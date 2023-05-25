How To Get Raptor Of The Mists Ash Of War In Elden Ring

Of all the Ash of War options available in Elden Ring, Raptor of the Mists is one the best ones that fall into the defensive category. This is due to its skill which helps the Tarnished avoid damage from the attacks by jumping in the air.

If you want to add this Ash of War to your arsenal, you need to help Yura in fighting Bloody Finger Ravemount Assassin. You will get this chance at the end of Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s Questline.

You will get Ash of War: Raptor of the Mists as a reward for defeating Ravemount Assassin. Let’s look out at what you need to do exactly to get Raptor of the Mists Ash of War in Elden Ring

Ash of War: Raptor of the Mists location in Elden Ring

Start the Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s Questline

To get your hands on the Raptor of the Mists, you will need to start Yura’s Questline. For that, you need to head towards the Seaside Ruins. Once there, you will be able to spot Yura close to the overpass, Northeast of the region.

His quest will begin automatically once you interact with him, and all his dialogues are finished.

Defeat Bloody Finger Nerjus

The next step in Yura’s Questline is the fight with Bloody Finger Nerjus. For that, you need to head towards the fight arena located close to the river in Murkwater Cave.

The fight will be difficult at first but after a little while, you will be accompanied by Yura. With Yura’s help, you can defeat Nerjus in no time. As a reward for defeating him, you will get Reduvia, an excellent dagger with scaling in Dexterity.

Help Yura defeat Ravenmount Assassin

Once the fight with Nerjus is finished, you will meet Yura once again in Raya Lucaria, Liurnia of the Lakes. For that, you need to interact with the bloodstain located on the bridge North of the region.

Doing so will teleport you to the arena where Yura is fighting with Ravenmount Assassin. Your task here is to help Yura in taking down the assassin.

If you are successful in defeating Ravenmount Assassin, you will be rewarded with Ash of War: Raptor of the Mists along with the Rune Arc and a Furlcalling Finger Remedy.

How to use Ash of War: Raptor of the Mists in Elden Ring

Before you decide to apply Raptor of the Mists to any weapon, you need to first make sure that the weapon type is Melee. Applying this Ash of War to the weapon and using it will help the Tarnished in being a little stealthy by making him disappear from view.

If you still get attacked, this Ash of War allows you to prevent damage by making you jump in the air. You will need 14 FP per cast to use Raptor of the Mists.

You will need to press the skill button to use this Ash of War. It does not have auto-cast.