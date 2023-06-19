How To Get Grim Favors In Diablo 4

Grim Favors in Diablo 4 are rewards obtained by completing an endgame activity. The activity that can help you get Grim Favors is called Whispers of the Dead. In this activity, you must complete objectives to get your hands on the rewards.

You can earn Grim Favors and use them to retrieve amazing rare items in D4. Collecting them is a very rewarding and fun endgame activity.

Where to get the Grim Favors in Diablo 4

You can get the Grim Favors by completing the Whispers of the Dead objectives. But first, you need to go to the Tree of Whispers, located in the Writhing Mire region north of the Hawezar Region.

When you start the Tree of Whispers, you will be shown different objective marks across the Sanctuary Map. Each objective rewards different amounts of Grim Favors ranging from 1-5 depending on the difficulty and duration of the objective.

These objectives can be Events, Cellars, Dungeons, and Boss Fights.

Here is a list showing Whispers of the Dead objectives and their Grim Favor Reward in Diablo 4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Objectives Grim Favor Rewards Cellars 1 Grim Favor Defeat Enemies 1 Grim Favor Events 1 Grim Favor Find Corpses 1 Grim Favor Extract Seeds of Hatred 3 Grim Favors Invoke Rituals 3 Grim Favors Legion Events 3 Grim Favors Harvest Enemy Resources 3 Grim Favors Dungeons 5 Grim Favors (PvP) Boss Kill 5 Grim Favors World Boss Kill 5 Grim Favors

Also, remember that each objective has a duration to be completed and will expire after that. After collecting 10 Grim Favors in D4, you can collect no more until you redeem it as a reward. Your Grim Favor Reward Progress is displayed when you click on the Tree of Whispers icon on the map.

How to redeem Grim Favors in Diablo 4

After collecting 10 Grim Favors, you must return to the Tree of Whispers. Interact with it to claim your reward. The Whisper Tree will give you multiple choices of collection crate rewards. You can pick any of them at a time.

When you claim your reward, it will give you tons of XP and a collection crate. When you open the crate, it will drop many items like gold, gears, outfits, gems, and other collectible items.

The items have different rarities, and it contains one guaranteed legendary item, which will be the item the chest is named for like a chest of Two-Handed weapons will always have a two-handed legendary weapon