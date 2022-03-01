Elden Ring Golden Rune Locations Guide

Runes are the main currency used in Elden Ring. They can help you complete the game by leveling up or purchasing items from merchants. This guide will provide all the Golden Rune Locations in Elden Ring.

How to Use Golden Runes in Elden Ring

Golden Runes in Elden Ring are a set of Runes that help you level up your character. They’re usually found during the initial stages of the game and are quite tricky to use at first.

Mostly you’ll find these Runes resting atop of corpses found randomly in different locations on the map.

Despite being Runes, Fringefolk’s Rune, the Lands Between Rune, the Hero’s Rune, and the Golden Runes are the few items in Elden Ring that will not disappear from your inventory upon death as they’re a part of your consumable items that provide you with Runes.

Simply visit your inventory and scroll down a bit to find the Golden Runes section. Next up is selecting the runes, resulting in your character crushing them and absorbing their power.

What makes these Runes so enjoyable is that you can even select multiple at the same time. Just click on the Rune when selecting and two option prompts will appear on the screen: “Select” and “Use Select.” Selecting the second option will grant you multiple slots for equipping and using the Runes.

Elden Ring Golden Runes Locations

Below are all the locations where you’ll find the Golden Runes in Elden Ring.

Golden Rune (1)

Location#1: The first one is found near Limgrave. Visit the north side of the cliff to come across a skull. Strike it to reveal the Rune.

Location #2: You’ll find this one next to a large stone surrounded by bats.

Location #3: 2 more are found near the Church of Elleh (North-east side).

Location #4: This one’s found inside Groveside Cave.

Location #5: Found at the entrance of Stormgate.

Location #6: Found in Stormhill inside a mountain with jellyfish.

Location #7: Several found at Stormhill Evergaol.

Location #8: One found at Artist’s Shack.

Location #9: Found northeast of Liurnia of the Lakes at the lake’s edge.

Location #10: Found at the edge of a mountain in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Location #11: Found near the Church of Dragon Communion Site of Grace.

Location #12: One is found at the shore before the bridge, and the remaining two are found along the shore.

Location #13: Dropped by Demi-Human Queen Maggie in Mt. Gelmir.

Location #14: Found south-west of Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s.

Location #15: Found at Castle Morne along the shore to the west.

Location #16: Found inside the tower at Castle Morne, dropped by a Giant Rat.

Golden Rune (2)

Location #1: Found at East Weeping Peninsula.

Location #2: Found at South Weeping Peninsula.

Location #3: Found at the Raya Lucaria Academy at the Church on a corpse.

Golden Rune (3)

Location #1: Found at the Purified Ruins on a corpse on a corridor.

Location #2: Found at the Stillwater Cave.

Location #3: Found at the Raya Lucaria Academy. Head inside through the broken window from the rooftop of the Academy.

Location #4: Found at the west courtyard of Raya Lucaria Academy on a corpse hanging on the balcony.

Location #5: Found in the graveyard at Altus Plateau.

Golden Rune (4)

Location #1: Found near the elevator leading to Limgrave Tunnels. Jump on one of the paths to find a body with the Rune.

Location #2: Found through the tunnels at Highroad Cave

Location #3: Found next to the waterfall at Siofra River Well from the corpse hanging on the handrail.

Location #4: Found on the rooftop of Raya Lucaria Academy past the two Soldiers, from the corpse on the ledge.

Location #5: Found north of Leindell Royal Capital near the large stone.

Golden Rune (5)

Location #1: Found at the Stillwater Cave, inside the room on a corpse.

Location #2: Found at Caelid, where the two dragons are placed.

Location #3: Found at the Sealed Tunnel on a corpse.

Location #4: Found East of Witchbane Ruins guarded by Skeletons.

Golden Rune (6)

Location #2: Destroy the balloon at Liurnia of the Lakes, and get the Rune.

Location #3: Found at the Weeping Peninsula, dropped by an elite singing Bat on the cliff of the Minor Erdtree.

Location #4: Found south of Lenne’s Rise in a graveyard.

Location #5: Found at Altus Plateau in a graveyard.

Golden Rune (7)

Location: Found at Leyndell Royal Capital before reaching the Broken Statue.

Golden Rune (8)

Location #2: Found at the Leyndell Royal Capital between the brushes.

Golden Rune (9)

Location: Found at Fort Faroth in the Dragonbarrow area of Caelid. Dropped by Poison Giant Bats

Golden Rune (10)

Location #1: Found as you enter Guardian’s Garrison in the Mountaintops of the Giants on a corpse.

Location #2: Found at Leyndell Royal Capital on a corpse, where you fight the Trumpeteer.

Location #3: Found at Leyndell Royal Capital before the spartan foe on a large room to the left.