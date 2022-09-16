There are several recipes that you can (and must) cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley for various reasons. Making the Crudites recipe is perhaps the easiest one of them all but rather confusing since it is one of the early meals you must cook.

Crudites is a mandatory cooking recipe that you must learn and make for Mickey Mouse to complete his Missing Minnie questline in the game. The only problem is that the recipe is completely wrong in the game and the reason many players are finding it difficult to cook Crudites.

The following guide will help you learn how to make Crudites in Disney Dreamlight Valley until a future update fixes its in-game recipe.

Which vegetables do you need to cook Crudites?

When you start cooking a meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will be shown five slots for ingredients. Some recipes will require you to mix five different ingredients. What the game does not point out is that the Crudites recipe requires only one ingredient. You do not have to fill the other four cooking slots.

The confusion occurs because the in-game Crudites recipe mentions Any Vegetable ingredient. Hence, you might think that you have to drop in five different vegetables.

Something else that the game does not mention is that you cannot add lettuce, tomatoes, and corn. Despite being vegetables, adding them to the cooking pot will give you a different dish. For example, adding lettuce will always give you a salad.

To help Mickey Mouse find Minnie, you must make 5x Crudites and 2x Fish Sandwiches.

You can use carrots, mushrooms, cucumbers, eggplants, bell peppers, zucchinis, and such to make your Crudite dishes. Just keep adding one of the available vegetable ingredients until you have five Crudites.

These are all natural ingredients that you can find during your progression. If you are pressed for ingredients, you can always purchase them from Goofy’s Stall for Star Coins.

As for the Fish Sandwiches, you require 1x Fish and 1x Wheat. You can get the first ingredient by fishing in the Peaceful Meadow. You might have already picked up some wheat at this point. If not, you can get them from Goofy’s Stall.

When you have cooked both meals, give them to Mickey Mouse and head to the marked location on the map, the one where Minnie’s apparition was last seen.