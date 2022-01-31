Pokemon Legends Arceus The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance Request Guide

One of the requests in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance, in which you have to witness a dance event at the Full moon. In this guide, we will give you complete details of how you can get Request 67: The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance in Pokemon Legends Arceus and how to complete it as well.

Pokemon Legends Arceus The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance Request

This request has an unlock condition, meaning you have to fulfill that condition first to gain access to it. The condition for the request is to catch a Clefairy and only then can you access this Request.

How to catch a Clefairy

Catching a Clefairy in Pokemon Legends Arceus is not that difficult. You can simply catch this Pokemon during the Scaling Perilous Heights Mission. This mission is available in your main storyline. Complete that mission and catch Clefairy during it and then you will be ready to complete the Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance Request.

The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance Request

After catching Clefairy you have to check the blackboard in Galaxy Hall and then speak to the Astair in the basement of the Galaxy Hall. This will start the Request.

Your task is to head to the Fabled Spring on the night of the full moon. The location of the Fabled Spring can be seen on the map above as well. Get to the location shown on the map and travel a little forward and you reach the desired location.

Once you reach the location on Full moon you will be prompted to investigate. Once you do, the event will start. The full moon is on the 9th and 10th day of the month, according to the phases of the moon described in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

After Observing the event on the full moon, you have to report back to the Astair what you saw at the event.

Reward

For completing this request, you will be rewarded with 2x Exp. Candy M, 1x Moon Stone, and 5x Salt Cake.