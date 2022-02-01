Pokemon Legends Arceus Eerie Apparitions in the Night Wisp Locations Guide

This guide aims to help you locate all the hidden Wisp Locations in Pokemon Legends Arceus to complete the Eerie Apparitions in the Night request. We’ll be showing you the exact location of all 107 Wisps in the game with the help of map pictures that make things a lot easier for you.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Eerie Apparitions in the Night Request

You’ll come across a request in Pokemon Legends Arceus, named “Eerie Apparitions in the Night” which presents players with a rather challenging task of locating 107 Wisps spread across the Hisui region.

This Request will be given to you by Vessa after you complete the story mission called “The Frenzy of the Lord of the Woods”

Once you’ve completed that mission, a cutscene will trigger where Vessa will tell you how 107 Wisps were released and scattered throughout the Hisui region.

To help you capture these Wisps, she’ll give you the Odd Keystone. After the cutscene ends, head over to the other side of the bridge and touch the Wisp (which will be in the form of a glowing purple flame), and seal it using the Odd Keystone. This is the first of 107 Wisps you must find and seal.

How to Find All Wisps in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The map images we’ve prepared below show the exact location of all 107 Wisps in Pokemon Legends Arceus to make this job easier for you.

Crimson Mirelands Wisp Locations

There are 20 Wisps located in the Crimson Mirelands location. The blue dots on the map image below show the exact location of each Wisp.

Obsidian Fieldlands Wisp Locations

There are 20 Wisps located in the Obsidian Fieldlands location. The blue dots on the map image below show the exact location of each Wisp.

Jubilife Village Wisp Locations

There are 7 Wisps located in the Jubilife Village location. The blue dots on the map image below show the exact location of each Wisp.

Cobalt Coastlands Wisp Locations

There are 20 Wisps located in the Cobalt Coastlands location. The blue dots on the map image below show the exact location of each Wisp.

Coronet Highlands Wisp Locations

There are 20 Wisps located in the Coronet Highlands location. The blue dots on the map image below show the exact location of each Wisp.

Before you look for the Wisps in Coronet Highlands, do note that one of the Wisps in this region is inside the Wayward Cave.

It is important to note as it’s one of only two Wisps that aren’t out in the open, meaning you’ll have to open the door to access it.

Alabaster Icelands Wisp Locations

There are 20 Wisps located in the Alabaster location. The blue dots on the map image below show the exact location of each Wisp.

In the Avalugg’s Legacy location, you’ll find two Wisps. However, one of these Wisps is underground, inside the cave system beneath Avalugg’s Legacy. To access it, you can use one of the two entrances on either side of the Wisp.

Rewards for Collecting All the Wisps in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The good thing about this Request is that you don’t have to collect all 107 Wisps before claiming any rewards. Vessa will give you rewards incrementally as you collect these Wisps. And once you’ve collected all of them, you’ll get a very special reward at the end.

The list below shows all of the rewards you’ll earn from collecting the Wisps.

5 wisps: Oval Stone

10 wisps: Rare Candy

20 wisps: Seed of Mastery

30 Wisps: Dusk Stone

40 Wisps: Exp. Candy L

50 Wisps: Linking Cord

60 Wisps: 5 Grit Pebbles

70 Wisps: Scrap of Reaper Cloth

80 Wisps: 3 Seeds of Mastery

90 Wisps: 3 Exp. Candy XL

100 Wisps: 3 Grit Rocks

Once you’ve collected all 107 Wisps, return to Vessa and talk to her to redeem your final reward. Vessa will tell you to travel to the Shrouded Ruins and talk to her there the next night.

When you arrive at this location, she’ll tell you that there have actually been 108 Wisps this whole time. The final Wisp will then subsequently appear.

When you interact with the final Wisp, Spiritomb will spawn in front of you! This encounter with the rare Spiritomb will be your final reward for this Request.