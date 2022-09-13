Disney Dreamlight Valley Crafting Guide

Being a Life-Sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley lets players enjoy the wonders and joy of crafting but with a Disney touch. Everything you craft will have its roots somewhere in the countless Disney movies we have grown up with since childhood. To explain the basics of the crafting mechanics and provide recipes for all you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley, continue reading our guide.
How crafting works in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The main thing you need to craft anything is a basic crafting table. To get your first crafting table, you need to upgrade Scrooge McDuck’s Store.
As you do, Scrooge McDuck will grant you access to his crafting table, and since Scrooge McDuck’s shop is open 24/7, you can use the table whenever you want.
This is the free option to use the crafting table, you can craft another crafting table for yourself that you can place anywhere.
For crafting various items on the table, you need to unlock the recipes for the items first yourself. These recipes are found by completing different quests, or by picking up new crafting materials.
All craftable naterials
Following are the resources that you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with the ingredients required and their value for selling.
|Material
|What you need
|Sells for
|Brick
|5 clay 1 coal
|130 coins
|Empty Vial
|3 Glass
|1 coin
|Fabric
|5 Cotton
|220 coins
|Fiber
|1 Seaweed
|6 coins
|Glass
|5 Sand 1 Coal
|50 Coins
|Gold Ingot
|5 Gold Nuggets 1 Coal
|130 coins
|Iron Ingot
|5 Iron Ore 1 Coal
|70 Coins
|Rope
|8 Fiber
|60 Coins
|Tinkering Parts
|2 Iron Ingots
|170 Coins
Crafting recipes
|Item
|Recipe
|Purified Night Shard
|5 Night Shard 1 Dream Shard
|Asphalt
|1 Sand 1 Pebble 1 Coal Ore
|Brick Road
|2 Stones
|Dark Wire Mesh Fence (Base)
|2 Iron Ingot
|Dark Wood Fence (Base)
|5 Dark Wood
|Gem and Opal Road
|1 Stone 1 Aquamarine 1 Tourmaline 1 Diamond
|Gold and Opal Road
|1 Stone 1 Gold Ingot
|Golden Brick Road
|1 Gold Ingot
|Green Bamboo Fence (Base)
|5 Softwood 5 Fiber
|Iron Spike and Brick Fence (Base)
|2 Iron Ingot 3 Brick
|Leaf-Strewn Path
|1 Hardwood 1 Soil
|Loose Gravel Path
|1 Soil 1 Pebble
|Metal Spike Fence (Base)
|2 Brick 3 Iron Ingot
|Muddy Path
|1 Soil 1 Hardwood
|Natural Rock Path
|1 Pebble 1 Sand
|Sinister Brick Road
|1 Stone 1 Soil
|Snowy Brick Road
|1 Stone 1 Snow
|Sun-Baked Earthen Road
|1 Soil 1 Clay
|White Bamboo Fence (Base)
|5 Softwood
|Wire Mesh Fence (Base)
|2 Iron Ingot
|Black Flat-Top Stove
|10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass 1 Black Passion Lily
|Black Gas Stove
|12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass
|Black Retro Portable Radio
|5 Soft Wood 2 Iron Ingot
|Blue Retro Portable Radio
|5 Soft Wood 2 Iron Ingot 1 Blue Star Lili
|Brown Retro Portable Radio
|10 Soft Wood 1 Iron Ingot
|Chest
|25 Soft Wood 25 Stone
|Gray Flat-Top Stove
|10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass
|Gray Gas Stove
|12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass
|Iron Crafting Station
|2 Iron Ingot 10 Hard Wood 1 Topaz
|Gray Mailbox
|Iron Ingot 10 Hardwood 1 White Bell Flower
|Pale Gray Flat-Stop Stove
|10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass
|Pale Gray Gast Stove
|12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass
|Pink Flat-Top Stove
|10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass Pink Houseleek
|Pink Gas Stove
|12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass Pink Houseleek
|Red Mailbox
|2 Iron Ingot 10 Hard Wood 1 Red Bromeliad
|White Flat-Top Stove
|10 Iron Ingot 3 Glass
|White Gas Stove
|12 Iron Ingot 2 Glass 1 Black Passion Lily
|Wooden Crafting Station
|10 Iron Ingot 10 Hardwood 1 Topaz 3 Red Falling Penstemon
|Barrel Fragment
|5 Dark Wood 1 Iron Ingot
|Basket
|6 Fiber 1 Pink Hydrangea
|Bench
|5 Soft Wood 1 Iron Ingot
|Black and White Mickey Mouse Water Tower
|100 Iron Ingot 10 Topaz 5 White Bell Flower
|Black Wrought Iron Streetlamp
|5 Iron Ingot 2 Glass 1 Topaz
|Black, White, and Yellow Balloon Cluster
|5 Iron Ingot 8 Sunflower 8 Black Passion Lily 8 White Marsh Milkweed
|Blue Balloon Arch
|10 Iron Ingot 20 Blue Falling Penstemon 20 Blue Star Lily 20 Blue Marsh Milkweed
|Blue Balloon Cluster
|5 Iron Ingot 8 Blue Falling Penstemon 8 Blue Star Lily 8 Blue Marsh Milkweed
|Blue Light High Beach Torch
|5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Aquamarine
|Blue Light Low Beach Torch
|5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Aquamarine
|Blue Wrought Iron Streetlamp
|5 Iron Ingot 2 Glass 1 Aquamarine
|Broken Carved Pillar Base
|25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
|Broken Pillar Base
|25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
|Bromelaid and Marsh Milkweed Pot
|1 Flower Pot 3 Pink Bromeliad 2 White Marsh Milkweed
|Brown, Green, and Yellow Balloon Arch
|10 Iron Ingot 20 Green Rising Penstemon 20 Dandelion 20 White Daisy
|Brown, Green, and Yellow Balloon Cluster
|5 Iron Ingot 8 Green Rising Penstemon 8 Dandelion 8 White Daisy
|Burlap Bags
|10 Soil 20 Fiber
|Cart
|20 Dark Wood 5 Iron Ingot
|Classic Snowman
|10 Snowball 1 Carrot 2 Fabric 3 Pebbles
|Compass Ottoman
|8 Dark Wood 8 Iron Ingot 12 Fabric 15 Tinkering Parts 2 Rope
|Crate
|10 Hard Wood
|Daisy and Marsh Milkweed Pot
|1 Flower Pot 1 Red Daisy 2 White Marsh Milkweed
|Dandelion and Rising Penstemon Pot
|1 Flower Pot 1 Dandelion 1 Rising Purple Penstemon
|DJ Booth Rig
|100 Iron Ingot 6 Topaz 6 Aquamarine 6 Tourmaline
|Elegant Gazebo
|200 Dry Wood 50 Glass 10 Diamond 10 Crystal
|Elegant Town Square Clock
|200 Stone 100 Hard Wood 30 Gold Ingot 10 Blue Passion Lily
|Falling Penstemon and Bell Flower Pot
|1 Flower Pot 1 Blue Falling Penstemon 2 White Bell Flower
|Festive Pennants
|5 Hard Wood 5 Fiber 2 Fabric
|Flower Boxes
|6 Dry Wood 2 Dandelion 2 Pink Hydrangea 2 Blue Marsh Milkweed
|Flower Pots
|6 Clay 2 Soil
|Fountain
|50 Stone 20 Pebbles 10 Gold Ingot
|Granite Fire Bowl
|1 Broken Sandstone 20 Sand 25 Stone 10 Coal 3 Red Falling Penstemon
|Green Light High Beach Torch
|5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Peridot
|Green Light Low Beach Torch
|5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Peridot
|Green Wrought Iron Streetlamp
|5 Iron Ingot 2 Glass 1 Emerald
|Half-Barrel
|Dark Wood 1 Iron Ingot
|Haughty Snowman
|10 Snow Ball 1 Crystal 2 Fabric 2 Garnet
|Hay Bale
|10 Fiber 10 Wheat
|Hay Bales
|10 Fiber 10 Wheat
|Heavy Wooden Table
|20 Soft Wood
|Helm Bookshelf
|25 Dark Wood 5 Iron Ingot
|Hydrangea and Bell Flower Pot
|1 Flower Pot 1 Blue Hydrangea 2 Purple Bell Flower
|Impatiens and Bromeliad Pot
|1 Flower Pot 1 Purple Impatiens 2 Yellow Bromeliad
|Jubilant Topiary
|5 Clay 5 Soil 3 Pink Houseleek
|Lamppost with Blue Light
|3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Amethyst
|Lamppost with Green Light
|3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Emerald
|Lamppost with Red Light
|3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Garnet
|Lamppost with Yellow Light
|3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Topaz
|Left Signpost
|5 Hard Wood 1 Iron Ingot
|Low Sculpted Pillar
|25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
|Mailbox
|4 Hard Wood 2 Stone 2 Iron Ingot
|Map
|Dark Wood 2 Gold Nugget 8 Fabric
|Mossy Circle-Carving Stone
|25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
|Mossy Eye-Carving Stone
|25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
|Mossy Fallen Pillar
|25 Soil 50 Stone 15 Clay
|Nasturtium and Marsh Milkweed Pot
|1 Flower Pot 1 Yellow Nasturtium 1 Purple Marsh Milkweed
|Nautical Themed Couch
|10 Dark Wood 10 Iron Ingot 2 Rope 15 Tinkering Parts 10 Fabric
|Old Barrel
|5 Dark Wood 1 Iron Ingot
|Outhouse
|20 Soft Wood 20 Hard Wood 10 Soil 3 Iron Ingot
|Painted Wood Table
|10 Dry Wood 5 Blue Passion Lily
|Passion Lily and Houseleek Pot
|1 Flower Pot 1 Orange Houseleek 1 White Passion Lily
|Pink and Blue Flower Disk
|1 Round Soil Area 2 Purple Impatiens 2 Blue Star Lily 1 Pink Bromelia
|Pink, Blue, and Purple Flower Rectangle
|1 Rectangular Soil Area 1 Pink Houseleek 2 Blue Marsh Milkweed 2 Purple Impatiens
|Pink, Red, and Purple Flower Rectangle
|1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 Purple Hydrangea 3 Red Bell Flower 3 Orange Marsh Milkweed
|Pink, Yellow, and Black Flower Disk
|1 Round Soil Area 1 Pink Houseleek 2 Orange Star Lily 1 Red Nasturtium
|Pink, Yellow, and Blue Balloon Arch
|10 Iron Ingot 20 Pink Bromeliad 20 Blue Falling Penstemon 20 Yellow Bromeliad
|Pink, Yellow, and Blue Balloon Cluster
|5 Iron Ingot 8 Pink Bromeliad 8 Blue Falling Penstemon 8 Yellow Bromeliad
|Purple Wrought Iron Streetlamp
|5 Iron Ingot 2 Glass Shard 1 Amethyst
|Purple, Pink, and Yellow Flower Disk
|1 Round Soil Area 2 Pink Hydrangea 2 Purple Bell Flower 1 Yellow Daisy
|Rectangular Soil Area
|8 Stone 8 Soil
|Red and Black Passion Lily Pot
|1 Flower Pot 1 Red Passion Lily 1 Black Passion Lily
|Red and Yellow Flower Disk
|1 Round Soil Area 2 Dandelion 1 White Daisy 2 Red Falling Panstemon
|Red Light High Beach Torch
|5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Garnet
|Red, Blue, and Green Flower Rectangle
|1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 Green Passion Lily 2 Blue Falling Penstemon 4 Red Nasturtium
|Red, White, and Purple Flower Rectangle
|1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 Red Bromeliad 2 White Impatiens 2 Purple Rising Penstemon
|Red, Yellow, and Black Balloon Cluster
|5 Iron Ingot 8 Yellow Nasturtium 8 Red Nasturtium 8 Black Passion Lily
|Refreshment Chest
|15 Dark Wood 10 Iron Ingot 2 Gold Nuggets
|Right Signpost
|5 Hard Wood 1 Iron Ingot
|Round Blue Three-Pronged
|4 Iron Ingots 3 Glass 3 Amethyst
|Round Lamppost with Blue Light
|3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Amethyst
|Round Lamppost with Orange Light
|3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Citrine
|Round Lamppost with Pink Light
|3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Tourmaline
|Round Lamppost with White Light
|3 Iron Ingot 1 Glass 1 Diamond
|Round Orange Three-Pronged Lamppost
|4 Iron Ingot 3 Glass 3 Citrine
|Round Pink Three-Pronged Lamppost
|4 Iron Ingot 3 Glass 3 Tourmaline
|Round Soil Area
|5 Stone 5 Soil
|Round White Three-Pronged Lamppost
|4 Iron Ingot 3 Glass 3 Diamond
|Rustic Clock Tower
|100 Stone 100 Hard Wood 30 Iron Ingot 200 Clay
|Rustic Wooden Case
|Soft Wood
|Sack
|15 Fiber 5 Soil
|Scrooge McDuck’s Store Sign
|3 Soft Wood
|Ship Coffee Table
|10 Dark Wood 10 Iron Ingot 15 Tinkering Parts
|Short Birdhouse
|8 Soft Wood 3 Yellow Bromeliad Pink Hydrangea
|Snow Kid
|8 Snow Ball 1 Carrot 2 Fabric 3 Pebbles
|Snow Lady
|10 Snow Ball 1 Carrot 2 Fabric 3 Pebbles
|Stack of Firewood
|5 Dry Wood
|Stall
|20 Hard Wood 3 Iron Ingot 3 Fabric
|Star Lily and Falling Penstemon Pot
|1 Flower Pot 1 Blue Star Lily 1 White and Pink Falling Penstemon
|Stellar Blue DJ Booth
|100 Dry Wood 50 Iron Ingot 10 Blue Hydrangea
|Stellar Pink DJ Booth
|100 Dry Wood 50 Iron Ingot 10 Pink Hydrangea
|Stone Well
|20 Soft Wood 50 Stone 10 Fiber
|Sturdy Chair
|10 Soft Wood
|Sunflower and Daisy Pot
|1 Flower Pot 2 Yellow Daisy 1 Sunflower
|Swimming Pool
|300 Stone 50 Soft Wood 10 White Daisy
|Tall Birdhouse
|8 Soft Wood 3 Blue Falling Penstemon 3 White Daisy
|Tool Rack
|10 Dark Wood 4 Iron Ingot 3 Soil
|Trellis
|10 Soft Wood 3 Soil 2 White and Pink Falling Penstemon
|Trellis Arch
|15 Soft Wood 3 Soil 3 White and Pink Falling Penstemon
|White, Red, and Purple Flower Disk
|1 Round Soil Area 2 White Impatiens 2 Purple Rising Penstemon 3 Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed
|Wide Arched Window
|20 Dark Wood 12 Glass 10 Gold Nugget
|Wooden Bucket
|3 Soft Wood 1 Iron Ingot
|Wooden Lamppost with Yellow Light
|4 Dry Wood 1 Glass 2 Iron Ingot 1 Topaz
|Wooden Table
|20 Soft Wood 2 Fabric
|Wrought Iron Arch
|10 Iron Ingot 4 Fabric
|Yellow and White Flower Rectangle
|1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 White Daisy 1 Yellow Bromeliad 3 Orange Star Lily
|Yellow Light High Beach Torch
|5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Topaz
|Yellow Light Low Beach Torch
|5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Topaz
|5 Soft Wood 5 Fiber 3 Sand 1 Garnet
|Yellow, Black, and White Balloon Arch
|10 Iron Ingot 20 Sunflower 20 Black Passion Lily 20 White Marsh Milkweed
|Yellow, Green, and Purple Flower Rectangle
|1 Rectangular Soil Area 2 Purple Falling Penstemon 2 Dandelion 2 Green Rising Penstemon
|Yellow, Red, and Black Balloon Arch
|10 Iron Ingot 20 Black Passion Lilu 20 Red Nasturtium 20 Yellow Nasturtium
|Yellow, Red, and Blue Flower Disk
|1 Round Soil Area 4 Blue Passion Lily 2 Red Bell Flower 4 Sunflower
|Zen Garden
|100 Stone 100 Pebbles 200 Sand