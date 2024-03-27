How To Get All Endings In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a rich action RPG that prioritizes player choice. Whether you’re in combat, exploring the vast open world, or selecting your pawns, you’ll be making decisions that also extend to the game’s endings. There are three endings in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but unlocking them can be quite complicated.

This is where we come in as this guide explores how you can unlock the good, bad, and true endings in the game. It goes without saying that there may be some spoilers here. So read at your own risk.

How to get the Good Ending (Fight the Dragon)

Once you’ve felled Talos in the quest “The Guardian Gigantus” and made your way to Moonrise Towers, the final quest “Legacy” will automatically be assigned to you. At the bottom of the tower, an NPC will ask you to rest and stock up on items before you confront Phaseus. Make sure you complete any remaining quests because progressing further initiates the Point of No Return.

TIP We recommend being at least level 45 before you begin the final quest.

After you reach the top of the tower, Phaseus confronts you and unleashes the false Sovran and his goons to break the cycle of the Arisen. The battle here is quite tough; however, you only need to survive it until the next cutscene triggers.

Once you’ve survived the false Sovran’s onslaught, the Dragon will arrive, killing him and his goons, and also foiling Phaseus’ plan in the process. Here, you’ll be asked to make the decision that determines the game’s ending.

When the Dragon arrives, he’ll have the NPC you have the highest affinity in its clutches. He’ll ask you to either fight him and save this NPC or walk away and claim your throne, damning your friend in the process. To get a good ending, fight the dragon by attacking one of its legs.

The Dragon will then transport you to the battle arena on its back. Once you defeat the dragon, another cutscene will start showing the safe return of your NPCs and your Coronation at Vernworth Castle. This ending has a cheery tone and is considered one of the good endings to Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get the Bad Ending (Don’t fight the Dragon)

For the bad ending, choose to walk away from the Dragon and the impending fight. This will result in your Pawn/Friend getting killed. However, you’ll still receive the coronation at Vernworth Caste Hall, albeit with a slightly somber crowd.

It is important to note that if you choose not to engage with the Dragon, you won’t be able to get the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get the True Ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be accessed after choosing the good ending (Fight the Dragon). If you fail to trigger this ending the first time, you’ll be given a second chance once the credits start rolling. This ending requires a key item given to the player during a main quest earlier on in the game.

This quest is called “Convergence,” and it takes place during the latter half of the game. In it, you are required to explore the seafloor shrine. Here, you’ll come across an NPC named Ambrosius, who will give you the Godsbane Blade. You must empower this blade with Wyrmslife Crystals, which you can acquire by killing normal dragons found throughout the game world.

The first way to access the true ending is when you’re on the dragon’s back, flying to the arena to fight it. Climb down to its heart, open your inventory, and select the Empowered Godsbane Blade. Here, you’ll be prompted to use it on yourself.

Once you do, the Dragon’s heart will shatter, and you’ll plunge into the sea. A brief cutscene will play with the Pathfinder, after which you will awaken in the Unmoored World, an apocalyptic version of the map with red skies and dried-up seas brought about by the Arisen’s inability to defeat the dragon.

If you fail to plunge the Godsbane Blade into your heart the first time, you’ll have one more chance to do so. Once the Coronation ceremony begins during the credits (you’ll have control of your character here) look for the Pathfinder.

He’ll be sitting on a table to the left of the throne. To trigger the true ending, it is pivotal that you sit down next to him and not on the throne. After you sit down, a cutscene will start in which he will question your choices and intentions.

Once you regain control of your character, he’ll stand in the middle of the room. Talking to him once again sends you back in time, and you’ll be on the Dragon’s back once more. Now, you can follow the same steps to trigger the true ending.

In the Unmoored World, you’re on borrowed time. You must move quickly, kill enemies, complete quests, and find your main pawn within the time limit.

Before you begin this task, head to the blue beacon visible in the sky to activate the area where all the refugees will be coming to. Activating this area also allows you to buy upgrades and new weapons and armor sets while in the Unmoored World.

TIP Completing the tasks associated with the settlement leaders will increase the quest’s time limit.

Speak with the leaders of all major settlements and convince them to come to the Seafloor Shrine, where they’ll be safe. Some leaders will come easily, while others must complete a small task.

TIP Place down Portcrytals in all major settlements to cut down on your travel time.

Once you’ve progressed through this quest a certain amount, a red beacon will appear in the sky. Interacting with it will pit you against the Dragon in one final battle. Once you defeat it, the credits will roll, indicating the completion of the true ending and the start of NG+ in Dragon’s Dogma 2.