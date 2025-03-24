How To Get And Use O Mother Gesture In Elden Ring

Perform the O Mother Gesture to access the Hinterlands in Elden Ring.

By Usman Zafar

O Mother Gesture in Elden Ring pays homage to the goddess Queen Marika and is important to reach her place of birth in Shadow of the Erdtree. To save her people from the persecution by hornsent, Marika hid her village behind an illusion that can only be repelled by performing the gesture. 

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the O Mother Gesture in Elden Ring and how you can use it to unlock a new section of the game, leading to countless new discoveries. 

O Mother Gesture Location

Moorth Ruins Location

The O Mother Gesture in Elden Ring can only be obtained by traveling to the Bonny Village area in Scadu Altus. To reach this area, start from the Moorth Ruins Cross Site of Grace and travel east until you come across a large hole in the ground. 

drop down into cave

Descend into the hole using Torrent to avoid the fall damage. Once you reach the bottom, follow the torches to reach the end of the tunnel. Climb the ladder to get out and enter Bonny Village area.

O mother gesture location

As soon as you come out of the tunnel, turn left and go north. Cross the ravine and reach the broken bridge leading to the next section of Bonny Village. 

Before crossing the bridge, locate a withered tree with a headless statue kneeling in front of it. Interact with the statue to obtain the O Mother Gesture in Elden Ring. 

How to Use O Mother Gesture in Elden Ring

O Mother Gesture in Elden Ring is used to gain access to Hinterlands, which also houses Shaman Village. This village is the birthplace of Marika and is the most important place lore-wise in the game.

shadow keep back gate

Fast Travel to the Shadow Keep and find the Back gate site of grace. This grace is the opposite of the main path that leads to Messmer. 

perform o mother gesture

There is a headless statue of Marika near the site of Grace. Perform the O Mother Gesture in Front of it to unlock a path to Hinterlands. 

This area is the hometown of Queen Marika and is important for lore revelations. You also can’t complete Count Ymir’s Questline without accessing this area, as the path to Finger Ruins of Dheo starts from here.

Related Topics
About the Author
Avatar photo
Usman Zafar

Usman is an Associate Editor at Segmentnext who is obsessed with retro gaming. His love for video games begins all the way back in 91 with Final Fight on arcades and is still going strong ...