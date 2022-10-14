Where To Find Merlin’s Blue Furniture In Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are many quests that challenge in various ways. This time, you have to work as a handyman for Scrooge.

During the Customer Knows Best quest, you have to purchase Blue Furniture for Merlin. Then deliver it to deliver to Merlin to finish the Quest. The whole point of buying furniture is to keep your customers happy. Read this guide to learn everything about buying Blue Furniture for Merlin

How do I buy blue furniture for Merlin?

To buy furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to unlock the Customer Knows Best quest by completing its preceding Economy 101 quest.

To unlock the Customer Knows Best quest, you will need to complete two requirements mentioned below.

Merlin needs to be unlocked in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

needs to be unlocked in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Your friendship with Scrooge McDuck should be at level 2.

Merlin can easily be unlocked as it is one of the characters that you will unlock at the beginning. Once you have started the Customer Knows Best quest, you must then talk to Scrooge.

He will ask you questions that you will have to answer right to progress in the quest. While answering the first question, you can answer “Merlin ordered something blue”. For the next answer, select the option “He wants to put the piece of furniture in his Study”

If you answer both questions right, Scrooge will tell you to bring the Merlin Blue Furniture for his study. To complete this purchase, he will also give you 2000 Star Coins.

Disney Dreamlight Valley blue furniture location

Blue Furniture is the name of the virtual furniture shop Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can easily access it by going to the menu and then to the “furniture set” tab. After doing all the above-mentioned quests, the Blue Furniture will be unlocked.

The Blue Furniture has three sets: a blue chair, a Blue table, and Ice Throne. To complete the quest, you have to buy any one of the Blue furniture to present to Merlin.

In the Blue Furniture shop, you can buy Ice Throne for 210 Star Coins. Buying Blue Furniture for Merlin can be completed from the 2000 Star Coins that scrooge gave you. Your next task is to deliver the Blue Furniture to Merlin.

Afterward, you can head back to Scrooge and tell him that Blue Furniture is deliver. The Customer Knows Best quest will then be finished. You will also then unlock A Forgotten Combination quest after completing this quest.