete: Find Tomma in the Galaxy building, get some medicines for the Psyduck and cure its pain.

Request #33 What A Massive Mushroom

You can accept this request after catching a Parasect which includes Alpha as well.

Reward: 5x Candy Truffle

How to Complete: Deliver the Parasect to Morel.

Request #34 Croagunks Curative Poison

You’ll find Pesselle in the Galaxy Hall after interacting with board in the professor’s lab, who requests you to catch a Croagunk

Reward: 1x Full Heal, 3x EXP Candy Small

How to Complete: Catch a Croagunk for Pesselle.

Request #35 Battling With Pachirisu

You can accept this request after catching a Pachirisu. Interact with the board in the professor’s lab and find Ren at Crimson Mirelands

Reward: 3x Sitrus Berry, 1x Grit Gravel

How to Complete: Using Pachirisu win a fight against Ren, and make sure to remove the rest of your Pokemon.

Request #36 Watering With Care

You’ll find Odo at the Crimson Mirelands after catching a Sudowoodo. Talk to him to accept the request.

Reward: Heavy Ball x15, Exp Candy Small x3

How to Complete: Bring a Gyarados as it possesses a Water Pulse. As an alternate for not having a Water Pulse, bring Psyduck, Shellos, or Golduck.

Request #37 The Fragrance Of Nostalgic Herbs

You’ll find Risa in the Galaxy building, who requests you to catch a Tangela

Reward: Smoke Bomb x5, x2 Exp Candy Small.

How to Complete: Catch a Tangela for Risa.

Request #38 Gone Astray..in The Mirelands

You’ll find Zeke in Galaxy Hall, who requests you to find his sister.

Reward: 3x Stardust

How to Complete: Zeke’s sister is found below the “Gapejaw Bo” sign on the map, in the Southern West side of Crimson Mirelands

Request #39 All About Magikarp

You’ll find Ceci outside the Galactic building. To accept this request, you must catch a Magikarp.

Reward: 1x Rare Candy

How to Complete: Complete 10 points from the Magikarp Pokedex .

Request #40 The Charm Lost In The Swamp

You’ll find Yojiro at the Sludge Mound camp, who requests you to find his charm.

Reward: 5x Iron Chunk, 1x Grit Gravel

How to Complete: find his charm inside the swamp, then fight a Hippowden.

Request #41 An Elegant Tail

You’ll find Asabei in the town who requests you to find and catch a Glameow.

Reward: 2x Aux Evasion, 2x Grit Gravel

How to Complete: find and catch a Glameow near the area of the Crimson Mirelands, for Asabei

Request #42 Help Wanted: Watering The Fields

You’ll find Miller at the farm who requests you to find and catch a water-type Pokemon

Reward: More fields.

How to Complete: find and catch a water-type Pokemon such as Buizel for Asabei

Request #43 More New Wares

You’ll find Choy after finishing Request#23. He requests you to find 3 Pop Pods

Reward: More items in the shop

How to Complete: find the 3 Pop Pods in Cobalt Coastlands (Ginkgo Landing).

Request #44 The Pokemon In The Nighttime Photo

You’ll find Dagero near the photography room. He requests you to find and catch a Duskull

Reward: More photography options

How to Complete: find and catch the Pokemon in the photo and give it to Dagero.

Request #45 Shells of the East and West

You’ll find Anthe, who requests you to find and catch a Shello from Obsidian Fieldlands, and Cobalt Coastlands.

Reward: New clothing store options

How to Complete: find and catch the Shello in Obsidian Fields during the day time in the Southern side of Sandgem Flats and give it to Anthe.

Request #46 Setting Up The Coastlands Camp

You’ll find Gully at Cobalt Coastlands (South East side). She requests you to find and catch a Yorricka

Reward: Base camp

How to Complete: find and catch the Yorricka at the peninsula and save his life to complete the request.

Request #47 Balloon Race In The Coastlands

Once you’ve completed Firespit Island, visit Coastlands Camp for this request.

Reward: 1x Nugget, 10x Ultra Ball

How to Complete: Pop 27 balloons (minimum requirement).

Request #48 The Taste Of Home

You’ll find Floaro in the town in his home who requests you to find 3 Hearty Grains, two Hopo Berries, and one Razz Berry

Reward: Jubilife Muffins recipe, 5x Small EXP Candy

How to Complete: find heart grains at the Crimson Mirelands map; the rest can be found at the caravan store in town.

Request #49 Keep An Eye Out For Aipom

You’ll find Hiko near Seaside Hollow (Cobalt Coastlands), who requests you to hunt two Aipom.

Reward: Scatter Bang x5, Exp Candy Medium x1

How to Complete: Go near them a couple of times to fight them.

Request #50 Double The Tails, Double The Fun

You’ll find Netta in the town who requests you to catch a Finneon

Reward: 1x Star Piece

How to Complete: find the Finneon at the Seagrass Haven islands on the Cobalt Coastlands map.

Request #51 Coming Up Roses

You’ll find Hiemo in Obsidian Fieldlands on an island that requires surf. Hiemo requests you to catch a Scyther.

Reward: 1x Seed of Mastery

How to Complete: find the Scyther in Obsidian Fieldlands, in The Heartwood.

Request #52 Eevees Evolutions

You’ll find Floaro complete Request #48 to accept his request.

Reward: Rare Candy along with 1x Fire stone, 1x Water Stone, or 1x Thunder Stone.

How to Complete: Talk to Umbreon at Galactic Hall in a purple room and make Jubilife Muffin.

Request #53 Octillerys Ink

You’ll find Radisa at her shop who requests you to get information about Octillery.

Reward: 5x Bean Cake, 1x Exp. Candy M

How to Complete: Octillery is found on Islespy Shore, but you need the completion of the Pokedex for Octillery.

Request #54 Serving Up Swap Snacks

You’ll find Bonn at the candy stall. Who requests you to get Sootfoot Root, Springy Mushroom, and Hopo Berry.

Reward: Swap Snack Recipe

How to Complete: Sootfoot Root, Springy Mushroom, and Hopo Berry can be found in the wild, or you can simply buy them from the caravan store in town.

Request #55 Poor Peckish Piplup

You need a Piplup for this request and visit the Tomobolo Walk Island.

Reward: 3x Hyper Potion, 5x Razz Berry

How to Complete: Simply make a Bean Cake or get the recipe from the crafting store.

Request #56 Getting Help From Machoke

You’ll find Bosley on Cobalt Coastlands, who requests you to catch a Machoke.

Reward: 3x Grit Gravel, 1x Aux Powerguard

How to Complete: Complete the Pokedex for Machoke (10 points).

Request #57 The Taste Of Honey

Get this request from the board in the professor’s lab. You’ll find Almous in his house, who requests you to find honey from Grueling Grove and catch a Combee.

Reward: 3x King’s Leaf, 3x Dazzling Honey

How to Complete: Get the Grueling Grove from Obsidian Fieldlands, Combee at Aipom Hill, then Ramanas Island for the last one.

Request #58 Gone Astray..in The Coastlands

You’ll find Zeke in the Galaxy building, who requests you to find his sister.

Reward: Star Piece x1

How to Complete: His sister is found at the Cobalt Coastlands on a small rock on the Southern side of A in Castaway.

Request #59 Misdreavus The Hairstyle Muse

You’ll find Arezu in the town who requests you to get Misdreavus.

Reward: More hairstyles

How to Complete: Find Misdreavus at the Sacred Plaza. in Coronet Highlands during nighttime.

Request #60 Help Wanted: Rock Smashing In The Fields

You’ll find Miller at the farm who requests you to deliver a Pokemon with smash rock abilities.

Reward: More farming options

How to Complete: Deliver any Pokemon with Rock Smash such as Geodude, Rhyhorn, Croagunk, Machop.

Request #61 Even More New Wares

You’ll find the shopkeeper who requests you to deliver 3 Cruncy Salt

Reward: More general store items

How to Complete: Find Cruncy Salt in Alabaster Icelands.

Request #62 The Pokemon In The River Photo

You’ll find Dagero at his photography hut, who requests you to catch a Turtwig.

Reward: More photography options

How to Complete: Catch Turtwig and bring it to Dagero.

Request #63 Fancy, Fashionable Wormadam

You’ll find Anthe at her shop, who requests you to catch a Wormadam.

Reward: More clothing options

How to Complete: Catch Wormadam in trees and bring it to Anthe.

Request #64 Getting To Know Ghosts

You’ll find Ward in the town, who requests you to provide him with a completed Pokedex on Gastly

Reward: 1x Linking Cord

How to Complete: complete Gastly’s Pokedex(10 points)

Request #65 Setting Up The Mountain Camp

You’ll find Eshim in Coronet Highlands, who requests you to initiate a new camp.

Reward: New camp

How to Complete: Talk to Bronzor along with another Bronzor across the river.

Request #66 The Sea’s Legend

This request is received upon reaching Fifth Star Rank (professors board in his lab)

Reward: 3x Comet Shard

How to Complete: Select Buizel, Mantyke, and Overqwilas as your party members. Head straight to the Cobalt Coastlands with the Pokemon you added to your party, unlock a cave North to Veilstone Cape, and catch Manaphy and Phione.

Request #67 The Clefairys Moonlit Dance

You’ll find this request on the professor’s board after catching a Clefairy.

Reward: Moonstone

How to Complete: Talk to the man down the Galaxy Hall. Visit Coronet Highlands and rest till you see a full moon.

Request #68 A Nosepass To Guide The Way

You’ll find this request on the professor’s board after catching a Nosepass.

Reward: 1x Black Augurite, 2x Exp Candy Medium

How to Complete: Talk to the Gully at the Coronet Highlands. Deliver Nosepass to her when she changes her location to the other side.

Request #69 Gone Astray…In The Highlands

You’ll find Zeke in the Galaxy Hall during complete Request #58.

Reward: 2x Star Piece

How to Complete: Help Ursaluna as she’s stuck on a cliff south of Lonely Spring. Then take her to Coronet Highlands.

Request #70 Colorful New Looks

You’ll find Anthe similar to the previous request. She requests you to get her 1x Red, 1x Green, and 1x Blue Shards.

Reward: More clothing options.

How to Complete: Find Colored Shards in Dimensional Rifts.

Request #71 New Wares Yet Again

You’ll find Choy from the general store. He requests you to deliver Sand Radishes.

Reward: More general store items

How to Complete: Get Sand Radishes at caravan merchant from Tuli.

Request #72 Pesselles Easy Errand

You’ll find Pesselle at the Galactic Hall. She requests you to get 100 Medicinal Leaks

Reward: Adamant Mint x1, Modest Mint x1

How to Complete: Get Medicinal Leaks by growing them on the farm or buy them at the caravan shop.

Request #73 Which Is The Real Burmy

You’ll find Leif near the farm who requests you to catch a Burmy.

Reward: 1x Leaf Stone, 3x Exp Candy Medium

How to Complete: You can get Burmy by striking different types of trees on the map via your Pokemon.

Request #74 A Bit Of Help From Blissey

You’ll find Pippa in Alabaster Icelands after catching a Blissey. The request is found on the professor’s board.

Reward: Shiny Stone x1, 2x Max Revive

How to Complete: Defeat Abomasnow.

Request #75 Kirlia The Hairstyle Muse

Talk to the hairdresser who requests you to catch a Kirlia.

Reward: More hairstyles

How to Complete: Find Kirlia in Crimson Mirelands (Shrouded Ruins)

Request #76 Mushroom Hunting With Swinub

Complete Request #33 and catch a Swinub to open this request.

Reward: 5x Sand Radish, 1x Exp Candy Large

How to Complete: Visit Morel at Alabaster Icelands and complete the objectives.

Request #77 Gone Astray…In The Fieldlands

After completing Gone Astray, you’ll find Zeke at Southern East part of the Heights Camp. The request sees you defeating 3 level 50 Paras.

Reward: 3x Star Piece

How to Complete: Defeat 3 level 50 Paras.

Request #78 Setting Up The Icepeak Camp

You’ll find Brice at in Alabaster Icelands who request you to setup a new camp

Reward: New base camp

How to Complete: Head to the riverside (North East) and talk to the map near the tree.

Request #79 Balloon Race In The Icelands

You’ll find a man at Icepeak camp who requests you to complete a balloon challenge.

Reward: 3x Nugget

How to Complete: Complete the challenge and get 30 balloons.

Request #80 The Perfect Pickle Recipe

You’ll find Radisa at the town camp who request you to get 2x Crunchy Salt, 2x Plump Beans, along with two bunches of Kings Leaf.

Reward: Twice-Spiced Radish Recipe

How to Complete: King’s Leaf is randomly found flying around the map, Crunchy Salt is found on mountains, and Plump Beans are found at the Crossing Slope part of Cobalt Coastlands.

Request #81 In Search Of A Fiery Pokemon

You’ll find Brice at the camp after completing Request #78. Speak to Brice to get the request.

Reward: 3x Full Restore, 1x EXP Candy Large

How to Complete: Give Brice a fire-type Pokemon such as Ponyta.

Request #82 Traces Of A Lost Village

You’ll find Mani at the Galaxy Hall (ground floor), who requests you to find evidence of a village on the Avalanche Slopes.

Reward: 1x Dawn Stone

How to Complete: Head to Alabaster Icelands to find two Pokemon near a glowing item on the ground who summons a Froslass which you have to defeat.

Request #83 Snow-White Vulpix In The Snow

You’ll find Keaka at the Snowfields Camp in Alabaster Icelands to get the request.

Reward: 1x Exp Candy Large, Alolan Vulpix.

How to Complete: Head to Avalanche Slopes area and find 5 Alolan Vulpix.

Request #84 The Bergmite Enthusiast

You’ll find Dominia at the Settlement in Alabaster Icelands to get the request.

Reward: 3x Grit Pebble

How to Complete: Complete the Pokedex entry for Bergmite (10 points).

Request #85 At Home Under The Eaves

You’ll find Ida near the Pastures to get the request during the daytime.

Reward: 1x Sun Stone, 1x Rare Candy

How to Complete: Complete the quest by following the marker.

Request #86 Gone Astray…In The Icelands

You’ll find Zeke after completing Request #77. It’s time to visit Alabaster Icelands

Reward: 1x Ice Stone, 5x Star Piece, 1x Peat Block

How to Complete: Reunite Zeke and Wanda. He’s found in the Icepeak Arena, inside a hole.

Request #87 Rolling With Spheal

You’ll find Senki on Sacred Plaza in Coronet Highlands, who requests to find his rescue Spheal.

Reward: 5x Sticky Glob, 1x Rare Candy

How to Complete: Complete the quest by following the marker down the hill.

Request #88 Steely Lucario

You’ll find Lucario at the Galaxy Hall near the entrance. Speak to him to get the request.

Reward: 1x Grit Rock

How to Complete: Defeat Lucario at the training grounds.

Request #89 The Diamond Clans Treasure

You’ll Adaman at Grueling Grove in Obsidian Wastelands. Speak to him to get the request.

Reward: Adamant Crystal, 1x Comet Shard

How to Complete: Defeat Adaman

Request #90 The Pearl Clans Treasure

You’ll Iridia at the Icelands Speak to her to get the request.

Reward: Lustrous Globe, Comet Shard x3

How to Complete: Defeat Iridia