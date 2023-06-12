Where To Farm Fiend Rose In Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is not only about finding and looting new gear items. If you have something you like or you can’t find something better to switch to, you can upgrade your items for yourself. For this, you need to have upgrade materials. One such item that you will need for upgrading weapons in Diablo 4 is Fiend Rose.

It is one of the rarest items in Diablo 4, so getting your hands on it is not that easy. But you don’t have to worry; we will help you get your hands on this legendary rare item in Diablo 4.

How to find Fiend Rose in Diablo 4

If you read the description of Fiend Rose, you will realize that there is only one way to get this crafting resource. Fiend Roses only spawn or drop as loot during Helltide Events. Fiend Roses can be found growing around Tortured Chests in Diablo 4.

Look around the Tortured Chests before opening them. If you open the chest, your chances of finding the Fiend Roses will drop. Use Aberrant Cinders to open Tortured Chests during Helltide events and they might reward you with Fiend Rose as well.

Simply doing events, grinding levels and killing every enemy, especially elites will have a higher chance of dropping Fiend Roses. However, for all of this you need to be on World Tier 3: Nightmare.

After you get to World Tier Level 3, you can find Helltide events randomly in the Sanctuary. During the Helltide event, players can fight special enemies in the Sanctuary. Defeating these enemies get you a larger variety of loot and various currencies.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Moreover, Fiend Roses will spawn throughout the Sanctuary during this event. This allows you to farm them freely as long as the Helltide event lasts. You can farm them quickly, just like any other plant in the world.

As your world’s tier level rises, the chances of Fiend Roses dropping increase when you defeat stronger enemies. The higher your World Tier Level, the more Fiend Roses will spawn for you to collect.