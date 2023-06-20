Where To Find Gallowvine In Diablo 4

Gallowvine in Diablo 4 is a precious herb required for various upgrades that you can find all across the Sanctuary. Once you have these, you can use them to upgrade the four essential healing potions and the weak Elixirs into more powerful ones. Therefore, Gallowvine in Diablo 4 is quite essential to survival and defeating enemies.

The world of Sanctuary in D4 is full of haunting evil powers ready to take you down. The four basic healing potions and the weak elixirs you have at the beginning of the game are not enough to fight these enemies and conquer the World of Sanctuary.

With Gallowvine, you can upgrade your equipment and prepare yourself better for a fight. Want to know where you can farm these extremely useful herbs? Here is a complete guide for you;

How to get Gallowvine in Diablo 4

Fortunately, unlike some other resources in Diablo 4, which are rare, Gallowvines can be found all around the World of Sanctuary. As you explore the open world, you will see bright plants around. You will get a Gallowvine herb in D4 as you click on these plants.

Apart from finding these bright plants and getting Gallowvines, you can farm them by exchanging useless herbs with Alchemists. As you go to Alchemist, click on the “Refinement Option” to get Gallowvines in exchange for the many useless herbs you have collected from the Sanctuary.

Gallowvines can also be collected as a reward for many sidequests. Many sidequests in Diablo 4, as you complete, reward you with Herb caches. Gallowvines are hidden inside these caches; therefore, this is also one of the ways you can farm Gallowvines in Diablo 4.

How to use Gallowvine

Once you have Gallowvines, you need to find an Alchemist. Alchemists are the merchants in Diablo 4, found in all five major regions of Sanctuary. He will let you upgrade your Healing potions as you go to Alchemist.

Healing Potions at Alchemists that require Gallowvine in Diablo IV include Tiny, Minor, Light, Moderate, and Strong Healing Potion. Apart from healing Potions, you can also craft several Elixirs in Diablo IV that need Gallowvine. Here is the list of Elixirs you can make: