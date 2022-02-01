Pokemon Legends Arceus Which is the Real Burmy Request Guide

Plenty of requests in Pokemon Legends Arceus have you catching and showing Pokemon to various NPCs. In the Which is the Real Burmy request, you need to find and catch three different kinds of Burmy. In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete the Which is the Real Burmy request in Pokemon Legends Arceus by letting you know where to find them all!

Pokemon Legends Arceus Which is the Real Burmy Request

To complete the request, you need to collect all three types of Burmy in Pokemon Legends Arceus that include White, Pink, and Green Burmy.

The appearance of the Burmy will change according to the location, so you need to catch them in three separate places. We will be showing you where you can collect all three types of Burmy down below!

Catch a Burmy at Obsidian Fieldlands

First type of Burmy can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands. This will be the Green Burmy located near shaking trees.

You can find them at the location we’ve marked above. Simply look for shaking trees and throw a Pokemon at it. The Burmy should jump out and attack you! It’ll be pretty weak so try and capture it with a great ball or lower its HP with a weaker Pokemon in your party.

Catch a Burmy at Cobalt Coastlands

Second one on the list is the Pink Burmy which can be found in Cobalt Coastlands. On reaching the location marked on the map above, simply repeat the steps as before, Throw a Pokemon at a shaking tree and catch the Burmy.

Catch a Burmy at Coronet Highlands

Third type is White Burmy which can be found in Coronet Highlands. Reach exact location by following the map image shown above. Here, you can find an orange tree. Repeat the same steps above and you’ll have your final Burmy! Simply turn in your Request to complete it.

Rewards

You’ll get a Leaf Stone and 3x Exp Candy M when you complete Which is the Real Burmy request in Pokemon Arceus.