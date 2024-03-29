How To Buy A House In Dragon’s Dogma 2

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can purchase up to three properties worldwide and call them your home. While purchasing these houses is relatively straightforward, finding them and completing their prerequisites can be complicated.

In this guide, we’ll review how to buy all three houses in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including their locations, prices, and what you need to do to purchase them. Furthermore, we’ll also discuss the benefits of owning a house.

House #1 – Vernworth

Price: 20,000 Gold

Location: The Common Quarter, Vernworth

How to buy: To purchase this dwelling in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must complete a side quest titled “A Place to Call Home”. It becomes available once you complete the main quest, “Sweat of Sovran”. Make your way to Merchants Quarter and head down the alley on the south side of the Stardrop Inn. Here, you will meet an NPC named Mildred.

In case Mildred does not spawn here, go to a nearby bench and pass the time (you may need to do this a couple of times). Once she appears, talk to her, and she’ll tell you that she’s going out of town and needs someone to watch her house. Next, head to her house indicated on the map image above, where you’ll meet her once more.

After a brief conversation, she leaves, leaving you in charge of her house. You can either continue with the game or pass the time and wait for her return. Once she returns, your quest log will be updated.

Talk to her, and she’ll tell you that she’s leaving for good and will offer you her house for 20,000 Gold. Offer her the money to complete the purchase.

FYI Capcom recently posted a Tweet that laid out a roadmap for several bug fixes and changes coming to the game. One of these fixes will allow the quest “A Place to Call Home” to trigger earlier, without having to rest to trigger it

House #2 – Vernworth

Price: 200,000 Gold

Location: Noble Quarters, Vernworth

How to buy: To purchase this house, you need to progress the game until the NPC who owns it, Salvatore, appears in front of it in the map image above. You do not need to complete a specific quest to trigger his arrival. Once he appears, simply talk to him and give him the gold to complete the purchase. The Noble Quarters house in Vernworth is the best house you can buy in the game. It is comprised of multiple floors and a terrace overlooking much of the capital.

FYI Buying a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2 unlocks the A House? In This Economy? Achievement/Trophy

House #3 – Bakbattahl

Price: 30,000 Gold

Location: Residential Ward, Bakbattahl

How to buy: This dwelling can be purchased once you reach Bakbattahl in the latter half of the game. Like the Noble Quarters house in Vernworth, you do not need to complete a specific quest to purchase it. Head west along the Flamebearer Palance Road until you encounter a Beastren NPC named Adrea. Talk to her and give her the money to acquire this house.

Should you buy a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Buying a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the best investments you can make in the game. Not only does this allow you to have a place of your own, but it also grants you many utilities. Firstly, all your houses contain your storage chests, giving you three new places to access them.

Furthermore, since you have your bed at these houses, you won’t have to set up camp or pay to rent a bed at the Inn, saving you 2,000 Gold every time. Sleeping at an Inn, camp, or your house all have the same effects.

To maximize your utility, we recommend buying at least one of the two houses in Vernwworth and the single house in Bakbattahl.