How To Get Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike In Elden Ring

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike summons red lightning from ancient dragons and inflicts massive damage on enemies surrounding the player in Elden Ring. It is a Dragon Cult incantation that can only be unlocked with the help of a unique prayerbook.

In this guide, we will help you locate Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike and how you can use it effectively against enemies and other players.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike Location

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike incantation can be purchased from either Miriel, Pastor of Vows, or Brother Corhyn for 10,000 Runes after giving them the Ancient Dragon Prayerbook.

It can only be obtained once you complete Leyndell, the royal capital, defeat Fire Giant at the Consecrated Snowfield, and burn down the Erdtree.

Once you burn the Erdtree, you will wake up at the Crumbling Farum Azula.

Progress through the area until you come across the first ancient dragon. Go to the corridor to the left and enter the room. Take down the beastmen and enter the room to the right.

This will take you to a large hall with the Prayerbook in the middle. Take out all the enemies and collect the Ancient Dragon Prayerbook from the rubble.

You can now take this book to Miriel, Pastor of Vows or Brother Corhyn. Miriel can be found inside the Church of Vows in eastern Liurnia.

FYI You can also learn Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Spear incantation from this book for 8500 Runes.

Brother Corhyn can be at the Roundtable Hold or Altus Plateau, depending on how much you have progressed Goldmask’s questline.

Hand over the Prayerbook and they will allow you to learn the Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike incantation for 10,000 Runes.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike Stats and Requirements

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike requires 26 Faith and one memory slot to cast. It costs 36 FP and 31 stamina.

Being a Dragon Cult incantation in nature, this spell can be enhanced by using it with Gravel Stone Seal. Charging the Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike summons more bolts and deals more damage to the enemies. However, it significantly increases the casting time.

This lightning spell is effective against larger enemies like Dragons and Giants. Compared to the Death Lightning incantation, Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike comes out on top due to the more damage it causes with low FP cost.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike Best Build

As we are leaning towards an incantation build, faith is going to be our primary stat here. To start this build, we recommend finding and equipping Gravel Stone Sacred Seal to cast dragon incantations.

For stats, go with the following for a level 150 build.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Mind : 25

: 25 Faith: 80

Use the following Talismans to increase your attack damage.

Ritual sword Talisman (increases damage at max HP)

Godfrey Icon (increases the attack power of charged spells)

Lightning Scorpion Charm (boosts lightning damage)

Aged One’s Exultation (increases damage once madness occurs)

For Cracked Tears, stick with the ones that increase the attack power of your spells and lightning damage.

With this build, you can easily melt bosses like Elden Beast with the Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike.