Overwatch 2 Ramattra Counters and Synergies

Overwatch 2 has revealed the newest player in its roster, Ramattra, and it’s safe to say that the fans have been satisfied. This tank-based hero can wipe out the battlefield within seconds if paired with the right heroes.

Additionally, Ramattra’s nemesis state in OW2 can deal a significant amount of close-range damage to his enemies, granting him complete crowd control within the battlefield.

The following guide will tell you all there is to know about playing Ramattra in Overwatch 2. We will be highlighting the heroes Ramattra is strong against, those who can easily counter Ramattra and the best characters Ramattra has a good synergy with.

Ramattra is strong against

Since Reinhardt primarily relies upon his shield for protection against attacks, it is rendered useless in front of Ramattra. This is because his shield is not designed to compete against Ramattra’s pummel, which passes straight through it.

This means that not only will Reinhardt be an easy target but any heroes taking cover behind his shield can be easily picked off easily as well.

Brigitte’s barrier shield is rendered useless when put up against Ramattra’s pummel since it can simply pass through it. Since this is Brigitte’s personal defense, rendering it useless works greatly in Ramattra’s favor in Overwatch 2.

It also ends up providing him the perfect chance to deal a significant amount of damage to her, without giving her a chance to heal herself either.

Heroes such as Kiriko have an especially hard time facing off against Ramattra, since he can completely negate their agility, forcing them to land on the battlefield.

Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex, though designed to target flying enemies, works better upon slow wall climbing Kiriko. If she’s pulled down while Ramattra is in his nemesis form, she’ll be at a great disadvantage, allowing him to quickly take her out

Ramattra is weak against (Ramattra matchups)

Just like Yin and Yang, what Ramattra lacks, Roadhog possesses, which makes him a deadly counter against the overpowered tank.

Though Roadhog lacks mobility, he can still soak up a large amount of damage dealt by the tank, which can significantly help your teammates. In addition, Roadhog’s close-range combat is impressive, allowing him to exploit Ramattra’s need to heal on the battlefield to shine constantly.

His hard-hitting counters can take out Ramattra’s support while not allowing him to link up with them for heals.

Another character that will help you outshine while you’re in the battle against Ramattra is Bastion.

With his damage build, Bastion can deal a large amount of damage to Ramttra, helping players get rid of his shield, even when he’s in his nemesis form. This leaves Ramattra vulnerable to attacks from Bastion and every player on the map.

Fast-moving heroes are also viable against an especially slow tank such as Ramattra. So, Tracer should remain one of your top choices against Ramattra.

Her primary fire, Ravenous Vortex, is built to slow her down. However, she can still escape danger in the blink of an eye. This is especially useful when Ramattra’s nemesis form is triggered.

Ana is the most efficient hero in neutralizing Ramattra from a distance. Players need to ensure that when they’re countering with Ana, they have positioned themselves out of reach from Ramattra so that his punch waves cannot reach them.

Additionally, her Biotic Grenade can implement anti-healing on him, which leaves him vulnerable to a significant amount of damage by the whole team without giving any of his supporters a chance to heal him.

Lastly, a well-timed sleep dart can also neutralize Ramattra throughout his Ultimate, allowing players to save their entire team practically.

Ramattra synergies

Despite receiving multiple nerfs through the series, Sojourn still manages to pair off quite well with Ramattra. Sojourn can take advantage of the space Ramattra creates on the battlefield while he is in his Nemesis form by either closing the gap or seeking a better vantage point.

Additionally, she can also slow down enemies using her disruptor, providing Ramattra with plenty of easy kills.

While she acts as a deadly counter, Ana also acts as a powerful synergy when paired up with Ramattra. Her ability to take out enemies while stationed at a vantage point allows her to safely provide cover to Ramattra by quickly taking out high-damage dealing enemies.

She also serves the critical function of keeping Ramattra up when using nemesis form because it leaves him severely vulnerable to attacks from all sides. However, a well-timed grenade can clear out the battlefield, allowing Ramattra to go on for much longer.

She can also choose which target stays and goes and can easily take out high-damage-dealing enemies using her sleep dart.

Widowmaker, with her headshots, is one of the few characters that can make Ramattra shine on the battlefield. She’s equipped with “whatever it takes to eliminate her enemies.”

She cannot only deal significant damage to her opponents but also strategically use weapons, such as poison mines, to control the crowd. This can significantly help Ramattra in his nemesis form since it’ll round up the enemies in front of him.