How To Survive World Tier 3 Difficulty In Diablo 4

World Tier 3 in Diablo 4 is also known as the Nightmare difficulty where the enemies are much stronger than the previous tiers.

You have to complete the campaign, and then finish the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon to unlock World Tier 3 difficulty. You also need to be at least level 50 to attempt this dungeon.

World tier 3 is specifically created for a character between levels 50 to 70. This tier increases the health of various enemies meaning they take more effort to kill. The enemies hit you harder too.

It goes without saying that this is no joke and you need to be prepared before taking this challenge on.

How to prepare for World Tier 3 difficulty

World Tier 3 is a serious step up in Diablo 4. You will be challenged and tested throughout your playthrough here and you need to be prepared. As such, there are a few things you can do to ensure you survive this experience.

Get good gear

Having good gear in Diablo 4 is crucial no matter the world tier. This is how you will protect yourself and deal damage with weapons. The highest equipment tier you will get before World Tier 3 is Legendary.

So ensure that your character is fully decked out with Legendary items in all slots. Upgrade them further if you have to. Your gear will also provide buffs and affixes that will add survivability.

As you play, you will get Unique-tier items in World Tier 3 in Diablo 4, which will also make your job easier. So be sure to keep an eye open for them.

Upgrade your potions and elixirs

Potions are the main source of your healing. Whenever you take damage, you will use a healing potion to recover your health.

As you level up, you can craft better potions at the alchemist. So ensure you have upgraded to the highest available level.

Elixirs provide useful bonuses in terms of damage, protection, and resistance against certain damage types. As such, you need to make sure you have a good quantity of them as well to add the extra oomph.

These may seem trivial but even a little bit of bonus can be a make-or-break moment on World Tier 3 in Diablo 4.

Level up your skills

Your skills are your abilities using which you’ll play the game. Depending on your class and build, these will both be defensive and offensive in nature.

Get levels for your skills as you progress through the game. You should have at least one defensive ability, one AOE or crowd control skill, one skill that can disable enemies, and one high damage dealing skill.

Collect Aspects

Aspects are passives that you can add to your equipment to make it better. You will get them by completing dungeons in Diablo 4.

There will be some aspects that are generalized and usable by any class while some may be usable only by your chosen class. The game will tell you which is which.

You can add them to your equipment to upgrade it to at least the Legendary tier with the help of an Occultist. You’ll find this vendor at different town hubs.