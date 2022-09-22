How To Get Iron Ore In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Crafting is an integral part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. You will spend a lot of time searching for resources to craft items and cook food. This feature makes the game very immersive and enjoyable as you can share resources and items with your friend or even invite them for a meal!

Iron ore is one of the most important resources used to craft many essential items in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In this guide, we will cover the method to obtain iron ore in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to mine Iron Ore in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Iron ore can be found in two main areas: Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust. Both areas are not unlocked when you first start out. They must be unlocked using Dreamlight Points. Forest of Valor costs 3,000 and Glade of Trust costs 5,000 Dreamlight Points respectively.

Iron ore can also be found in Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands but their spawn chance is much less as compared to the previously mentioned areas.

Iron ore will appear as dark stones or black-colored rocks on the ground. You need to have a pickaxe in your inventory to mine iron ore.

To start mining, approach the dark rock with your pickaxe equipped then press X on Xbox/Switch, Square on PlayStation, or RMB on PC. Once you break the rock, you will notice the ore on the ground. Simply walk up to it and collect all of it.

You can collect about 30 iron ores by mining from the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust after mining all the dark rocks you come across. We recommend sticking to only these two areas but if you are in dire need of iron ores you may visit Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands.

Note that the dark rocks take some time to respawn, so make sure to take a little break before returning to mining after completing a run.