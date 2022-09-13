Disney Dreamlight Valley Crafting Guide

Being a Life-Sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley lets players enjoy the wonders and joy of crafting but with a Disney touch. Everything you craft will have its roots somewhere in the countless Disney movies we have grown up with since childhood. To explain the basics of the crafting mechanics and provide recipes for all you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley, continue reading our guide.

How crafting works in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The main thing you need to craft anything is a basic crafting table. To get your first crafting table, you need to upgrade Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

As you do, Scrooge McDuck will grant you access to his crafting table, and since Scrooge McDuck’s shop is open 24/7, you can use the table whenever you want.

This is the free option to use the crafting table, you can craft another crafting table for yourself that you can place anywhere.

For crafting various items on the table, you need to unlock the recipes for the items first yourself. These recipes are found by completing different quests, or by picking up new crafting materials.

All craftable naterials

Following are the resources that you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with the ingredients required and their value for selling.

Material What you need Sells for Brick 5 clay 1 coal 130 coins Empty Vial 3 Glass 1 coin Fabric 5 Cotton 220 coins Fiber 1 Seaweed 6 coins Glass 5 Sand 1 Coal 50 Coins Gold Ingot 5 Gold Nuggets 1 Coal 130 coins Iron Ingot 5 Iron Ore 1 Coal 70 Coins Rope 8 Fiber 60 Coins Tinkering Parts 2 Iron Ingots 170 Coins

Crafting recipes