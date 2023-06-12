Diablo 4 Ancestral and Sacred Items Guide

In Diablo 4, Sacred and Ancestral items are extremely rare items you will find in the higher World tiers of the game. If you’re a hardened player of this saga, this won’t bother you much. But if you have just started playing, these mechanisms can annoy you. No worries, we’re here to cover you with this guide on Ancestral and Sacred Items in Diablo 4.

What are Sacred and Ancestral items in Diablo 4

In the common game, you will find these tiers of items during looting:

Common items (distinguished by Grey Color)

Magical Items (Distinguished by Blue Color)

Rare Items (Distinguished by Yellow Color)

Legendary Items (Distinguished by Orange Color)

Unique Items (Distinguished by Golden Color)

If you haven’t already, notice there is no mention of either Sacred or Ancestral items. This is because Sacred and Ancestral Items are not a separate class. They are affixes for stat rolls and can be used with any rarity item.

You can think of them as improved versions of basic weapons and loot in Diablo 4. Unfortunately, we cannot list them all as they are in an enormous amount and are spawned randomly, so you need to trust your instincts and get out there to find these items.

How to get Sacred and Ancestral items in Diablo 4

You can unlock these items after reaching a certain level of worlds. Here’s the detail;

Sacred Items unlock after World Tier 3: Nightmare. These items will drop randomly after you defeat enemies, so keep an eye out for the loot. Ancestral Items will start dropping after World Tier 4: Torment.

To reach these tiers, you need to clear out the Capstone Dungeons. Clearing out these dungeons will allow you to move through World Tiers in Diablo 4.

Another exciting way to farm or obtain these items is through the Endgame activities such as Nightmare Dungeons, Helltide Events, and Whispers of the Dead. These events offer endless opportunities to collect Sacred and Ancestral items in your inventory.