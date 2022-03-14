In Elden Ring, it’s always a tough choice between looking cool or being practical. Should you choose something that just looks cool, or should you go for something that makes your life easier? So why not have the best of both worlds. This guide will look at where to find the Banished Knight Armor Set in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Banished Knight Armor Set in Elden Ring

The Banished Knight Armor Set is a heavy-weight armor set in Elden Ring. This armor is worn by knights who were forced to abandon their homes because of either misfortune or some misdeed.

You can get this armor by defeating the Banished Knight. Every time you defeat the knight, it will most likely drop one or two armor pieces. You can also get three additional items along with the armor – Banished Knight’s Halberd, Banished Knight’s Shield, and Banished Knight’s Greatsword.

There are two variants of the armor set – Standard and Altered. Both have the same stats; they just look different.

Where to Farm Banished Knight Armor Pieces

Every armor set in Elden Ring has four pieces; Helms, Chest Armor, Gauntlets, and Leg Armor. To collect all four pieces, we have to farm them. There are two locations where you can farm the Banished Knight armor set.

Cathedral of Dragon Communion

The Cathedral of Dragon Communion can be found in Caelid. Just follow the road South, venture further South as the road turns East.

A quick and easy way to farm the armor set at this location is by quick traveling to the location. You will find the Banished Knight near the west side of the church of dragon communion.

It’s easier if you sneak up behind it and backstab it. Keep repeating until you have all the pieces.

Castle Sol

Castle Sol is located in the Mountaintops of the Giants, in the northeast. Note that this area is slightly high level, so if you are still in the early to mid-game, avoid coming here as the mobs here pack a punch.

You can either quickly travel to Castle Sol Main Gate or The Church of Eclipse, inside the Castle Sol. Once you reach there, you will find the Banished Knight.

There are two knights at this location. One will drop the simple version of the armor, and the other will drop the altered version.

Defeat the knight, loot the body and repeat until you have all the pieces. It is suggested to use Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot to increase your chances of getting the drop.