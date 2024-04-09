Dragon’s Dogma 2 Tolled To Rest: Where To Use the Ancient Battleground Key

The Tolled to Rest is a quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you will automatically trigger as you are going through the Ancient Battleground. The game tells you that someone is in need of assistance nearby and you should check it out. Upon reaching the objective marker, an NPC, Oskar, will ask you to escort him to the Cenotaph so he can resume his duty of ringing the bell.

However, escorting Oskar for Tolled to Rest quest is not as simple as it seems. You will have difficulty reaching that location, and several enemies can trouble you. If you are well prepared and get to the location marked on the map below, you will find Oskar under attack.

You can reach this location from the Checkpoint Rest Town and Misty Marshes sides in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you come from the Checkpoint Rest Town side, you will first get to the Ancient Battleground, where you will find a Dragon and Cyclops fighting each other.

After crossing them, you must move down and find Oskar being attacked by monsters. If you are following the Misty Marshes side path, you will first find Oskar, and then you will need to move upward towards the entrance.

FYI If you have not found Oskar, he may have died already. Don’t worry; you can still head to the “Vermund Charnel House” and revive him using a Wakestone to progress in this quest.

Once you have reached Oskar and taken out all the monsters, a dialogue will initiate. After the dialogue, you will be tasked with escorting him to the bell location.

Escort Oskar to the Cenotaph

The entrance to the Ancient Battleground is already marked on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map. Travel uphill on the right-hand path and head towards the entrance, as shown in the picture below. On the way, you might encounter some wolves and harpies, but nothing too difficult, and you should be able to handle them.

While the dragon will be pretty close to the path you need to take, as long as you stay on the high ground you can ignore it and continue forward to the location shown above with Oskar.

As soon as you enter the area marked above, you will get to fight some Skeletons. Once you have taken all of them out, Oskar will start leading you towards the room you need to enter. If Oskar moves too far from you, don’t worry; his location is marked on the map.

Just continue to follow him, and he will stop whenever some enemies attack. You will need to take them all out, and Oskar will start to lead you again. He will soon get to the bell and ring it. This will complete the Tolled to Rest quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

FYI If you have already reached that location and taken the Nation’s Death Knell, you must return it to complete this quest. If you are unable to do so, this quest will fail.

As soon as you complete the quest, you will be rewarded with 9000 Gold, 3000 XP, and an Ancient Battleground Key. After completing the quest, you can pick the Nation’s Death Knell to learn the spell and complete other quests. Most players are confused about where to use the Ancient Battleground Key that Oskar gives you, but don’t worry—I will cover that for you.

Where to use the Ancient Battleground Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The location where you will need to use this key is pretty much next to the location of the bell. All you must do is head out of the room where Oskar rang the bell and turn left. Take the stairs going down, and you will find a door on the right side, blocked by some wooden crates.

Destroy these crates and open this locked door using the Ancient Battleground Key. Inside this room, you will find two chests. One contained a Ferrystone that you can use for fast traveling and 2200 Gold.

The other contained the Infernal Edge duospear that the Mystic Spearhand vocation can wield in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The best part about Infernal Edge is that it already has a flame buff on it, so all your attacks will deal fire damage, and you don’t need a mage to give you a Fire Boon or Fire Affinity.