How To Get The Serpentbone Blade In Elden Ring

A sinister looking katana made from the Serpent Bone, the Serpentbone Blade in Elden Ring is packed with deadly poison. Used by the assassins of Volcano Manor, this weapon is used to kill their enemies in the most painful way possible.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Serpentbone Blade by progressing a unique questline and how you can use it to craft an amazing strength build in the game.

Serpentbone Blade Location

Serpentbone Blade can only be obtained by progressing Tanith’s Questline to the second assassination.

To start Tanith’s quest, make your way to the Volcano Manor and talk to her in the throne room. Accept her offer to join the Volcano Manor and receive the Drawing-Room Key.

Go to the room where Rya is. Interact with the letter on the table to get your first assassination target, Old Knight Istavan.

Once you kill Istavan near the Divine Bridge on Stormhill, return to Volcano Manor and talk to Tanith to receive the Magma Shot.

Go to the room where Knight Bernahl is. Read the second letter to learn about your second assassination target.

Find and kill Rileigh the Idle on the Altus Plateau. Once again, return to the Volcano Manor and talk to Tanith. This time, she will reward you with the Serpentbone Blade.

At this point, you have your reward, but you can continue Tanith’s Questline to learn about her motivations.

Serpentbone Blade Stats and Requirements

Serpentbone Blade requires 22 Dexterity and 11 Strength to wield. It has C scaling with Dex and E scaling with Str.

The unique skill for this katana is Double Slash. As a special weapon, it can’t be infused with any Ash of War or consumables like Grease. You can’t apply any magic to it, either.

Serpentbone Blade can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones. At its highest level, it deals 294 Physical damage. This weapon has a passive ability to induce deadly poison build-up in enemies.

This weapon weighs 6, and you can sell it to any merchant in the game for 200 Runes.

Serpentbone Blood Best Build

As this is an end-game build that revolves around Dexterity, spread your stat points as follows.

Vigor : 40

: 40 Dexterity : 80

: 80 Faith: 35

Dual Wield Serpentbone Blade +25 with Finger Seal +25 to cast some important incantations.

For the armor, go with the White Mask of Varre headgear and Scaled Armor set for the rest.

Use the following talismans.

Mix the following crystals tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Opaline Hardtear

Thorny Cracked Tear

With this Serpentbone Blade build, you can inflict poison upon enemies and deal damage north of 1000 with every combo.