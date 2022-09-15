Disney Dreamlight Valley Scrooge McDuck Quests Guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley gives you the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live alongside your favorite Disney characters. Among these is the well-loved and renowned Scrooge McDuck. This guide will walk you through the Scrooge McDuck Quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Scrooge McDuck

Some characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley must be unlocked, while others are already unlocked and only need to be rescued. Scrooge McDuck falls into the latter category.

McDuck resides in the Valley; in fact, he’s the first character you’ll meet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Scrooge McDuck’s quests are important early on because they are required for progression in the game’s early stages.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Scrooge McDuck quests

There are 8 quests related to Scrooge McDuck in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which are listed below.

Making Cents of Things

In the Plaza, Scrooge McDuck will request you to speak with Goofy and help him get his business back on track since afterward, McDuck can focus to rebuild his own.

To do so, you are required to complete the Fishing Expedition quest for Goofy. Once you’re over the Fishing Expedition quest, head back to the plaza.

Here McDuck will reveal that you require 1,000 Star Coins to refurbish his store.

Once you have the required amount by any means, select the option “Let’s open the shop.” and use your 1,000 Star Coins to refurbish McDuck’s store.

Once that’s done, speak with McDuck to receive 400 Star Coins and proceed into the store to purchase an item. After the purchase, speak with Scrooge McDuck for the final time to finish the quest.



Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Re-opening

For this quest, you first need to head to McDuck’s Store and listen to him crying about failing business. Scrooge McDuck will ask for your help to advertise and will lend you the McDuck’s Store Top.

Now you need to equip the McDuck’s Store Top from your backpack and speak to Scrooge McDuck again.

Scrooge McDuck will ask you to gather 12 Softwood. Grab them and head back to the store. There, McDuck will introduce you to the Crafting Station from where you’ll obtain 4 signs with the Softwood.

Now open up your backpack and place the signs around.

When done, head back to Scrooge McDuck, this time around, he’ll lend you a Scrooge McDuck Wall Sign and two Flower Pots.

Now gather two Dandelions and two Purple Rising Penstemon flowers from the Valley.

Once you have them, return to the crafting station to craft two Dandelion and Rising Penstemon Pots. Place them outside and report back to Scrooge McDuck. As a token of appreciation, he’ll give you your own Crafting Station.



Dreamlight Valley Economy 101

This quest requires you to head to Scrooge McDuck’s store and talk to him. Scrooge McDuck will assign you the task to sell 7 gems of any kind to Goofy’s Stall.

Once that’s done, report back to Scrooge McDuck, who’ll break the news that he had placed an elevator in your house. Return to your house and interact with the elevator to expand your home for 1,000 Star Coins.

If you want, you can also reorganize your space. Once done, head back to Scrooge McDuck to conclude the quest.



Customers Know Best

This quest requires you to help Scrooge McDuck deliver some furniture to Merlin. You can receive additional star rewards for helping with the purchase of some blue furniture.

If you’re lucky and have some blue furniture in your collection, you can get a good amount of Star Coins for free without having to purchase anything. Lend the furniture to Merlin and speak with Scrooge McDuck to complete the quest.



A Forgotten Combination

In this quest, you’ll encounter a worried Scrooge McDuck who has forgotten the combination to his safe. Now, it’s up to you to decipher the code:

Hint: Ask Goofy about his favorite day.

Answer: 25th (May) 05

Hint: Take a bit o’ fresh air in the Meadow and count the ponds.

Answer: 3

Hint: How many telescopes does one wizard need to study the stars?

Answer: 1

Now that you have the answers, you can put them together to get the code that is 250531. Break the news to Scrooge McDuck that you have cracked the code and he’ll lend you 500 Star Coins.



Rebuild the Valley: Peaceful Meadow

In this quest, Scrooge McDuck will task you with redecorating the Peaceful Meadow. In order to redecorate the Peaceful Meadow, you’re required to place 10 pieces of furniture in the area.

The best part is that you can place the pre-existing items from your backpack and they’ll count. So, once you have 10 items placed return to Scrooge McDuck to complete the quest.



Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach

In this quest, Scrooge McDuck will demand that the Dazzle Beach area needs rejuvenation. You need to place 10 pieces of furniture on Dazzle Beach to pull it off.

The cheeky but effective way to complete this is to reach into your furniture tab in your Backpack and place ten different items. Once that task is done, speak with Scrooge McDuck to conclude the quest.



What’s Bad for the Business

In this quest, Scrooge McDuck will task you to determine whether Ursula is extorting people or not. To check that, you need to ask Ursula for a catfish.

Ursula will ask you for White and Red Hydrangea in return for a catfish. Return with her required items and she’ll lend you the Catfish as promised.