To help you out with finding the Gravel Stone Seal, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the exact location of the Gravel Stone Seal in Elden Ring.

What Does the Gravel Stone Seal Do in Elden Ring

The Gravel Stone Seal is one of the nine Sacred Seals in Elden Ring. Sacred Seals are powerful weapons that scale up with the Faith stat and are used to cast incantations.

Each Sacred Seal in the game is designed to work best with specific types of incantations. For Lightning and Dragon Cult Incantations, the Grave Stone Seal is the way to go as it gives a 15% boost to these spells.

Lightning and Dragon Cult Incantations are already some of the most powerful incantations. But with the help of the Grave Stone Seal, they can become completely overpowered.

If you get the Gravel Stone Seal to +25 with 99 points in Strength and Faith, it will give a 343 damage boost to your spells. This makes the Gravel Stone Seal one of the best Sacred Seals in the game, excelling in PvP and PvE situations.

The incantations that the Gravel Stone Seal boosts are:

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Spear

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike

Death Lightning

Dragonbolt Blessing

Electrify Armament

Fortissax’s Lightning Spear

Frozen Lightning Spear

Honed Bolt

Lansseax’s Glaive

Lightning Spear

Lightning Strike

Vyke’s Dragonbolt

Where to Find Gravel Stone Seal in Elden Ring

Before you go out exploring to find the Gravel Stone Seal, keep in mind that this seal is hidden away in Leyndell, Royal Capital. And this area is not unlocked until much later on in the game.

To get to Leyndell, Royal Capital, you have to first unlock access to Altus Plateau. To do so, activate the Grand Lift of Dectus. For this, you’ll have to find the Dectus Medallion, which comes in two halves.

Once you’re in Altus Plateau, head to the north, towards the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace. Go through the archway to the south and then drop down to the left.

Now, face towards the north-west and follow this path until you find two Knights. One of them will be holding a spear while the other will have a bow.

The Knight you need to take down is the spearman. To avoid being bothered by the archer, lead the spearman away from the archer until the archer stops attacking.

Once it’s just you and the spearman, all you need to do now is take him down. If you have good ranged attacks, keep spamming them at the spearman, and you’ll defeat him without breaking a sweat. You will get the Gravel Stone Seal as a reward for defeating the spearman.