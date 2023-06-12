Diablo 4 Legendary Farming Locations

As with all RPGs, the tier of your loot in Diablo 4 is quite important, as it dictates your stats like damage, defense, and health and provides better perks per gear. Finding Legendary Loot is significant to all players in Diablo 4. Fortunately, there are ways players can follow for Legendary gear farming in Diablo 4. This guide will help you find all the locations where you can farm legendary items.

Legendary gear farming locations in Diablo 4

Before we start, remember that even though you can farm Legendary items at these locations, there is no guarantee that you will always find something.

Next, we recommend farming these items in Adventurer difficulty. Veteran difficulty offers no bonus as far as item drops are concerned. If you want Sacred or Ancestral items, that’s when you want to go to a higher difficulty.

Since Diablo 4 is an online game, you can use that to your benefit and just reload the area of a game to respawn all and any chests. This way, you can continuously farm the same dungeons and cellars as often as you want.

This might become a bit tedious since the loading and queueing times in Diablo 4 are horrible currently.

Kyovashad Cellar Farm

This cellar is just outside Kyovashad, the starting town in Diablo 4. Any dungeon near the town is relatively easy, and you can farm it repeatedly.

Inside the cellar, you will find some enemies you can kill quickly. Doing so will get you some starting loot, along with the chest of the cellar. Collect it and then leave the cellar. Leave the game Outside the cellar to Main Menu and re-enter the server.

You will spawn directly outside the cellar; from here, you can enter it to farm it again. This cellar also has an event that occurs near it. Players can also farm this event whenever they are done with the cellar to get additional loot.

Anica’s Claim

This small dungeon is east of Kyovashad and is one of the best dungeons to farm legendary gear in Diablo 4. To access this dungeon, players need to complete the Malnok Stronghold.

Its design makes Anica’s Claim the best dungeon to farm legendary gear. The dungeon is in a loop, allowing you to clear it out quite quickly. On top of that, Anica’s Claim is an Animus Dungeon. These dungeon types always spawn a lot of Elite enemies.

Defeating these enemies gives players a higher chance of getting high-quality gear drops. Same as for the cellar, you can reload the game and farm the dungeon as many times as you want, and every time you go through the dungeon, there will be a few guaranteed Elite enemies for you to defeat.

Champion’s Demise

This dungeon is in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4. The dungeon is quite long, but it throws a lot of mobs at you. You can run away from them to gather them all in one place and then take them out with a few well-placed AoE attacks.

In these mobs, you can always find several Elite enemies to kill; as we know, Elite enemies drop high-quality loot.

Maugan’s Work

Maugan’s Work is one of the glitched dungeons in Diablo 4. The dungeon spawns more than normal Elite enemies for players to defeat and earn high-level loot.

This particular dungeon has been nerfed, but there are other dungeons you can find and farm to get as many legendary gears as you want before these other dungeons get nerfed.

Fields of Hatred

Fields of Hatred are special PvP areas in Diablo 4. If you are into PvP, you can just play against other players and defeat them. Defeating other players always gets you some high-quality gear.

If you are not interested in PvP, you can simply turn it off and roam the Fields of Hatred. This allows you to face and find several Elite enemies. Since you are in the open world rather than a dungeon, you can simply keep roaming the area, and these enemies will keep respawning. This way, you can keep farming them and farm as many legendary gears as you want.

Whisper of the Dead

This is sort of s side activity you get from the Tree of Whispers. What you need to do is to complete ten side activities and events to collect Grim Favors. With 10 Grim Favors, you can return to the Tree of Whispers to get a chest.

This chest has a very high chance of dropping a legendary item and can also drop multiple legendary items at once.

The best part about Whisper of the Dead is that you don’t have to focus on it actively. The favors can be collected while doing other things, so it acts as a passive legendary farm.

World Events

World Events are a common occurrence in Diablo 4. This is good, as these events often reward players with legendary loot for completing them.

The first event you can do is fight the World bosses. Every day, three world bosses appear for you to defeat along with other players. These bosses drop legendary gear once every week. You can always beat them for the free legendary gear and EXP.

The second-best option to farm legendary gear is to play the Helltide events. The event can only be accessed in World Tier 3 and above. Helltide event always brings stronger enemies to defeat, and you can earn a lot of legendary gear during these events.