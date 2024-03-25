How To Get Wakestones In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Wakestone is an extremely rare item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you will not find easily. If you die too often or accidentally kill an NPC, you can use the Wakestone to revive the NPC or yourself, even during combat.

If you have a Wakestone in your inventory in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and die, you will get the option to revive by using a Wakestone. In the case of NPCs, if you find a dead NPC that is important for a quest, you can use the Wakestone to revive them.

You should consider using a Wakestone during boss fights when you know you are close to defeating it but end up dying near the finish line. When you use the Wakestone, you will be revived with full health and have your loss gauge reset. Meanwhile, the boss will still be in low health, so you can easily finish it off now.

How to find Wakestone and Wakestone Shards in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you are extremely lucky, you might find Wakestones from a chest or as a reward for a quest. However, the main way of getting wakestones in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is by finding Wakestone Shards. When you collect three shards, they will automatically combine and give you one Wakestone. You can find shards as a reward in many quests and inside the chests and crafts at different locations on the map.

The easiest way to find Wakestone shards is to get and consume the Dragon’s Gaze. This item will mark all the Wakestones Shards near you on the map, making it much easier for you to collect them all. You can also find Dragon’s Gaze throughout the open world inside the chests and crates. Quests like The Nameless Village can also reward you with the Dragon’s Gaze.

Once you find Dragon’s Gaze, use it to find the location of nearby Wakestone shards and they will appear on your map like the image above.

Besides the Dragon’s Gaze method, you can also complete Pawn quests to get Wakestone Shards in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The Pawn quests that require you to Travel together for a day and night can reward you with this rare item as a reward. So when hiring pawns, look for Wakestone Shards as a reward under their Pawn quest.

Complete more and more of them to gather more shards, which will eventually get you the Wakestones in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

FYI If you have unlocked the Trickster Vocation, you can use its Detection augment to find the Wakestone Shards and Seeker Tokens.

Just like the Ferrystones, some shops also sell the Wakestone Shards for 5,000 Gold.

How to get Eternal Wakestone

Eternal Wakestone is a superior form of the regular Wakestone. While it can only be used once, it does allow you to revive multiple NPCs with that single use. But it can come in handy if your pawn gets the sickness from beyond the Rift and starts killing NPCs.

Unfortunately, you can only get one Eternal Wakestone per playthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

On top of that, getting the Eternal Wakestone is not easy at all and requires you to defeat the Sphinx. To do that, first, you will need to solve all of the Sphinx’s riddles and complete A Game of Wits quest. With that finished, you can defeat the Sphinx which will drop the Key of Sagacity. Use this key to unlock the chest where you encounter Sphinx and get the Eternal Wakestone.