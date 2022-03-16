Elden Ring Katana Builds Guide

Those looking to forge their characters around a katana to slice and dice enemies should consider the following Elden Ring katana builds.

Elden Ring Katana Builds

Katanas come in all shapes and sizes and are particularly great for PvP. They however do differ in range with some katanas having a longer reach, making them also useful for PvE. While players can always craft their own katana builds, the following two are currently fan-favorites in Elden Ring.

Moonveil Katana build

The dreaded Moonveil katana is one of the strongest weapons in Elden Ring. It can fire off both vertical and horizontal bursts of magical damage for added range, which can often catch enemies off-guard.

The Moonveil katana has a physical attack of 73 and a magical attack of 87 with critical damage of 100. It requires 12 strength, 18 dexterity, and 23 intelligence. The requirements for the weapon are high.

Since the katana scales highly with intelligence, invest your points in Intelligence, Mind, Dexterity, and Vigor to balance the build around damage and survivability. Remember that by default, the weapon is a short-ranged one and you should focus on Endurance while using the weapon.

Second Weapon

The second weapon that can be used with Moonlight katana is another katana, Cold Nagakiba. Most people combine Moonlight katana with magic but using it with Cold Nagakiba is also a great choice. The extra length of this katana can help cover the drawback of Moonveil being a short-ranged weapon.

Armor

The Armor in this build can be the Black Knife Armor. The best thing about this armor is that it makes no sound. Otherwise, any light armor can be equipped here.

Talismans

The talismans in the build are of great importance. The first talisman recommended in this build is the Shard of Alexander and it may be thought of as a must-have item in the build. It greatly boosts the attack power of the skills. So, the item will increase the Moonlight skill of the Moonveil katana and will take the weapon to next level.

The second talisman in the build recommendation is Ritual Sword Talisman. This talisman increases the attack power when the HP is maximum. This way, the item is useful in bowing the starting attacks in a fight.

The last talisman item in the build here is Erdtree’s favor. It raises the barriers of maximum HP, stamina, and equip load.

Attributes

Attributes Points Vigor 60 Mind 20 Endurance 30 Strength 18 Dexterity 57 Intelligence 50 Faith 10 Arcane 10

Flask of Wondrous Physick

Taking about the Flask of Wondrous Physick, you must have Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear. This provides the extra damage attack and Moonveil attacks will be greatly effective with the item. The second half may be anything that fits you best but Stonebar Cracked Tear is recommended for the reason that it makes it more likely to break enemy stances in a mixed physick.

Rivers of Blood katana build

Rivers of Blood is the undisputed queen of all katanas in Elden Ring. This sword is an S Tier weapon and the only katana in the game that scales primarily with Arcane alongside Strength and Dexterity.

It requires 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane. This katana has a special skill of Corpse Piler that forms a blade of cursed blood to deal huge damage.

This katana has a Physical and Fire attack of 89 and critical damage of 100. Most points invested in Arcane will level the build and alongside Arcane, Dexterity also counts a huge part of it.

Second Weapon

With Rivers of Blood in the right hand in the build, the secondary weapon in the left hand is not going to be a katana. On the left hand, Blasphemous Blade will be a source of health here. With Rivers of Blood, most probably we are not going to use the blade much as the main source of damage in the build will be Rivers of Blood with huge blood damage and suitable range.

Talismans

The recommended talismans in this build are Taker’s Cameo, Millicent’s Prosthesis, and Godskin Swaddling Cloth. The talismans in the build are chosen in accordance with the main purpose of the build which is getting kills with a bunch of HP in hand.

Mimic Summon is one of the best parts of any build. Mimic Summon creates an exact copy of the player that can be summoned for assistance. The Mimic will possess every single skill of yours and will be a great asset.

Keen Uchigatana katana build

One other best combo of katanas in Elden Ring is the Keen Uchigatana in the right hand with Moonveil in the left. The reason for choosing Moonveil over Rivers of Blood is simply the increased blood damage. Moonveils deals blood damage of 50 whereas the Rivers of Blood is able to deal blood damage of 30 only.

Keen Uchigatana is for maximum damage and secondarily for blood damage. This is the reason for choosing Keen Uchigatana over the Bloody Uchigatana. The blood damage in this build is handled by Moonveil.

Talismans

The talismans recommended in the build are Erdtree’s favor, Claw Talisman, Winged Sword Insignia, and Ritual Sword Talisman. Claw Talisman may be replaced by any other talisman but the reason it is being recommended in the build is to have a great opening against the bosses. It provides the extra jump and will make you able to attack huge bosses with a great tactic.

Armor

Talking about the armor, you may choose any light armor that suits you best, but Radahn’s Set is a great armor with splendid stats on it.

Grease

The grease to be applied in the build are dependent on the type of the boss. In the case of a boss that bleeds, Bloody greases are the must-have items in the build. And definitely not all bosses in the game bleed. In this case, you can have Fire Grease or Magic Grease.

Attributes