Perfumer’s Grotto is a small dungeon located in the Altus Plateau region in Elden Ring. You’ll go up against two bosses in this optional dungeon – Omenkiller and Miranda the Blighted Bloom. This dungeon contains the Living Jar Shard, Great Omenkiller Cleaver, and many other items, so it’s worth exploring. This walkthrough is tailored to help you quickly best Perfumer’s Grotto Dungeon in Elden Ring.

How to Get to Perfumer’s Grotto in Elden Ring

Perfumer’s Grottos is located in the Altus Plateau region. To find this dungeon, first head to the Altus Highway Site of Grace.

From there, follow the lower road that leads to the east until you reach the massive staircase. Go down the staircase, hugging the left wall until you come across a Giant Poison Flower.

It will be guarding the entrance to Perfumer’s Grotto. So you can either kill it from a distance or just tank the poison cloud and go inside the cave entrance.

Elden Ring Perfumer’s Grotto Walkthrough

Activate the Site of Grace and then run down the tunnel until you come out into the gloomy cave.

There will be a Perfumer standing on the ledge above. Sneak up behind him and kill him to grab the Budding Cave Moss plants from the ground and walls.

Go down to the floor below and take down the three Perfumers. There will be a pool on this floor where a Miranda Flower will be resting. You can kill the Miranda Flower to grab 5x Living Jar Shard from the corpse in the pool.

After that, head towards the tunnel to the north and go through. There will be another Miranda Flower in the area below, accompanied by two Miranda Sprouts and a Perfumer.

Take them all down, and then go do the southwest wooden ramp. Jump down to the area below and find two chests and more Budding Cave Moss plants. You’ll get a Perfume Bottle and 10x Living Jar Shard from these chests.

After looting the chests, go down the downwards tunnel up north, and it’ll take you to a massive cavern. Inside this cavern, you’ll see a Maliformed Star hanging from above.

Kill the star using ranged attacks and then loot the corpse on the branch to get 3x Arteria Leaf. Go down to the branch to your left and then jump onto the platform up ahead to get another Budding Cave Moss plant.

Now, head towards the west until you reach a room with a mist wall. Takedown the two Miranda Sprouts in this room and then loot the four corpses to get a Warming Stone, 2x Golden Rune (5), and Miranda Powder.

After looting the corpses, open up the mist wall to enter the boss fight arena.

How to Defeat the Omenkiller and Miranda the Blighted Bloom at Perfumer’s Grotto

In this boss fight, you’ll be up against two bosses at once: The Omenkiller and Miranda the Blighted Bloom. These two bosses will fight you in completely different ways.

The Omenkiller dual-wields cleavers and will chase you around the arena to strike you with melee attacks. Miranda will remain in the center of the arena throughout the fight, and it will spawn clouds that deal AoE damage and strike you with light from above.

In this fight, Miranda the Blighted Bloom is practically the same as the Miranda enemies you’ve faced previously, so it should be quite easy to take down. However, Omenkiller is the real threat in this fight.

To make the fight with the Omenkiller easier, you should take out Miranda first. This will give you much more space to work within the arena.

Omenkiller’s moveset mostly comprises slash attacks with its blades. The most notable attack in its moveset is when it jumps up and slams down with its blade thrice.

However, this attack isn’t that threatening because even if you get clipped by one of the three strikes, you’ll still be able to dodge the rest of them.

Another notable attack is when it breathes fire onto the ground in front of itself. Unfortunately, the animation of this attack is quite fast, so you’ll need to be very attentive to dodge it.

This attack works in your favor because if you dodge it, you’ll be able to attack the Omenkiller from its back and deal great damage for free. Keep doing so, and you’ll take the Omenkiller down in no time.

Once you’ve defeated the Omenkiller, you’ll be rewarded with the Great Omenkiller Cleaver.