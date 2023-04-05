Persona 5 Madarame’s Palace Walkthrough

One of the dungeons you get to go through in the main story of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal is the Madarame Palace. This guide will help you get through the palace, facing off against significant enemies in the palace and the Persona 5 Madarame’s Palace Boss at the end of the dungeon.

Persona 5 Madarame’s Palace

Madarame Palace is the second dungeon of the game. Out of all the dungeons in the game, this one requires the most days to finish. At several points in the dungeon, it will force you to leave and progress through the story before making additional progress.

Going through Madarame Palace also allows you to bag pretty good treasures and other loot.

Madarame Palace – 5/16

You need to take the right-hand side path and towards the open window. Observe the paintings and take the map in the lobby. Head to the big hall and observe the massive golden structure before calling it a day.

Madarame Palace – 5/18

After heading inside, slide underneath the laser and inside the room with the golden statue. Climb the stairs at the top and use the third eye to look for the spot to climb further up. Continue to proceed until you find a place to drop.

Use the third eye again to hit the switch and free Ann. Head up the scaffolding and drop down after you see glowing objects with the third eye. Now observe the painting and hit the switch to free Ryuji.

Head into the glowing hole and observe the computer in the security room. Listen to the conversation outside and enter the password.

Now return to the golden vase and speak to Morgana. Head into the new area and use third eye to scale the wall.

Next thing that you need to do is to drop down into the room with illusion. Grab loot from the restrooms and proceed towards the safe room at the very top.

Now head down towards the corridor and watch out for female shadows.

In the next area with the electrical fence, eliminate the shadows and find the glowing painting using the third eye. Press the switch and continue forward.

5/19

After defeating the boss, head inside the security room on the left-hand side and use the computer to disable the lasers. Now simply proceed down the corridor and defeat the boss with a few enemies.

5/20

From the safe room, grab the map and find a treasure chest on the left-hand side of the area. Now head right and then left to get to a large, open area and activate your third eye. Proceed through the lasers and observe the bamboo painting twice.

Now head left and exit the painting and press a button in the next room. You’ll come across a boss in the next area which should be dealt with Magic spells.

Once done, observe the computer and head back outside to eavesdrop on a conversation.

After eavesdropping on the conversation, head towards the south side – near the entrance – and observe Madarame statue.

Once done, head back to the security room and enter the password to disable lasers and open shutters.

After you’re done with the shadows, head into the safe room on the right-hand side. Now head into the paintings room and enter desert painting, Mt. Fuji painting, and jungle painting. Once done, exit the jungle painting to press a button and find another painting.

At this point, you need to head inside the jungle painting and scale the rock without worrying about the kraken.

Simply climb down the fishing net and press the switch. Now head left and enter the desert painting, Mt. Fuji painting, and enter the Tori gate.

Once you find yourself in the jungle painting, climb the rock to head inside the autumn painting and exit it to head into the next room. Head to the northeast edge of the area to proceed!

Drop from the ledge and look to your right to find a treasure; with the treasure collected, head back through the blue doors.

Head down to come across two Sayuri paintings. Choose the right one and enter the golden door.

In the next area, select the third painting and enter the door. In the next area, continue to ignore the paintings until you get to a blue door.

From the area, drop down from the ledge, go past the first painting and find the real one. Go through the golden door to get to the next area.

From the room with Madarame’s treasure, head left and use the safe room. From there, head up into the security room and continue to prod the computer until you’re thrown into a battle.

Again from the safe room, head to the corridor leading to the right. You’ll come across another safe room in the area.

In this area, use the third eye to head down the scaffolding and hit the red button. This is it for one day!

Madarame Palace – 5/27

Get on the truck, then over the wall to get to the roof and through the window and then land and go toward the door ahead. Keep an eye for the lasers in the area and use your third eye to see them clearly. Clear the guard in the painting room and look out for lasers here as well.

Go to the golden statue room and up the stairs, you will be in the exhibition room, go to the right hall and through purple door.

Then you will get to the large maze room and will have to fight lots of enemies here, discover the treasure chests in the room and get upstairs to the second exhibition room.

Get through the hallway to the large golden vase where a trap will be triggered. Now you have to look for a box, climb on the box to get up the wall.

Keep in mind that you are on your own now, so hit the enemies with big damaging attacks and take down the enemy and look for glowing red panel here and hit the button.

This will allow Ann to escape and climb the crates and get past the bridge, jump to the other side and look for the button on the back wall and do not hut it or you will be in trouble.

Look for the blurry painting and take it out to reveal the button and hit it to help Ryuji.

Get back to previous button. Here, look around the room to find crates that you can move. Set them up and climb into the ventilation shaft. Get to the security room, use computer to lower the lasers but you will need a password.

Outside the room, two guards will be talking, eavesdrop to find the code. Kill the guards after the password and get back to examine the computer and password will be entered. This will free Morgana.

Examine the vase now which will turn to big diamond and run away from you, catch it and you will get into a battle with Regent.

Here, you can either defeat the Regent ultimately or just knock it. If you knock the Regent and talk to it, you can get it to join your team as a non-combatant persona for the rest of the game. You can then use it later to fuse and boost some other persona you like.

Progress through the room, and in the next room, you can find an opening in the wall that is big enough to pass through. You need to go through this opening.

Jump out and down to kill the guard and get the treasure chest in the ladies’ room then go around the perspective painting to avoid the lasers and get to the next room.

Right of you is the second exhibition room safe room. Go left and take out the guards in the room, try to be sneaky. Go up the stairs to find the treasure on your right and enter the large room further ahead.

Stay to the right, many guards will spawn there so take them out carefully and after that get back to the treasure chest room.

Look for a crooked painting with the third eye, it will be blue and glowing, take it off to reveal the button and hit it and go to the door on your left.

This is the central garden, turn right and get to the gaudy building ahead.

Keep going ahead until you reach the red fence, this is the barrier, here Mogana will threaten and say to you to go home, ignore and go to the other area of the garden and you will get to the safe room. Get inside and teleport to the entrance and you will be done for now.

5/28

Now you have to remove the barrier you have discovered, after all the hassle you will be in the Metaverse with Ryuji.

Get inside afterward and fight the red security shadow, throw everything you have at the beast as you will be alone here. After dealing with the beast, turn left and get inside the security room.

Go to the shadow room along with Ann, Morgana and Yususke and shadow Madarame will appear.

After some talk, you will get into battle with Embittered Blacksmith, Yusuke will be with you in the fight. It is an easy fight except his hard attacks, so you will be alright dealing with as long as you keep dodging.

5/30

Get back in the palace and choose the three teammates you want with you, after selection get back to the Central Garden safe room and the courtyard will be open, get through it and you will be in the large room where Ryuji fought a while back.

Deal with the guards here and get the map from brochure rack and go to the next area.

Lockpick the chest on left and then go right through the hallway, then go right in a square room and kill all the enemies and get the chest.

Go left from here and just be careful and keep using the third eye. Go left and keep an eye for lasers, go towards the far wall and then go right, along the barrier just right before another laser grid.

Go to the opening on left and jump over the fence, then get the chest there. Then go with the checkered wall and go over the laser, you will get out the maze, then go to the paintings Yusuke mentioned and jump through.

Go left of the painting and at the edge you will be on the verge of another same but longer painting, cross and jump on the wall.

Go along the wall, you will come up with a ventilation shaft, crawl inside and when you get outside you will be in a lounge, get the chest there and go through the locked door.

You will face the red guard here; it’s quite an easy fight so no worries. There will be another locked chest to the right and then get to the security room.

You need another password, for that go to the shortcut door and eavesdrop the guards there, you will get the answer/password to be 1120, kill the guards and get back to the security room.

This will open all the gates so go to the farthest side of the floor and after getting through double doors, turn left and you will be in the Treasure Hall Safe Room.

Go left from outside the safe room and through the door to get to a gallery.

Again go left and through the double doors to get to a large wall painting, walk up to it and jump inside.

Go right and in the painting with mountains, then go through the red gate in the painting.

This is now a jungle painting, jump on the ledge and hit the button. A new painting will come up so jump into it, and make your way back to mountains.

Now don’t go to the gate, go right and now you will see a painting of a boat, jump off the boat and go to the right.

An Octopus will hurl you to the floor below and you will have access to another button so just press it.

Go back now and find the jungle painting, in between the entrance and jumping position will be a climbing option so climb up and walk further in the painting.

You will be in a new painting, this time go to your right and when you are on the ground get through the double doors and out of this place.

In the room ahead, kill all the enemies and get the treasure, go to right and face more enemies and get the treasure from men’s room.

Go to the door at the end of the room, you will be in another strange place and it is a huge room, just don’t be confused and use third eye and interact with stuff and follow the path with exclamation points.

After crossing the path, get the treasure in the right and go through blue gate, keep walking and you will come across two Sayuri paintings, you have to choose right one, examine the one on right and choose it and a golden door will come up, get through the door.

Now there are seven paintings to choose from, go to the one with branches on both sides and it is the right one, similarly go through the golden door again.

Now you will have more paintings, go to the one with a red shirt and branches and select it, then go through the blue door closest and now you will be in the area where you had to choose between red and blue before, just go down the stairs through the golden door and then through the double door to enter the treasure room.

Walk to Madarame, a cutscene will appear and then just go left into the main hall safe room.

Go to the safety room form here and choose through couple of options until the guard finds you.

Go right from the treasure to the newly opened ramp and kill the enemies on the way. Reach the top of the ramp and then go left, turn right from the next doorway and right again for more treasures.

On top, you will find the upper main hall safe room, you can enter the control room here as well, but just go up the ladder and you will be in the above gallery.

Go to the hanging hook and investigate, get back to glowing switch below and examine. Now is the time to get back to bed and next day get back to palace and asses the team because it is a big day.

How to defeat Shadow Madarame

Hit the red button once again and head out through the blue window. Use the third eye to head down the stairs and enter the red door. After the fight against Shadow Madarame in P5 starts, destroy the four face parts to complete the first phase.

Once you’ve completed the first form, continue to attack until you see his face reform. During this phase, he’ll have less HP but a ton of new attacks at his disposal.

Try to beat him as fast you can to force him to return to normal Madarame.

During the third time, try to paint him black and unleash an All-Out Attack. Continue to repeat the process and you should complete the boss fight in no time.