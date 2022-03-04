Should You Give Seluvis’ Potion to Nepheli in Elden Ring?

Seluvis is a character who you will come across while working for Ranni, the Witch. Seluvis cannot be trusted but you’ll be forced to do so in order to keep working for Ranni. Your task will be to give a potion he made to Nepheli, but should you? The following guide will explain if you should give Seluvis’ potion to Nepheli in Elden Ring or not.

Where to Find Nepheli in Elden Ring

You will find Nepheli across different locations. If you go looking for her before killing the Godrick the Grafted you will find her in the Stormveil Castle in a cage.

If you look for her after defeating the boss, you can find her at the Roundtable Hold standing next to the table.

After talking to her, she will again change her position and go to the village of the Albinaurics where you can find her under the bridge.

The last location where you will find her is again the Roundtable Hold but this time you have to use the stairs next to the blacksmith and you will find her there.

How to Complete Nepheli’s Potion Quest in Elden Ring

For the quest, you will probably find Nepheli at the Roundtable Hold or the Village of the Albinaurics. Now when you talk to Nepheli you have two options.

You can either hand over the Seluvis Potion to her or not. Below we will tell you details of what these options do.

Handing Over Seluvis’ Potion to Nepheli

After talking to Nepheli at any of the locations given above, you can choose the option of giving her the potion.

If you do so, she will drink the potion and become motionless, making Seluvis very happy. He will then agree to teach you sorcery.

Handing over Seluvis’ potion to Sir Gideon Ofnir

If you decide not to hand over the potion to Nepheli, the questline will ask you to hand over the potion to Sir Gideon Ofnir instead.

Once you hand over the potion to Gideon, he will ask you to tell Seluvis that you have handed over the potion to Nepheli.

Seluvis will not suspect you and still agree to teach you sorcery. Hence, in both situations, the outcome is the same. Now the question arises, who should you give the potion to?

Should You Give Seluvis’ Potion to Nepheli in Elden Ring?

Well, the answer to this question is no. You don’t know what the potion does nor does Seluvis tell you anything. However, the world of Elden Ring has a few clues to bank on.

You will find a hidden underground room just outside Ranni’s Tower which is full of unresponsive dolls.

These are possibly the people who drink the Seluvis’ potion. Moreover, you also get some messages like not touching the Seluvis Dolls in the game.

So keeping these things in mind it is better to give the potion to Sir Gideon Ofnir and lie to Seluvis that you give the Potion to Nepheli.