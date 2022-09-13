Disney Dreamlight Valley Crafting Guide

By Abdullah Shabir

Being a Life-Sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley lets players enjoy the wonders and joy of crafting but with a Disney touch. Everything you craft will have its roots somewhere in the countless Disney movies we have grown up with since childhood. To explain the basics of the crafting mechanics and provide recipes for all you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley, continue reading our guide.

How crafting works in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The main thing you need to craft anything is a basic crafting table. To get your first crafting table, you need to upgrade Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

As you do, Scrooge McDuck will grant you access to his crafting table, and since Scrooge McDuck’s shop is open 24/7, you can use the table whenever you want.

This is the free option to use the crafting table, you can craft another crafting table for yourself that you can place anywhere.

For crafting various items on the table, you need to unlock the recipes for the items first yourself. These recipes are found by completing different quests, or by picking up new crafting materials.

All craftable naterials

Following are the resources that you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with the ingredients required and their value for selling.

Material What you need Sells for
Brick 5 clay 1 coal 130 coins
Empty Vial 3 Glass 1 coin
Fabric 5 Cotton 220 coins
Fiber 1 Seaweed 6 coins
Glass 5 Sand 1 Coal 50 Coins
Gold Ingot 5 Gold Nuggets 1 Coal 130 coins
Iron Ingot 5 Iron Ore 1 Coal 70 Coins
Rope 8 Fiber 60 Coins
Tinkering Parts 2 Iron Ingots 170 Coins

Crafting recipes

Item Recipe
Purified Night Shard 5 Night Shard 1 Dream Shard
Asphalt 1 Sand 1 Pebble 1 Coal Ore
Brick Road 2 Stones
Dark Wire Mesh Fence (Base) 2 Iron Ingot
Dark Wood Fence (Base) 5 Dark Wood
Gem and Opal Road 1 Stone 1 Aquamarine 1 Tourmaline 1 Diamond
Gold and Opal Road 1 Stone 1 Gold Ingot
Golden Brick Road 1 Gold Ingot
Green Bamboo Fence (Base) 5 Softwood 5 Fiber
Iron Spike and Brick Fence (Base) 2 Iron Ingot 3 Brick
Leaf-Strewn Path 1 Hardwood 1 Soil
Loose Gravel Path 1 Soil 1 Pebble
Metal Spike Fence (Base) 2 Brick 3 Iron Ingot
Muddy Path 1 Soil 1 Hardwood
Natural Rock Path 1 Pebble 1 Sand
Sinister Brick Road 1 Stone 1 Soil
Snowy Brick Road 1 Stone 1 Snow
Sun-Baked Earthen Road 1 Soil 1 Clay
White Bamboo Fence (Base) 5 Softwood
Wire Mesh Fence (Base) 2 Iron Ingot
Black Flat-Top Stove 10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass 1 Black Passion Lily
Black Gas Stove 12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass
Black Retro Portable Radio 5 Soft Wood 2 Iron Ingot
Blue Retro Portable Radio 5 Soft Wood 2 Iron Ingot 1 Blue Star Lili
Brown Retro Portable Radio 10 Soft Wood 1 Iron Ingot
Chest 25 Soft Wood 25 Stone
Gray Flat-Top Stove 10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass
Gray Gas Stove 12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass
Iron Crafting Station 2 Iron Ingot 10 Hard Wood 1 Topaz
Gray Mailbox Iron Ingot 10 Hardwood 1 White Bell Flower
Pale Gray Flat-Stop Stove 10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass
Pale Gray Gast Stove 12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass
Pink Flat-Top Stove 10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass Pink Houseleek
Pink Gas Stove 12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass Pink Houseleek
Red Mailbox 2 Iron Ingot 10 Hard Wood 1 Red Bromeliad
White Flat-Top Stove 10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass
White Gas Stove 12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass 1 Black Passion Lily
Wooden Crafting Station 10 Iron Ingot 10 Hardwood 1 Topaz 3 Red Falling Penstemon
Barrel Fragment 5 Dark Wood 1 Iron Ingot
Basket 6 Fiber 1 Pink Hydrangea
Bench 5 Soft Wood 1 Iron Ingot
Black and White Mickey Mouse Water Tower 100 Iron Ingot 10 Topaz 5 White Bell Flower
Black Wrought Iron Streetlamp 5 Iron Ingot 2 Glass 1 Topaz
Black, White, and Yellow Balloon Cluster 5 Iron Ingot 8 Sunflower 8 Black Passion Lily 8 White Marsh Milkweed
Blue Balloon Arch 10 Iron Ingot 20 Blue Falling Penstemon 20 Blue Star Lily 20 Blue Marsh Milkweed
Blue Balloon Cluster 5 Iron Ingot 8 Blue Falling Penstemon 8 Blue Star Lily 8 Blue Marsh Milkweed
Blue Light High Beach Torch 5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Aquamarine
Blue Light Low Beach Torch 5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Aquamarine
Blue Wrought Iron Streetlamp 5 Iron Ingot 2 Glass 1 Aquamarine
Broken Carved Pillar Base 25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
Broken Pillar Base 25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
Bromelaid and Marsh Milkweed Pot 1 Flower Pot 3 Pink Bromeliad 2 White Marsh Milkweed
Brown, Green, and Yellow Balloon Arch 10 Iron Ingot 20 Green Rising Penstemon 20 Dandelion 20 White Daisy
Brown, Green, and Yellow Balloon Cluster 5 Iron Ingot 8 Green Rising Penstemon 8 Dandelion 8 White Daisy
Burlap Bags 10 Soil 20 Fiber
Cart 20 Dark Wood 5 Iron Ingot
Classic Snowman 10 Snowball 1 Carrot 2 Fabric 3 Pebbles
Compass Ottoman 8 Dark Wood 8 Iron Ingot 12 Fabric 15 Tinkering Parts 2 Rope
Crate 10 Hard Wood
Daisy and Marsh Milkweed Pot 1 Flower Pot 1 Red Daisy 2 White Marsh Milkweed
Dandelion and Rising Penstemon Pot 1 Flower Pot 1 Dandelion 1 Rising Purple Penstemon
DJ Booth Rig 100 Iron Ingot 6 Topaz 6 Aquamarine 6 Tourmaline
Elegant Gazebo 200 Dry Wood 50 Glass 10 Diamond 10 Crystal
Elegant Town Square Clock 200 Stone 100 Hard Wood 30 Gold Ingot 10 Blue Passion Lily
Falling Penstemon and Bell Flower Pot 1 Flower Pot 1 Blue Falling Penstemon 2 White Bell Flower
Festive Pennants 5 Hard Wood 5 Fiber 2 Fabric
Flower Boxes 6 Dry Wood 2 Dandelion 2 Pink Hydrangea 2 Blue Marsh Milkweed
Flower Pots 6 Clay 2 Soil
Fountain 50 Stone 20 Pebbles 10 Gold Ingot
Granite Fire Bowl 1 Broken Sandstone 20 Sand 25 Stone 10 Coal 3 Red Falling Penstemon
Green Light High Beach Torch 5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Peridot
Green Light Low Beach Torch 5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Peridot
Green Wrought Iron Streetlamp 5 Iron Ingot 2 Glass 1 Emerald
Half-Barrel Dark Wood 1 Iron Ingot
Haughty Snowman 10 Snow Ball 1 Crystal 2 Fabric 2 Garnet
Hay Bale 10 Fiber 10 Wheat
Hay Bales 10 Fiber 10 Wheat
Heavy Wooden Table 20 Soft Wood
Helm Bookshelf 25 Dark Wood 5 Iron Ingot
Hydrangea and Bell Flower Pot 1 Flower Pot 1 Blue Hydrangea 2 Purple Bell Flower
Impatiens and Bromeliad Pot 1 Flower Pot 1 Purple Impatiens 2 Yellow Bromeliad
Jubilant Topiary 5 Clay 5 Soil 3 Pink Houseleek
Lamppost with Blue Light 3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Amethyst
Lamppost with Green Light 3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Emerald
Lamppost with Red Light 3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Garnet
Lamppost with Yellow Light 3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Topaz
Left Signpost 5 Hard Wood 1 Iron Ingot
Low Sculpted Pillar 25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
Mailbox 4 Hard Wood 2 Stone 2 Iron Ingot
Map Dark Wood 2 Gold Nugget 8 Fabric
Mossy Circle-Carving Stone 25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
Mossy Eye-Carving Stone 25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
Mossy Fallen Pillar 25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
Nasturtium and Marsh Milkweed Pot 1 Flower Pot 1 Yellow Nasturtium 1 Purple Marsh Milkweed
Nautical Themed Couch 10 Dark Wood 10 Iron Ingot 2 Rope 15 Tinkering Parts 10 Fabric
Old Barrel 5 Dark Wood 1 Iron Ingot
Outhouse 20 Soft Wood 20 Hard Wood 10 Soil 3 Iron Ingot
Painted Wood Table 10 Dry Wood 5 Blue Passion Lily
Passion Lily and Houseleek Pot 1 Flower Pot 1 Orange Houseleek 1 White Passion Lily
Pink and Blue Flower Disk 1 Round Soil Area 2 Purple Impatiens 2 Blue Star Lily 1 Pink Bromelia
Pink, Blue, and Purple Flower Rectangle 1 Rectangular Soil Area 1 Pink Houseleek 2 Blue Marsh Milkweed 2 Purple Impatiens
Pink, Red, and Purple Flower Rectangle 1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 Purple Hydrangea 3 Red Bell Flower 3 Orange Marsh Milkweed
Pink, Yellow, and Black Flower Disk 1 Round Soil Area 1 Pink Houseleek 2 Orange Star Lily 1 Red Nasturtium
Pink, Yellow, and Blue Balloon Arch 10 Iron Ingot 20 Pink Bromeliad 20 Blue Falling Penstemon 20 Yellow Bromeliad
Pink, Yellow, and Blue Balloon Cluster 5 Iron Ingot 8 Pink Bromeliad 8 Blue Falling Penstemon 8 Yellow Bromeliad
Purple Wrought Iron Streetlamp 5 Iron Ingot 2 Glass Shard 1 Amethyst
Purple, Pink, and Yellow Flower Disk 1 Round Soil Area 2 Pink Hydrangea 2 Purple Bell Flower 1 Yellow Daisy
Rectangular Soil Area 8 Stone 8 Soil
Red and Black Passion Lily Pot 1 Flower Pot 1 Red Passion Lily 1 Black Passion Lily
Red and Yellow Flower Disk 1 Round Soil Area 2 Dandelion 1 White Daisy 2 Red Falling Panstemon
Red Light High Beach Torch 5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Garnet
Red, Blue, and Green Flower Rectangle 1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 Green Passion Lily 2 Blue Falling Penstemon 4 Red Nasturtium
Red, White, and Purple Flower Rectangle 1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 Red Bromeliad 2 White Impatiens 2 Purple Rising Penstemon
Red, Yellow, and Black Balloon Cluster 5 Iron Ingot 8 Yellow Nasturtium 8 Red Nasturtium 8 Black Passion Lily
Refreshment Chest 15 Dark Wood 10 Iron Ingot 2 Gold Nuggets
Right Signpost 5 Hard Wood 1 Iron Ingot
Round Blue Three-Pronged 4 Iron Ingots 3 Glass 3 Amethyst
Round Lamppost with Blue Light 3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Amethyst
Round Lamppost with Orange Light 3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Citrine
Round Lamppost with Pink Light 3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Tourmaline
Round Lamppost with White Light 3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Diamond
Round Orange Three-Pronged Lamppost 4 Iron Ingot 3 Glass 3 Citrine
Round Pink Three-Pronged Lamppost 4 Iron Ingot 3 Glass 3 Tourmaline
Round Soil Area 5 Stone 5 Soil
Round White Three-Pronged Lamppost 4 Iron Ingot 3 Glass 3 Diamond
Rustic Clock Tower 100 Stone 100 Hard Wood 30 Iron Ingot 200 Clay
Rustic Wooden Case Soft Wood
Sack 15 Fiber 5 Soil
Scrooge McDuck’s Store Sign 3 Soft Wood
Ship Coffee Table 10 Dark Wood 10 Iron Ingot 15 Tinkering Parts
Short Birdhouse 8 Soft Wood 3 Yellow Bromeliad Pink Hydrangea
Snow Kid 8 Snow Ball 1 Carrot 2 Fabric 3 Pebbles
Snow Lady 10 Snow Ball 1 Carrot 2 Fabric 3 Pebbles
Stack of Firewood 5 Dry Wood
Stall 20 Hard Wood 3 Iron Ingot 3 Fabric
Star Lily and Falling Penstemon Pot 1 Flower Pot 1 Blue Star Lily 1 White and Pink Falling Penstemon
Stellar Blue DJ Booth 100 Dry Wood 50 Iron Ingot 10 Blue Hydrangea
Stellar Pink DJ Booth 100 Dry Wood 50 Iron Ingot 10 Pink Hydrangea
Stone Well 20 Soft Wood 50 Stone 10 Fiber
Sturdy Chair 10 Soft Wood
Sunflower and Daisy Pot 1 Flower Pot 2 Yellow Daisy 1 Sunflower
Swimming Pool 300 Stone 50 Soft Wood 10 White Daisy
Tall Birdhouse 8 Soft Wood 3 Blue Falling Penstemon 3 White Daisy
Tool Rack 10 Dark Wood 4 Iron Ingot 3 Soil
Trellis 10 Soft Wood 3 Soil 2 White and Pink Falling Penstemon
Trellis Arch 15 Soft Wood 3 Soil 3 White and Pink Falling Penstemon
White, Red, and Purple Flower Disk 1 Round Soil Area 2 White Impatiens 2 Purple Rising Penstemon 3 Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed
Wide Arched Window 20 Dark Wood 12 Glass 10 Gold Nugget
Wooden Bucket 3 Soft Wood 1 Iron Ingot
Wooden Lamppost with Yellow Light 4 Dry Wood 1 Glass 2 Iron Ingot 1 Topaz
Wooden Table 20 Soft Wood 2 Fabric
Wrought Iron Arch 10 Iron Ingot 4 Fabric
Yellow and White Flower Rectangle 1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 White Daisy 1 Yellow Bromeliad 3 Orange Star Lily
Yellow Light High Beach Torch 5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Topaz
Yellow Light Low Beach Torch 5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Topaz
Yellow Light Low Beach Torch 5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Garnet
Yellow, Black, and White Balloon Arch 10 Iron Ingot 20 Sunflower 20 Black Passion Lily 20 White Marsh Milkweed
Yellow, Green, and Purple Flower Rectangle 1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 Purple Falling Penstemon 2 Dandelion 2 Green Rising Penstemon
Yellow, Red, and Black Balloon Arch 10 Iron Ingot 20 Black Passion Lilu 20 Red Nasturtium 20 Yellow Nasturtium
Yellow, Red, and Blue Flower Disk 1 Round Soil Area 4 Blue Passion Lily 2 Red Bell Flower 4 Sunflower
Zen Garden 100 Stone 100 Pebbles 200 Sand

Related Topics

About the Author

Abdullah Shabir

Gaming since the time when you could play Super Mario on your Super Fast Pentium PC, my gaming addiction locked in with masterpieces such as God of War and Call of Duty. Now, I spend ...