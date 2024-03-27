How To Modify Appearance In Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you start Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can modify your character’s appearance using the “Character Creator.” If you don’t like what you created initially or want to modify your or your main Pawn’s appearance slightly, you will need to find a Barberie shop as well as a rare item.

After entering the shop, you can interact with the NPC to modify your hairstyle, makeup, and marking. This will cost you Gold, just like most of the stuff in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You will notice the “Modify Appearance” option in the same menu, but it will be greyed out.

To enable that option to customize your character appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must obtain a special item called Art of Metamorphosis. There are several ways to do this, and after this, you can revisit the Barberie to change the appearance of your character or your main Pawn.

FYI If you have purchased the Deluxe Edition, you can withdraw the “Art of Metamorphosis” from the storage by interacting with an Innkeeper.

Remember that one book will only work once. You will need two books to change the appearance of your character and the main Pawn. Without wasting any time, let’s start by describing where you can get the book and the location of the Barberie shop where you can change your appearance.

Where to find the Art of Metamorphosis in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Firstly, let’s start with the in-game method of getting the book. You must buy it by spending the RC (Rift Crystals). You will need to progress in the main story until you get to the city of Vernworth.

In the center of this city, you will need to travel to the Grand Riftstone of Vermund, a tall and big building. If you see a giant crystal, it means you have entered the correct location. Now, interact with the NPC as shown in the picture and select the Buy option.

You will find two Art of Metamorphosis here, which you can purchase for 500 RC each. It is a rare item just like the Wakestone.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get Rift Crystals, or RC, in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so these 1000RC won’t feel too expensive. Whenever your pawn gets hired by another player, you will receive some RC. You will also get RC every time you interact with a Forgotten Riftstone.

TIP We recommend asking your friends to hire your pawn instead of someone else’s. And you should hire theirs. This way you get somewhat of a co-op feeling as your pawns share knowledge across your playthroughs and you both get free RC.

Once you have gathered enough RC, you can head to Clovis’s Barberie shop at the location shown on the map.

It is pretty close to the location of the Vernworth Pawn Guild, so it is pretty easy to spot. Enter the shop and interact with the NPC standing there. This time, the option of Modify Appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which was previously greyed out, will be available.

Select it, and you can choose whether you want to change your Arisen and Main Pawn’s appearance. Selecting whichever you want will take you to the next screen, where you can choose whether to edit the current appearance or start from scratch.

FYI Using the Art of Metamorphosis, you can customize everything about your character’s appearance except the Race.

If you have already purchased the Art of Metamorphosis from the in-game shop, you can also buy it as a DLC from the PSN, Xbox or Steam stores for $1.99. Once purchased, you can redeem it in the same way you redeem the Ring of Assurance.

Head to the Inn, and then enter the storage to withdraw it. These are all the ways in which you can modify your appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2.