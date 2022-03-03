In Elden Ring, the Talisman Pouch allows you to increase the number of Talismans that can be equipped simultaneously. This guide will explain how to get the Talisman Pouch in Elden Ring.

How to Get Talisman Pouch in Elden Ring

The Talisman Pouch is a Key item that is unlocked as you progress through the main story or from discovering and exploring locked and hidden areas.

There are 3 Talisman Pouches that can currently be obtained in ER. Whenever you find and pick a Talisman Pouch, it will automatically increase the number of Talismans you can equip by 1.

Below we have explained how to get all three Talisman Pouches along with their locations.

Talisman Pouch #1

The first Talisman Pouch can be obtained by defeating Margit, the Fell Omen boss. This boss is located in Stormhill, a bit southeast of Stormveil castle. For your ease, we have a map image below showing the location of Margit, the Fell Omen boss.

Talisman Pouch #2

To obtain this pouch, you will have to get your hands on two Great Runes. The Great Runes are dropped by defeating a Demigod, who are the major bosses of Elden Ring.

There are 7 Demigod bosses in Elden Ring, which drop the following Great Runes.

Godrick’s Great Rune (Dropped by Godrick the Grafted located in Stormveil Castle.)

(Dropped by Godrick the Grafted located in Stormveil Castle.) Malenia’s Great Rune (Dropped by Malenia, Elphael, located in Brace of the Haligtree.)

(Dropped by Malenia, Elphael, located in Brace of the Haligtree.) Mohg’s Great Rune (Dropped by Shardbearer Mohg, located in Mogwyn Palace.)

(Dropped by Shardbearer Mohg, located in Mogwyn Palace.) Morgott’s Great Rune (Dropped by Morgott, the Omen King, Leyndell, located in the Royal Capital.)

(Dropped by Morgott, the Omen King, Leyndell, located in the Royal Capital.) Radahn’s Great Rune (Dropped by Starscourge Radahn, located in Wailing Dunes.)

(Dropped by Starscourge Radahn, located in Wailing Dunes.) Rykard’s Great Rune (Dropped by Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy located in Mt. Gelmir.)

(Dropped by Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy located in Mt. Gelmir.) Great Rune of The Unborn (Dropped by Rennala Queen of the Full Moon, located in Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes.)

Once you have obtained any 2 Great Runes, head to Roundtable Hold to speak with Finger Reader Enia, who will award you the 2nd Talisman Pouch.

Talisman Pouch #3

You will get the final Talisman Pouch when you defeat the first Elden Lord, Godfrey. He is located at the Royal Capital in Leyndal.

Godfrey is quite a formidable foe, so make sure you are adequately equipped and leveled before you attempt to take him on.