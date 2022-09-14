Disney Dreamlight Valley Goofy Quests Guide

Goofy is one of the earliest characters that you will find in Dreamlight Valley. Unlike many others, he is already present in the valley and you don’t need to search for him. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t need your help. You can assist Goofy by completing his quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley and improve friendship with him.

How to unlock Goofy

To get to Goofy, you would first need to go to the Plaza and get the Pickaxe. Now you would need to make your way to Peaceful Meadow.

Dark and giant rocks are going to block your way so you would need to use your pickaxe to get through.

Once all is cleared, you are going to see a house on your left. That’s Goofy’s house! Just go inside the house and talk to Goofy.

Goofy will tell you of two problems that you need to solve. His stall needs repairing and he has lost his fishing rod. You can choose which problem to solve first.

You are recommended to repair his stall first. Talk to Scrooge McDuck to repair Goofy’s stall. He will do it for free. And then the fishing rod would be right next to the stall.

Take that fishing rod and give it to Goofy. He will be surprised and will give the rod to you for fishing purposes. From there Goofy will give you quests as well that you need to complete to keep going.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Goofy Quests

There are a total of 6 quests for Goofy in Disney Dreamlight Valley which are explained below:

Fishing Expedition

Now that you have Goofy’s fishing rod, just go to him and ask him how to fish? After he gives you instructions, head to any nearby water body and then equip your fishing rod.

You will end up catching nothing but just seaweed. Just go to Goofy again and show him what you got. He will be quite happy to see the effort.

Then he will take you to the stall again. When you get there, just talk to him. He would tell you that you need to sign a contract with Scrooge McDuck to fix the stall.

McDuck will do it for free. And once it’s done, talk to Goofy and your quest will be completed. He will give you some rewards as well.



A Warm Welcome

Now you will be cooking with Goofy. You need to get 3 Basil and 3 Oregano to help him with cooking.

Basil is found in the Meadow and Oregano is found near Plaza. Once you have collected 3 of each of them, go to Goofy and then go to your home and use the stove.

You have the liberty to cook anything with the things you collected. Once done, talk to Goofy and you are done.



Photographic Memory

Goofy wants your help with his scrapbook. He wants you to take some pictures. First of all, he will you to take pictures of a Banana Tree, Apple Tree and Raspberry Tree.

Just go out and you would easily find these. Take pictures and return to Goofy. He will then ask you to take pictures of Squirrels and Rabbits. Go to Meadow and Plaza to find them respectively.

Return to Goofy and then he will tell you that he needs pictures of a Dandelion, Red Daisy, Green Rising Penstemon, White and Pink Falling Penstemon. Return to Goofy and the quest will be completed.



The Mysterious Wreck

There is an island that has that pillar that is shadow-covered right when you pass Goofy’s stall. There is a paddle as well in the sand to the very far end of the island. You need to pick it up and go to Goofy.

Goofy will ask you to find the following things in order to fix up the raft:

7x Rope

25x Clay

10x Iron Ingots

30x Hardwood

After collecting the said items, you need to go back to Goofy and he will give you another task of creating a raft repair kit. You can create this kit at a crafting station.

Get the kit and return to Goofy. Go near the raft and you will get an option of using the repair kit to fix the raft. Once the raft is repaired, talk to Goofy and your quest will be completed.



Dinner with a Friend

Mickey is a friend of Goofy and he is coming over to have dinner with Goofy. Goofy will ask you to get some seafood items for him; 2x Scallops, 2x Clams and 2x Shrimps.

Goofy will then order you to cook the Bouillabaisse. Use the recipe book and go to the stove. You need to cook the same dish two times for both of them.

Once done, just go to Goofy to complete the quest.



Photo Fervor

Goofy will ask you to add some more pictures to the scrapbook. Once you agree, he will tell you that you need to take pictures of the following things again:

The Swamp’s Giant Willow Tree The Plateau’s Elephant Graveyard Scrooge’s Store Remy’s Restaurant Dream Castle

Now once you are done taking these photos, go to Goofy and he will assign you yet another task to take pictures of the following pillars:

Pillar of Friendship, found in Peaceful Meadow. Pillar of Power, found in Dazzle Beach. Pillar of Trust, found in Glade of Trust. Pillar of Courage, found in Forest of Valour.

Lastly, Goofy wants you to put on the hat that is in your inventory and take a selfie of you both. Take that final photo and you are done.