How To Get The Death Knight Armor Set In Elden Ring

The Death Knight armor Set is a heavy set in Elden Ring that has been introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This armor set provides extremely high resistance against all types of attacks and also increases the potency of certain Dragon Cult incantations, making it one of the most desirable pieces of gear in the game.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire this elusive piece of gear and how you can use it to enhance your protection against the seemingly invincible foes of the Shadow Lands.

Reach the Darklight Catacombs

The Death Knight Armor Set can be looted from a dead body hidden in the secret area of the Darklight Catacombs. The Darklight Catacombs are in the southern region of Scadu Altus, and reaching them is not easy.

Start from the Main Gate Plaza site of Grace in the Shadow Keep once you have unlocked the door to the left. Go through the door to the left and keep climbing the stairs until you reach the top of the Shadow Keep.

You will notice a lot of burning ships present in a courtyard at the top. Go past these ships (don’t turn left) until you come across a ladder to the left. Use the ladder to go down and immediately turn right to locate a waterfall.

Go past the waterfall to enter a secret tunnel. Keep going down through the tunnel until you reach a dead end with a coffin. Interact with the coffin, and it will take you to the Scadu Altus area.

The next site of grace is called Castle Watering Hole. Summon Torrent in this area and start riding south until you reach the next sit of grace near a rocky formation. The next thing you must do is to use the Torrent to go to the right side of the cliffs.

Hug the wall to the right and keep dropping down while avoiding the Plague Flies. This is a very difficult trek down. Make sure to take your time so you won’t get killed. You will come across multiple branching paths on your way down. Make sure that you won’t leave the wall to the right.

Once you reach the very bottom of the area, you will be welcomed by an ominous jungle filled with fog. Interact with the statue, which will mark the path for the catacomb. Go northeast until you come across a small door. Open it to enter the Darklight Catacombs in Elden Ring.

Death Knight Armor Set Location in Elden Ring

To find the Death Knight Armor set in Elden Ring, you must go through the entirety of the Darklight Catacombs. This area is extremely dark, and we recommend that you first kill the enemies and turn on the lights before making a run for the armor set.

From the start of the Darklight Catacombs, go straight and then take the first right. Go down the stairs and turn left. Take another right after going further down until you reach a room with Sunflower enemies.

Go down the stairs and take the entrance to the right. Take the first exit to the left. Follow the path and take the ladder to further descend into the Darklight Catacombs.

Go further down using a ladder and take a right. Reach the end of the room with some electric flowers and break the wall to your right. Go through the illusory wall and follow the path forward until you reach a small elevator.

This step is extremely important. As you descend further into Darklight Catacombs with the elevator, make sure to move slowly now. Go right and climb down the stairs. Defeat the enemies on the platform and follow the path until you come across another set of stairs.

Instead of going further down, look to your left to see a small gap in the railing. Carefully drop down from this opening onto a small ledge. Turn around to find a door leading to an extremely dark room.

Use your lantern or a torch and turn left to find a dead body on a ledge. Interact with it to obtain the complete Death Knight armor set in Elden Ring.

The Death Knight Armor Set Stats

The Death Knight armor set in Elden Ring consists of the following items.

Death Knight Helm

Death Knight Armor

Death Knight Gauntlets

Death Knight Greaves

The whole set weighs a whopping 25.9, making it one of the heaviest armor sets in Elden Ring. It has the following defensive stats.

Damage Type Negation Physical 24.8 Strike 21.6 Slash 24.4 Pierce 24.4 Magic 19 Fire 19.4 Light 24.6 Holy 16.4

The following table shows the resistances provided by the Death Knight Armor set in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Resistances Value Immunity 63 Robustness 106 Focus 41 Vitality 106 Poise 47

Each piece of the Death Knight Armor set provides a 2% increase to the effectiveness of the Ancient Dragon Cult Incantations. This translates to a total of 8% when the whole set is equipped.

The incantations affected by this armor set are.

Thunderbolt

Lightning Slash

Blinkbolt

Blinkbolt: Twin axe

Blinbolt: Long-hafted Axe

Individual Stats for each piece of the Death Knight Armor Set

Below is a detailed chart of the damage negation and resistances provided by each piece of the Death Knight Armor Set in Elden Ring.