Pokemon Legends Arceus Cherrim Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

If you’re looking for the cheery-like Pokemon named Cherrim, you’ve landed in the right place. This guide teaches you how to Catch Cherrim in Pokemon Legends Arceus, along with its location, basic stats, strengths, and weaknesses.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Cherrim Location

Cherrim is the evolved form of Cherubi. So you must find one and get it to evolve. If you are hoping to get a Cherrim out in the wild, your best bet would be to scour the open world, searching and shaking fruit trees.

Both Cherubi and Cherrim will need to be found this way, as they are the type of Pokemon that drop from shaking trees. But getting Cherubi is uncommon, whereas getting a Cherrim this way is extremely rare.

The locations where you have the best chance of finding Cherubi or Cherrim are:

Gapejaw Bog in Crimson Mirelands

Lonely Spring in Coronet Highlands.

Fabled Spring in Coronet Highlands.

Primeval Grotto in Coronet Highlands.

The Heartwood in Obsidian Fieldlands

How to Evolve Cherrim in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Since you are much more likely to find Cherubi before you do Cherrim, evolving that Pokemon could be your best bet. Cherubi can be evolved into Cherrim once it reaches level 25. So, take it along for battles and events to level it up.

How to Complete To Bloom or Not to Bloom Request

To be exact, you get this request early on in the game. It requires that you get Cherrim and also complete their Pokedex entry. Of course, the best way to complete entries is to catch the Pokemon again and again, but since that is hard to do with Cherrim, you will have to make do with using it in battles.

Get it to use different styles and different moves. Also, use its special ability, which does not unlock till level 47, so it’s a drag. Then, you can go about your adventures and keep doing the quest little by little.

Base Stats

HP: 70

Attack: 60

Defense: 70

Special Attack: 87

Special Defense: 78

Speed: 85

Strengths And Weaknesses

Cherrim is a grass-type Pokemon which means that Cherrim is weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type Pokemon. While it is strong against Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type Pokemon.

Cherrim is weak against:

Heatran

Tornadus

Enamorus

Enamorus Therian

Tornadus Therian

Cherrim is strong against: