How To Get Flamedrake Talisman In Elden Ring

The Flamedrake Talisman is a pretty useful accessory to use against enemies that do Fire damage in Elden Ring. This talisman can negate the effects of fire attacks, giving you the chance to counter your opponents in Elden Ring.

The Flamedrake Talisman has a total of three variants. These include:

Flamedrake Talisman (Base)

Flamedrake Talisman (+1)

Flamedrake Talisman (+2)

These variants are scattered across the maps at different locations and can be hard to come by.

So, in this article, we will inform you about all the locations and effects of the Flamedrake Talisman in Elden Ring.

Flamedrake Talisman location in Elden Ring

So to get the Flamedrake Talisman (base) you will need to travel to the Groveside Cave which is located at Limgrave. You can begin your journey from the Church of Elle Site of Grace and proceed north towards the cave.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you proceed inside the Groveside Cave, you can discover a lost Site of Grace there. As you move further along the tunnels of the cave you will come across enemy wolves. Make quick work of them and keep moving forward.

The way ahead is quite simple and once you reach the end, you will have to traverse the mist to enter the other section of the cave. After that, you will come face to face with the enemy boss, Beastman of Farum Azula.

He is a formidable opponent so you will have to break his stance to damage. He is also vulnerable to a critical hit that can aid you. Keep the attack pattern going and you will be able to take him out. Once you take out Beastman of Farum Azula, he will drop the Flamedrake Talisman (Base version) in Elden Ring.

Where to find Flamedrake Talisman (+1)

To get the Flamedrake Talisman +1 variant you will have to make your way to the Leyndell Royal Capital.

You will start your journey from the Avenue Balcony in Elden Ring. From there, move up the stairs and then take the first left. From there, follow the path straight on. You will pass 2 large black carriages which will indicate that you are on the right path, so keep moving until you reach a big gate. In order to open it, you will first have to beat the Final Boss in the game.

So, if you have already done that then you can easily open the gate and move onwards through the large stairway in Elden Ring. Keep in mind that your path will be littered with enemies, so it is up to you whether you want to take them out or ignore them by dodging their attacks.

After a while, you will come across an entrance with large grey statues on each side.

Enter the area and you will find a lever that will move the elevator to you after you pull it. After taking the elevator, you will then have to go up the stairs and reach the place with two large pillars. Go to the one on the left.

If you look closely at the base of the pillar on the left you will find the variant of “Flamedrake Talisman (+1)” present there and yours for the taking.

Where to find Flamedrake Talisman (+2)

To get the final variant Flamedrake Talisman (+2) in Elden Ring, you will have to venture to the Dragon Barrow Cave which is located at the Eastern Dragonbarrow.

After entering the cave, you have to move straight down the tunnel until you reach the grace site. After that, you can keep moving until you reach the end and there you will come to face a giant grizzly bear who will attack you relentlessly. Kill it and you will receive the Beast Blood (x1) as a reward. If you search that area, you will also find Rowa Fruit (x5) and Golden Rune (x12).

If you move further down into the cave you will finally come across an opening where you will have to go against two enemy bosses. These will be Beastman of Farum Azula (Throwing Knife) and Beastman of Farum Azula (Greatsword). So, once you kill them both, you will finally obtain the Flamedrake Talisman (+2) in Elden Ring.

Flamedrake Talisman effects

The Flamedrake Talisman (base variant) provides 13 percent Fire Damage Negation protecting you against fire attacks.

Similarly, the Flamedrake Talisman (+1) is also an excellent option as it also provides 17 percent fire damage negation in Elden Ring.

Lastly, the Flamedrake Talisman (+2) is the most sought-after amongst all these as it provides the highest percentage ratio, 20 percent, in terms of fire damage negation. This can be resourceful for you in battles against tougher opponents who use fire attacks against you.