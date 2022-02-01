Pokemon Legends Arceus Bothersome Bidoof Request Guide

This guide covers the Bothersome Bidoof Request in Pokemon Legends Arceus. We will give you a general walkthrough to help you out with any tricky bits and tell you about the possible rewards as well. This guide contains all three Bidoof locations for your convenience.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Bothersome Bidoof

You need to go to the Galaxy Hall after completing “Basics of Crafting” for this quest to appear. The locations you need to go to are shown below:

How to Start the Bothersome Bidoof Request in Pokemon Legends

Go to the blackboard inside the building to get this request. You have to get some pesky Bidoofs that are bothering the villagers in Jubilife Village. After taking on the quest from the blackboard, talk to Tsumugi to advance the request.

You will be able to add a Bidoof to your party through this Request so it is worth completing. As for where you will find each Bidoof, refer to the red circles on the map for the locations.

Bidoof #1 Location

The first one is right on the outskirts of the village, past the pastures towards the fence on edge.

Bidoof #2 Location

Just head left to the two buildings, next to the fields, just look along the fence which separates the two buildings.

Bidoof #3 Location

For the final one, it’s just near your living quarters. So you have to get in close to see it.

That’s all the Bidoof locations. Once you collect them all, the quest will end, and you will be awarded a rare candy.