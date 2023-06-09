Diablo 4 All Titles And How To Unlock Them

Diablo 4 allows players to set Titles for themselves which will appear below their name. However, these Titles need to be unlocked before you can equip them. The process to unlock the titles is pretty simple, so you don’t have to worry about that. This guide covers everything related to Titles in Diablo 4, like how to unlock them, how they work, and list all titles.
How to unlock Titles in Diablo 4
Titles are easy to unlock, as you can open them just by completing the in-game challenges. All these challenges are in your pause menu. Of course, the challenges that you get vary.
These can range from getting a certain level with a particular class and defeating several enemies to beating the game in hardcore mode. Every challenge offers a new title for you.
How Titles work
Now for every challenge you complete, you get a title in Diablo 4 with a Prefix and Suffix. All your titles need both a Prefix and a Suffix, and you can select whatever Prefix or Suffix you want. This allows you to create a unique title for you in Diablo 4 by mixing and matching from various different challenges.
You can open your inventory and go to your profile settings to change your title. Here, you can select your emblem and title. Selecting the “Edit” option lets players pick their title prefix and suffix from the list of unlocked titles.
All Titles in Diablo 4
Following are all the titles you can get in Diablo 4 and the challenges you need to complete to unlock the title.
|Prefix Title
|Suffix Title
|How to unlock
|Resourceful
|Salvager
|Salvage a common, magic, rare, and legendary item.
|Apprentice
|Armorer
|Upgrade a piece of armor.
|Iron
|Smith
|Upgrade a weapon.
|Diligent
|Miner
|Collect 500 Iron Ore and 175 Silver Ore.
|Ardent
|Herbalist
|Collect 250 Gallowvine and 75 other uncommon and common herbs.
|Cutting
|Skinner
|Collect 250 Rawhide and 100 Superior Leather.
|Ferocious
|Tracker
|Gather 100 of each Monster Part.
|Novice
|Jeweler
|Upgrade a piece of Jewelry.
|Prepared
|Harvester
|Collect every common, uncommon, and rare crafting material.
|Legendary
|Scavenger
|Gather all legendary crafting materials.
|Thorough
|Florist
|Gather an Angelbreath and a Fiend Rose.
|Crystalline
|Blessing
|Extract an Aspect Crystal from a legendary item.
|Essential
|Power
|Imprint and item at the Occultist with an Aspect.
|Potential
|Alchemist
|Upgrade your Healing Potion.
|Fragrant
|Perfumer
|Craft an incense.
|Bubbly
|Brewer
|Craft an elixir.
|Aromatic
|Sage
|Craft every type of incense.
|Consummate
|Brewmaster
|Craft every type of elixir.
|Drunken
|Apothecary
|Fully upgrade your Healing Potion.
|Distilled
|Mystery
|Complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any elixir.
|Liminal
|Vapor
|Complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any incense.
|Clever
|Tinker
|Add a socket to any item.
|Blue
|Adventurer
|Equip a Magic or higher quality item in every slot.
|Amber
|Wayfarer
|Kill three elite monsters within 30 seconds.
|Legendary
|Hero
|Equip a Legendary or higher quality item in every slot.
|Hasty
|Combatant
|Kill 15 monsters within 3 seconds.
|Quick
|Killer
|Complete a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon while at a party.
|Agile
|Delver
|Complete a Dungeon within 2 minutes.
|Covetous
|Thief
|Pick up 1,500 gold within 30 seconds.
|Murmuring
|Gambler
|Collect 100,000 Obols.
|Renaissance
|Guardian
|Reach Level 100 with every class.
|Fleet
|Foe
|Kill 30 monsters within 5 seconds.
|Belligerent
|Ravager
|Kill 45 monsters within 8 seconds.
|Avid
|Hunter
|Kill one of each wildlife.
|Peerless
|Exemplar
|Unlock 100 paragon nodes.
|Exalted
|Paragon
|Fully upgrade a paragon glyph.
|Ruinous
|Vandal
|Destroy 50 objects within 60 seconds.
|Fractured
|Ransacker
|Collect all Legendary Aspects in Fractured Peaks.
|Glen
|Menace
|Collect all Legendary Aspects in Scosglen.
|Dry
|Dungeoneer
|Collect all Legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes.
|Desert
|Dredger
|Collect all Legendary Aspects in Kehjistan.
|Marsh
|Marauder
|Collect all Legendary Aspects in Hawezar.
|Hallowed
|Iconoclast
|Complete the Cathedral of Light.
|Fallen
|Sinner
|Complete the Fallen Temple.
|Foolish
|Collector
|Pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas.
|Tidal
|Tycoon
|Pick up 500 Cinders in Helltide areas.
|Hellish
|Baron
|Pick up 1000 Cinders in Helltide areas.
|Accomplished
|Cohort
|Reach Level 50 with every class in Hardcore Mode.
|Embattled
|Explorer
|Completed a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore Mode.
|Tormented
|Phantom
|Complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore Mode.
|Giant
|Sacrifice
|Complete a Silent Offering in Hardcore Mode.
|Crimson
|Connoisseur
|Pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide zones in Hardcore Mode.
|Murderous
|Rat
|Get 1 PvP kill in Hardcore Mode.
|Malicious
|Villain
|Get 5 PvP kills in Hardcore Mode.
|Sweaty
|Murderer
|Get 10 PvP kills in Hardcore Mode.
|Vain
|Victor
|Kill Astaroth in Hardcore Mode.
|Anguished
|Assailant
|Kill Andariel in Hardcore Mode.
|Pained
|Protector
|Kill Duriel in Hardcore Mode.
|Succubus
|Supplanter
|Kill Lilith in Hardcore Mode.
|Worldly
|Challenger
|Kill a World Boss in Hardcore Mode.
|Complete
|Conqueror
|Kill every World Boss in Hardcore Mode.
|Charnel
|Chef
|Kill The Butcher in Hardcore Mode.
|Brash
|Braggart
|Reach Level 25 in Hardcore Mode.
|Dauntless
|Hero
|Reach Level 50 in Hardcore Mode.
|Tempered
|Champion
|Reach Level 50 in Hardcore Mode.
|Bold
|Believer
|Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon Nodes in Hardcore Mode.
|Dirty
|Bandit
|Kill 1000 Bandits.
|Mad
|Brigand
|Kill 5000 Bandits.
|Callous
|Blackguard
|Kill 10,000 Bandits.
|Hungry
|Brute
|Kill 1000 Cannibals.
|Ravenous
|Glutton
|Kill 5000 Cannibals.
|Insatiable
|Butcher
|Kill 10,000 Cannibals.
|Devoted
|Acolyte
|Kill 1000 Cultists.
|Dark
|Zealot
|Kill 5000 Cultists.
|Profane
|Heretic
|Kill 10,000 Cultists.
|Little
|Imp
|Kill 1000 Fallen.
|Wicked
|Devil
|Kill 5000 Fallen.
|Cackling
|Fiend
|Kill 10,000 Fallen.
|Steadfast
|Slayer
|Kill 1000 Demons.
|Faithful
|Exorcist
|Kill 5000 Demons.
|Sanctified
|Horadrim
|Kill 10,000 Demons.
|Rusted
|Wretch
|Kill 1000 Drowned.
|Salty
|Mariner
|Kill 5000 Drowned.
|Drowned
|Pirate
|Kill 10,000 Drowned.
|Lonely
|Echo
|Kill 1000 Ghosts.
|Vengeful
|Ghost
|Kill 5000 Ghosts.
|Tortured
|Wraith
|Kill 10,000 Ghosts.
|Foul
|Goat
|Kill 1000 Goatmen.
|Vile
|Shaman
|Kill 5000 Goatmen.
|Horned
|Abomination
|Kill 10,000 Goatmen.
|Brave
|Squire
|Kill 1000 Knights.
|Righteous
|Knight
|Kill 5000 Knights.
|Victorious
|Commander
|Kill 10,000 Knights.
|Grave
|Breaker
|Kill 1000 Skeletons.
|Grim
|Undertaker
|Kill 5000 Skeletons.
|Laughing
|Skull
|Kill 10,000 Skeletons.
|Slinking
|Charmer
|Kill 1000 Snakes.
|Winding
|Striker
|Kill 5000 Snakes.
|Fanged
|Scourge
|Kill 10,000 Snakes.
|Stamping
|Boots
|Kill 1000 Spiders.
|Silken
|Spider
|Kill 5000 Spiders.
|Venomous
|Nemesis
|Kill 10,000 Spiders.
|Nocturnal
|Creature
|Kill 1000 Vampires.
|Ashen
|Aristocrat
|Kill 5000 Vampires.
|Bloodsoaked
|Immortal
|Kill 10,000 Vampires.
|Dogged
|Stalker
|Kill 1000 Werewolves.
|Vicious
|Claw
|Kill 5000 Werewolves.
|Silver
|Bane
|Kill 10,000 Werewolves.
|Risen
|Fear
|Kill 1000 Zombies.
|Shambling
|Dread
|Kill 5000 Zombies.
|Necrotic
|Horror
|Kill 10,000 Zombies.
|Terrifying
|Team
|Complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon while in a party.
|Apex
|Comrade
|Get 1 PvP to kill.
|Vitreous
|Band
|Defeat Lilith while in a party.
|Whispering
|Chorus
|Complete a Whisper while in a party.
|Unbroken
|Armorer
|Pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas while in a party.
|Eventful
|Coordinator
|Complete a World Event while in a party.
|Intense
|Vanquisher
|Complete a Legion Event while in a party.
|Bossy
|Brigadier
|Defeat a World Boss while in a party.
|Sharp
|Underdog
|Kill ten different extremely rare monsters.
|Serial
|Predator
|Get 25 PvP kills.
|Unflagging
|Cutthroat
|Get 100 PvP kills.
|Equestrian
|Opportunist
|Unlock access to mounts.
|Unholy
|Nightmare
|Kill an extremely rare monster.
|Lucky
|Commoner
|Claim an Altar of Lilith.
|Seasoned
|Drifter
|Conquer 1 Stronghold.
|Lethal
|Lout
|Complete a World Event with Mastery.
|Journeyed
|Kindred
|Visit each region in Sanctuary.
|Equipped
|Jockey
|Acquire Mount Armor and a Trophy.
|Crushing
|Dominance
|Kill a World Boss.
|Titan
|Toppler
|Kill every World Boss.
|Holy
|Terror
|Get five kills with each minion type in a single dungeon.
|Merciless
|Pursuer
|Kill every extremely rare monster.
|Apprentice
|Traveler
|Complete a Whisper.
|Bewitching
|Reaper
|Complete every type of Whisper.
|Bitter
|Mercy
|Complete a Silent Offering for the Tree of Whispers.
|Committed
|Aspirant
|Complete 25 Silent Offerings.
|Dedicated
|Devotee
|Complete 100 Silent Offerings.
|Bejeweled
|Bounty
|Retrieve each type of cache from the Tree of Whispers.
|Wily
|Seeker
|Claim all Altars of Lilith in one region.
|Treasure
|Hoarder
|Claim all Altars of Lilith.
|Barreling
|Surveyor
|Conquer a Stronghold in each region.
|Scarred
|Shield
|Complete all Strongholds.
|Timeless
|Tyrant
|Complete 100 World Events with Mastery.
|Local
|Legend
|Complete 300 World Events with Mastery.
|Upstart
|Fool
|Complete a Legion Event.
|Traveled
|Shepard
|Complete a Legion Event in each region.
|The
|Bear
|Complete all Ally of the Bear Tribe quests.
|Pale
|Harbinger
|Complete the ‘To Walk a Dark Path’ questline.
|Honored
|Chieftan
|Reach Level 50 as a Barbarian.
|Paragon
|Barbarian
|Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Barbarian.
|Sacred
|Elder
|Reach level 50 as a Druid.
|Paragon
|Druid
|Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Druid.
|Anointed
|Deathspeaker
|Reach level 50 as a Necromancer.
|Paragon
|Necromancer
|Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Necromancer.
|Sightless
|Spectre
|Reach level 50 as a Rogue.
|Paragon
|Rogue
|Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Rogue.
|Transcended
|Master
|Reach level 50 as a Sorcerer.
|Paragon
|Sorcerer
|Unlock 2 Legendary Paragon nodes as a Sorcerer.
|Unfettered
|Rage
|Go Berserk 200 times.
|Bellowing
|Voice
|Use Shouts 500 times.
|Bloody
|Mess
|Kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 10 seconds.
|Overwhelming
|Executioner
|Kill 150 Stunned enemies with Overpowered attacks.
|Meticulous
|Armoury
|Kill an enemy with a 2-hand Bludgeoning, a 2-hand Slashing, and a 1-hand weapon in 10 seconds.
|Brutal
|Dancer
|Kill an Elite enemy with a 2-hand Bludgeoning, a 2-hand Slashing, and a 1-hand weapon in 10 seconds.
|Furious
|Ruin
|Spend 130 Fury in 5 seconds.
|Rending
|Cleaver
|Use Death Blow 20 times within 10 seconds.
|Stone
|Sunderer
|Kill 20 enemies with Critical Strikes in 10 seconds.
|Voltaic
|Destroyer
|Kill 200 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm.
|Rampaging
|Beast
|Kill 250 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form.
|Rabid
|Hound
|Kill 200 enemies infected with Rabies while in Werebear form.
|Natural
|Warrior
|Pick up 100 Druidic Spirit Offerings.
|Enlightened
|Spirit
|Complete all Passive trees.
|Howling
|Tempest
|Kill 500 enemies with Tornadoes in a Dungeon as a Druid.
|Shifty
|Changeling
|Transform 150 times without going back to human form.
|Sanguine
|Vitality
|Pick up 100 Blood Orbs in 20 seconds.
|Brittle
|Desolation
|Kill 150 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes.
|Rotten
|Onslaught
|Kill 400 enemies with Corpse Explosion.
|Withering
|Curse
|Kill 20 enemies with Shadow damage in 30 seconds.
|Pallid
|Legion
|Get 150 kills with each minion type.
|Dire
|Lord
|Use your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds.
|Shattered
|Rapture
|Maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds.
|Carrion
|Eater
|Consume 30 Corpses in 30 seconds.
|Steely
|Deadeye
|Kill 300 enemies with Critical Strikes from ranged attacks.
|Cunning
|Assassin
|Kill 100 enemies with Inner Sight.
|Mighty
|Mystery
|Kill ten enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds.
|Nefarious
|Trickster
|Kill 300 enemies with Traps.
|Imbued
|Scoundrel
|Kill 250 Frozen enemies with Fire damage and 250 Frozen enemies with Lightning damage.
|Unseen
|Maestro
|Kill 100 enemies with attacks from Stealth.
|Formless
|Fugitive
|Complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage.
|Pyro
|Maniac
|Kill 200 enemies with Fire damage in a single dungeon.
|Frost
|Witch
|Freeze 500 enemies.
|Dazzling
|Conductor
|Kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in 5 seconds.
|Distracted
|Conjurer
|Get 200 kills with Conjurations.
|Hermetic
|Enchanter
|Equip a Skill in every Enchantment slot.
|Twisted
|Spellbinder
|Kill 150 enemies with Enchantments.
|Elemental
|Catastrophe
|Kill 250 Frozen enemies with Fire damage, and 250 Frozen enemies with Lightning damage
|Voracious
|Firestarter
|Kill 20 enemies with each Element in 30 seconds.
|–
|Casualty
|Enter Kyovoshad during Open Beta or Early Access. (No longer available).
|–
|Voyager
|Achieved Level 20 during Open Beta or Early Access. (No longer available).
|Inked
|Mother’s
|Anxious
|Initiate
|Complete a Tier 5 Nightmare Dungeon.
|Frightful
|Scout
|Complete a Tier 10 Nightmare Dungeon.
|Daunting
|Stranger
|Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon.
|Cold-Blooded
|Apprentice
|Complete a Tier 20 Nightmare Dungeon.
|Alarming
|Venturer
|Complete a Tier 25 Nightmare Dungeon.
|Frightening
|Fortune-Hunter
|Complete a Tier 30 Nightmare Dungeon.
|Chilling
|Wanderer
|Complete a Tier 35 Nightmare Dungeon.
|Horrifying
|Master
|Complete a Tier 40 Nightmare Dungeon.
|Nightmare
|Grandmaster
|Complete a Tier 45 Nightmare Dungeon.
|Diablo Hell’s Ink promotion. (No longer available).
|Doom
|Complete a Tier 50 Nightmare Dungeon.