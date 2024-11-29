How To Get The Crystal Sword In Elden Ring

A sword fashioned by Crystalians to protect their pure crystal and wait for the return of their god, the Crystal Sword in Elden Ring represents the resilience and intelligence of a dying breed. Marked by a blue hue, this sword is an amazing weapon for Strength and Sorcery builds.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find the elusive Crystal Sword in the Elden Ring and how you can use it effectively.

Crystal Sword Location

Crystal Sword can be obtained from a dead body in the Village of the Albinaurics. This village is in southern Liurnia, west to the point where you entered Liurnia after leaving the Stormveil Castle.

Drop down into the lake and hug the left wall. Make sure to use Torrent as this area is full of poisonous bog. Keep riding left, without climbing any cliffs, until you come across a narrow path leading to a dark village.

This is the Village of Albinaurics, an important place to obtain one piece of Haligtree’s Secret Medallion. Turn left and go past the well from the Site of Grace inside the shack.

Cross the wooden bridge and go to the northeast corner to find a dead body. Interact with the dead body to obtain the Crystal Sword in the Elden Ring.

Crystal Sword Stats and Requirements

Crystal Sword requires 15 Intelligence, 13 Strength, and 10 Dexterity to wield in Elden Ring. It has D scaling with both Int and Str and E scaling with Dex.

The weapon skill for this straight sword is Spinning Slash, which costs 6-12 FP. As it is a unique weapon, you can’t infuse it with any Ashes of War of consumables like Grease. You also can’t apply any magic to it either.

Crystal sword in Elden Ring can be upgraded to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. At its highest level, it deals 259 Physical and 196 Magic damage.

This sword only weighs 4.5 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Crystal Sword Best Build in Elden Ring

We will use dual Crystal Swords for this build, both upgraded to +10. We will go with the Banished Knight’s Armor set for the Armor.

Use the following Talismans.

Use the following cracked tears for the Flask of Wondrous Physick, as we won’t be using any shield with this build.

Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear

Opaline Hardtear

As this is a level 125 build, distribute your stats as follows.