Diablo 4 All Titles And How To Unlock Them

Diablo 4 allows players to set Titles for themselves which will appear below their name. However, these Titles need to be unlocked before you can equip them. The process to unlock the titles is pretty simple, so you don’t have to worry about that. This guide covers everything related to Titles in Diablo 4, like how to unlock them, how they work, and list all titles.

How to unlock Titles in Diablo 4

Titles are easy to unlock, as you can open them just by completing the in-game challenges. All these challenges are in your pause menu. Of course, the challenges that you get vary.

These can range from getting a certain level with a particular class and defeating several enemies to beating the game in hardcore mode. Every challenge offers a new title for you.

How Titles work

Now for every challenge you complete, you get a title in Diablo 4 with a Prefix and Suffix. All your titles need both a Prefix and a Suffix, and you can select whatever Prefix or Suffix you want. This allows you to create a unique title for you in Diablo 4 by mixing and matching from various different challenges.

You can open your inventory and go to your profile settings to change your title. Here, you can select your emblem and title. Selecting the “Edit” option lets players pick their title prefix and suffix from the list of unlocked titles.

All Titles in Diablo 4

Following are all the titles you can get in Diablo 4 and the challenges you need to complete to unlock the title.

