How To Get The Rogier’s Rapier In Elden Ring

A signature weapon of Sorcerer Rogier, the Rogiers Rapier is a finesse weapon that requires a lot of dexterity to wield and use it properly. Crafted from an intricate metal, this thrusting sword can be used to inflict massive damage upon enemies with fast, successive attacks.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain Rogier’s Rapier in Elden Ring and how you can use it effectively by crafting an amazing Int-based build around it.

Rogier’s Rapier Location

Rogiers Rapier in Elden Ring can only be obtained from Sorcerer Rogier after defeating Godrick, the Grafted.

To achieve this feat, travel to the first legacy dungeon of the game, known as the Stormveil Castle, and talk to Sorcer Rogier inside the church. Godrick is the final boss of the area and can be skipped if you want to move to Liurnia of the Lakes. However, this will instantly lock you out of receiving the reward from Sorcerer Rogier.

Once you manage to defeat Godrick, the Grafted, return to the Roundtable Hold and talk to Sorcerer Rogier. As a reward, he will give you Rogier’s Rapier +8.

Rogier’s Rapier Stats and Requirements

Rogier’s Rapier requires 8 Strength and 17 Dexterity to wield. It has E scaling with Str and C scaling with Dex stats.

The weapon skill for Rogiers Rapier is Greatblade Phalanx, which can be replaced with any compatible Ash of War. The best ash of war for this sword is Repeating Thrust, which allows you to hit enemies multiple times in a row.

You can also apply magic and grease to Rogier’s Rapier in Elden Ring. This thrusting sword can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones, and at its highest level (+25), it deals 227 Physical damage.

This sword weighs 3.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Rogier’s Rapier Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Rogier’s Rapier with Greatblade Phalanx Ash of War. As this is a Dexterity-based build, spread your points across the following stats.

Vigor: 50

Intelligence: 60

Faith: 35

As this build is mainly focused on using the Ash of War to break the enemy’s stance, we will be using a fully upgraded Two Fingers Seal with the following spells.

For the attire, use the following items.

Spellblade’s Pointed Hat

Spellblade’s Traveling Armor

Spellblade’s Gloves

Spellblade’s Trousers

Use the following talismans.

Shard of Alexander

Ritual Sword Talisman

Dagger Talisman

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Mix the following Crystal Tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Magic shrouding Cracked Tear

Faith Knot Crystal Tear

Spread your Flasks evenly so you can use the weapon skill repeatedly by using the Flask of Cerulean Tears.