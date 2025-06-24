How To Get The Flowerstone Gavel In Elden Ring

The Flowerstone Gavel is a hammer in Elden Ring that is exclusive to the Shadow of the Tree DLC. A hammer resembling a flower, this weapon was used by the Dragon Communion Princess.

Hammers are heavy weapons in Elden Ring that mostly rely on strength to batter the foes. However, the Flowerstone Gavel is a unique hammer as it also scales with Arcane in addition to strength.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire this weapon and how you can use it to craft an amazing Arcane Build in Elden Ring that massively benefits from the Dragon Communion incantations.

Flowerstone Gavel Location in Elden Ring

Flowerstone Gavel can be obtained from the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion after defeating Bayle, the Dread, and not giving Thiollier’s Concoction to the Dragon Communion Princess.

Once you go through Thiollier’s quest, he will offer you a concoction that you can hand over to the Dragon Communion Princess near the Dragon. However, using Thiollier’s Concoction will make the princess fall asleep, and she won’t give you the Flowerstone Gavel.

It is extremely important that you don’t give her the Concoction. Travel all the way to the top and defeat Bayle, the Dread, and then return with his heart to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion.

Dragon Communion Princess will be gone, and she will leave behind the Flowerstone Gavel in addition to a dragon heart. You can also kill Bayle, the Dread, before talking to her first, and it will have the exact same results.

Flowerstone Gavel Stats and Requirements

Flowerstone Gavel in Elden Ring is a Strength/Arcane-based weapon that requires 15 Arcane, 14 Strength, and 8 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with all three stats.

This hammer has a unique skill called Flower Dragonbolt that requires 18 FP to cast. It summons a red lightning strike at the position of the enemy. In addition to physical damage, it also reduces their lightning damage reduction. Flower Dragonbolt deals extra damage when charged.

You can’t replace this weapon skill with other Ash of War. No other magic or consumables can be used to buff this weapon. Flowerstone Gavel can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones.

At base level, this hammer does 121 Physical damage which can be increased up to 296 at the highest level.

The best thing about this weapon is its extra damage against Dragons in Elden Ring. It deals 30% extra damage against Dragon-type enemies and 15% extra damage against Ancient Dragons, making it suitable to take down the Dragonlord Placidusax.

It weighs 6 and can be sold for 500 runes to any merchant in the game, which is not recommended, as this weapon can only be obtained once per playthrough.

Best Build for Flowerstone Gavel in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Flowerstone Gavel alongside the Gravel Stone Seal (increases Dragon incantations) to cast the following incantations.

As this is an endgame build with a level 200 character, distribute the skill points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Mind : 30

: 30 Faith : 35

: 35 Arcane: 80

Use the following talismans to further enhance the build.

Shard of Alexander . Increases the attack power of skills by 15%.

. Increases the attack power of skills by 15%. Godfrey’s Icon . Increases the attack power of charged skills and spells by 15%.

. Increases the attack power of charged skills and spells by 15%. Flock’s Canvas Talisman . Raises the potency of incantation by 8%.

. Raises the potency of incantation by 8%. Lightning Scorpion Charm. Increases the Lightning attacks by 12% at the cost of an additional 10% Physical damage taken.

Mix the following Crystal Tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Lightning Shrouding Cracked . Increases the attack power of lightning attacks and spells.

. Increases the attack power of lightning attacks and spells. Bloodsucking Cracked Tear. Increase the attack power at the cost of constant HP drain.

We recommend finishing off the Flowerstone Gavel build with a fully upgraded Mimic Tear summon and Death Knight armor set. With this build, you can wreak havoc upon your enemies and obliterate all sorts of Dragons in Elden Ring.