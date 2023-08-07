Village of Albinaurics Location In Elden Ring

The Village of Albinaurics is a creepy dark village on the side of a cliff in Liurnia. The village is pillaged and destroyed by the cheesemongers in search of new lands. That is why you will see many corpses over there.

If you don’t know where to find this village, then consider our guide which will help you with the location Village of Albinaurics in Elden Ring. We will also tell you how to get to the top of this village which might not be apparent to many.

How to get to the Village of Albinaurics in Elden Ring

The Village of Albinaurics is Located in the southwest of the Liurnia Region.

Getting here is very easy. Just use the road from the Lunar Estate Ruins and follow it uphill and you will eventually reach the Village of Albinaurics.

How to get to the top of the Village of Albinaurics in Elden Ring

What most players don’t know is that the Village of Albinaurics has a secret location at the top of the village. And even if they know that they probably don’t know how to get there. Because it is not accessible by any direct route from the village.

To get there, you must first complete Ranni’s Questline. During the questline, you will unlock the Astel Site of Grace which will bring you to Deep Ainsel Well through the elevator.

After reaching the cave, head straight in the cave into the northeast direction and you will reach the mysterious top spot of Village of Albinaurics.

What can you do at Albinaurics?

In the Village, you will meet two NPCs. Albus and Nepheli Loux both of which are important characters in Elden Ring’s storyline.

In the village, you will encounter lots of Depraved Perfumers, First-Generation Albinaurics, and Rotten Strays. You will also fight the Omen Killer Boss. Defeating this boss will get you Crucible Knot Talisman.

In the graveyard of Albinaurics, you will also find a Larvel Tear so the visit to this village will be worthy enough.