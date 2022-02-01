What are Colored Shards for in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In this Pokemon Legends: Arceus guide, we’ll be looking into what really are Colored Shards used for and where you can find them. So, without further ado, let’s jump right into it!

Pokemon Legends Arceus Colored Shards

There are numerous items in Pokemon Legends: Arceus that players can collect and craft for handy purposes. However, some items are unique from others, and it can be hard to figure out what to do with them.

Some of them are useful to evolve Pokemon, whereas some can make you money! And with that being said, Colored Shards may have the beneficial function of providing players with some money.

Types of Colored Shards



In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you may come across three types of Colored Shards. These are in Blue, Red, and Green. These shards are the fragment of an implement that was made a very long time ago. You can come across this information when you find a shard and click on its stats.

Uses of Colored Shards

Apart from the hint we gave you above about what Colored Shards do, there are some more details you need to know. Colored Shards are collected to craft the Star Pieces. Star Pieces have significant importance in every Pokemon Game. Although they don’t have any function, they hold an insane value and can be sold for a lot of money in various shops.

However, here’s an important tip! Don’t ever sell these Colored Shards directly in the shops. They’ll only sell for 150 Pokedollars each piece, but you can make more profit out of these once you unlock the special recipe.

Star Piece Recipe

To get the Star Piece Recipe, you have to visit the craftworks vendor in Jubilife Village. Then, go to Anvin specifically and buy the recipe for 10,000 Pokedollars. Now, this might sound too much, but don’t worry! It’s an investment with a promising return amount.

Once you have the recipe, it’s time to make the Star Piece. You are required to use 3 Red Shards, 3 Blue Shards, Green Shards, and the Stardust bag to create a Star Piece. And here you have it, the Star piece!

It’ll sell for about 5,000 Pokedollars which recovers your crafting cost at the very instant!

Where to Find a Colored Shard in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are a couple of ways you can get Colored Shards. If you defeat an Alpha Pokemon, sometimes you’ll be given a Colored Shard as a reward.

However, the most common way to acquire a Colored Shard is to find them in the space-time distortions that appear on maps. These are particular locations where valuable items drop and rare Pokemon appear. To identify these locations on the map, check for a black spot from time to time.

These are littered everywhere across the special locations, and you should collect as many of them as possible. These are highly beneficial once you acquire them.