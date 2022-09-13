Disney Dreamlight Valley Gems Guide

Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley are the very fundamental part of many crafting recipes. Moreover, you can earn a decent amount of money as well by selling those gems. But finding these gems requires too much traveling. So you would be mostly searching for gems.

To make your search for these gems easier, we have compiled this guide with the locations where you can farm different types of gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Gems Locations

Gems are actually scattered all around the valley and can be found in many places. But basically, they are found on large dark rocks on cliffsides.

You will spot gems even from large distances as they will be glowing. However, an important thing to note is that you would need a pickaxe to harvest them. You can get a pickaxe in the very early stages of the game so don’t worry about it.

There total of 9 types of gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley and each of them has one extra shiny version which makes it a total of 18 gems in the game. The shiny version of gems are mostly found with the rest of the simple gems.

The location of all of the gems is given below:

Amethyst

Location: Frosted Height and Forgotten Lands.

500 coins Selling price (shiny version): 2000 coins

Aqua Marine

Location: Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valour.

250 coins Selling price (shiny version): 1000 coins

Citrine

Location: Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust.

380 coins Selling price (shiny version): 1500 coins

Diamond

Location: Forgotten Lands.

600 coins Selling price (shiny version): 2400 coins

Emerald

Location: Glade of Trust and Forest of Valour.

325 coins Selling price (shiny version): 1300 coins

Garnet

Location: Plaza and Peaceful Meadows.

160 coins Selling price (shiny version): 640 coins

Peridot

Location: Peaceful Meadows and Dazzle Beach.

200 coins Selling price (shiny version): 800 coins

Topaz

Location:

Selling price: 240 coins

240 coins Selling price (shiny version): 960 coins

Tourmaline